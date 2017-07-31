Astros, Blue Jays Agree To Francisco Liriano Trade

1:21pm: The Blue Jays are receiving a fairly well-regarded prospect in the deal, prying outfielder Teoscar Hernandez away from the Astros, per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi (on Twitter).
The 24-year-old Hernandez ranked ninth among Houston farmhands on MLB.com’s midseason top 30 list and is a more or less MLB-ready commodity. He’s hitting .279/.369/.485 with a dozen homers and a dozen steals through 347 Triple-A plate appearances this year.
Hernandez hasn’t exactly thrived in a small sample of 113 MLB plate appearances, but he’s held his own with a .230/.304/.420 slash. The Astros likely deemed Hernandez somewhat superfluous, however, with George Springer, Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher all in the Majors, to say nothing of top prospect Kyle Tucker lurking in the upper minors.
12:51pm: The Astros have reportedly agreed to a trade, pending medical reviews, that will net them Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays in exchange for veteran outfielder Nori Aoki and a minor leaguer. Houston is said to view Liriano as a reliever for the remainder of the season.
While the 33-year-old Liriano has had a poor season in the Toronto rotation, he’s maintained his velocity and his effectiveness against left-handed opponents. That’s led to plenty of speculation, both here and elsewhere, that the veteran southpaw could emerge as a possible bullpen option for teams unwilling to meet the asking prices on the market’s top relievers.
Through 63 plate appearances this season, left-handed opponents are batting just .230/.254/.361 against Liriano. The lefty has a 17-to-1 K/BB ratio in those matchups and has averaged nearly 93 mph on his fastball this season. One would imagine that in moving to a short relief role, that velocity could tick upward a couple of notches.
Liriano is a free agent at season’s end and is earning $13MM in the final campaign of a three-year, $39MM contract. He’s still owed about $4.48MM of that sum.
Aoki, 35, is earning $5.5MM in 2017 and is owed $1.89MM of that sum through the end of the year. It’s not clear if there’s additional cash in the deal, but as it stands, the Jays will be saving about $2.59MM this this swap. Considering Houston is sending a minor leaguer as well, though, it wouldn’t at all be a surprise for Toronto to pick up some of all of the remaining tab on Liriano.
Aoki has batted .272/.323/.371 through 224 plate appearances this season. While he’s under club control through the 2018 campaign via arbitration, his age and lack of offensive output make him a non-tender candidate after the season, as he’d likely be in line for a raise that would send his salary north of $6MM.
Comments
Troutmagnet
What do you think? A salary dump or do you think Toronto will also get some low end prospects back too?
jbigz12
Define Low end cause they’ll get something back. Nothing in the org top 25 though
jbigz12
Wow great return for the jays. Spare part for the stros but that’s a nice snag
ThePriceWasRight
single player between 26-30 in stros system.
Chris Stedron
Bum Bum Babum. Should’ve bid $1.
gozurman1
Salary dump if they do not have to send salary with the deal or they have to add prospects like the Pirates had to to rid themselves of Liriano.
Momus
I can’t imagine why the Blue Jays, one of the richest and highest attendance teams in baseball, would salary dump $6M. I mean that’s not even the cost of an average everyday player or a good RP these days.
EndinStealth
But why waste money if you don’t have to?
jimmertee
I agree with Momus. it is not about a salary dump. If the Jays mgmt is smart they’ll make it about propects. Besides, Liriano would be a great reliever. His slider is awesome.
Momus
Why not offer to pay all of his salary in exchange for getting a good prospect? The money matters less in this situation than the prospect capital.
sovtechno
He MIGHT be a good reliever. All we can say for sure is that he has sucked this season, and that is what any prospective trade partner is going to look at. I am sure the Jays want prospects, but you can be certain teams are not lining up to spend quality assets on a guy who may or may not actually contribute.
gozurman1
His slider is awesome if he keeps it around the plate. Has been harder for him to get hitters to chase since 2015
Little Whirl
1 2/3 great innings in the WC win last year in extra innings. Agreed – I think he could be dynamite in the bullpen & even moreso if a team can match him primarily against LH batters.
Momus
Depends what you mean by “quality assets”. I’m not saying the Jays should be looking for a top 100 prospect here, just that they should be looking at 2019 and picking up lottery ticket guys close to the majors, potential relievers and anything that might turn into something in a couple of years as opposed to pointless salary relief.
Charkip
I really like the idea of using Liriano as a reliever. Especially with his slider
24TheKid
I like the idea of him walking every batter he faces so the M’s can win a few games against the Astros.
dudeness88
I like the idea of the Astros being 16 games up on the M’s
tharrie0820
He only has 1 walk against 17 strikeouts against lefties. #LOOGY
Troutmagnet
Yeah. Jays should have done that, only we don’t have anyone to replace him in the lineup. Thanks, horrible farm system/Alex Anthopoulis.
Little Whirl
The Alex Anthopolous that drafted Anthony Alford, signed Vladimir Guerrero II, & traded Danny Norris for David Price (thus leading to the Jays’ first real meaningful late summer baseball in 20 plus years)?
Just checking.
wallywhack
I know what you mean. Such a drag watching the Jays play October baseball for two seasons.
jimmertee
The Jays don’t get a sniff of October baseball and the full Rogers Centre unless AA empties the upper levels of Jays prospects [and some MLB level] for the likes of Donaldson, Tulo, Ben Revere, Estrada, Travis, Saunders, Hawkins, Lowe, Pennington, Barney all of which contributed to the Jays in one of the past two playoff runs. We should thank Anthopoulous, it was great watching October baseball.
jimmertee
With Shaprio and Atkins, it might be a while if ever before we see October baseball again, because they focus on draft and development and their history[Bourne, Swisher, Delliuci, Myers] shows their incapability of signing free agents needed to get a team over the top. During Shaprios reign the Indians didn’t reach the world series even once in 14 years, although they had a brief sniff at October baseball in 2007 and 2013.
DetroitDave84
They should add Justin Verlander for the playoffs. The cost? Few second tier prospects and take on 60% of remaining contract. They will regret not trading for him for sure.
LADreamin
Detroit reportedly will only pay his remaining salary for this year and wants real prospects in return. He’s staying in Detroit, Al Avila is making sure of it.
antonio bananas
until verlander is replacement and below from 2018 on out, sure.
Astros2333
He has a high walk rate so he will definitely be a reliever. Hopefully better than Oliver Perez.
JaysFan2017
Hopefully the jays get back Altuve
ThePriceWasRight
Miguel Altuve, the assistant travel coordinator for the stros
Troutmagnet
Can he pitch?
Momus
…or play a decent LF?
haljordan77
It’s actually Kosuke Altuve, Aoki’s translator.
(That isn’t really his name, but my sources are saying he’s been asking to be called Altuve which created some confusion in the Astros clubhouse.)
Smartz1
Wow, I certainly hope this comment is tongue in cheek. If not, you are high. If that is the case, I request a sample of what you are smoking.
will123
Haha kinda laughed
unsaturatedmatz
Maybe Preston Tucker going back
jbigz12
An outfielder is pretty non descriptive. Preston tucker sucks so maybe he is the guy.
ThePriceWasRight
jays will need of help if they can pull a Bautista or Carrera deal as well.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
That could work out.
Or it could end their season.
HereComeThePhillies2018
You’re really going out on a limb here…
darkstar61
Honest question; has anyone asked if he is open to moving to the Pen?
It seems one of those things which should have happened a while ago. The fact it hasn’t makes me wonder if he isn’t the roadblock. If his mind won’t be right out of the Pen then this might not be a great move
jaysfan77
Jays are short on Major League starters, nothing near ready on farm.
Jeremy Gillan
What’s the difference? They just traded him. One less starter either way,
schellis
WHen you pitch that poorly out of the rotation and want to stay in the majors you had best be willing to work out of the pen or you could find yourself pitching in AAA as a depth option soon enough.
Frank Waller
He has no problem going to the pen in a pennant chase situation. He did it last year for a short period of time before the Jays moved him to starting. Arguably, the Jays may not have made it to the wild card game without him. He really upped his game during crunch time. I think you will be surprised by how well he will pitch for the Astros.
jimmertee
No surprise if Liriano pitches well for the Stros or another club. He will be a very good reliever.
darkstar61
The Jays were 2-4 in Sept games he pitched last season, and one of those wins was a blowout of the Yankees where anyone would have won.
In his mere two 2016 Pen appearances he gave up 3 Runs (2 earned) and hitters hit 300/300/800 off him. The Jays lost both of those games, although he was good in the second.
Add in the fact he has a 1.00 higher ERA and .100 higher OPS-against over his career as a reliever (granted, sss), and I just question if he is right out of the pen.
Again, he probably should have been a reliever for years. He hasnt been though, and he’s been overall poor in the few relief games he has thrown in his career. It leaves me wondering
Little Whirl
He was terrific as a starter for Toronto last year, so there was no need for that. As far as surface stats go, just one appearance with over 3 ER allowed & a 52 K/16 BB (3.25 K to BB ratio).
darkstar61
With a 1.557 WHIP, and specifically a .288/.355/.441/.796 line against as a reliever over career. The K/BB is nice, but…
Well the initial question about his openness to it remains.
JaysFan2017
Looks like a outfielder is coming back. Springer please
schellis
So the Jays are sending the Astros Stroman as well.
jbigz12
Jays are sending back Donaldson too for springer
sellers6
Either Tucker and Springer for Liriano
Rob
All this Springer stuff is sarcasm, right? RIGHT?!
jays_fan91
there is no way the jays get Tucker
David233
Please DFA Tony Sipp should this trade go through.
StopWhiningPlease
Don’t worry. You’re going to be ok.
tmengd
Aoki is going back to Blue Jays. I wish they would of traded for Happ instead, but at least looks like not giving much.
jkwdbu
Making permanent room for Fisher.
Momus
Jays apparently not interested in trading Happ, only pending FAs. Personally i think the Jays should be willing to trade literally everyone including Martin, Tulo, Smoak, Donaldson, Bautista, Liriano, Estrada, Happ, Osuna, Tepera, Loup, Smith, Leone, Biagini, etc if the price is right. The Jays need to retool and target contending in 2019 and onward. Holding on too long is just going to put them in the position Philadelphia had been in for years.
jimmertee
I like your thinking, it is right on. Time will show you are correct. Unless they sign some big free agents or do some big trades in the upcoming offseaon, the Jays will be much worse next year.
alexgordonbeckham
If Liriano can be traded, so can Holland, who has good splits against lefties this year.
nmendoza44
Poor Aoki
will123
Went from potentially getting a ring to not making the playoffs
hiflew
He will still get a ring if they win the WS. Don’t feel too bad.
Yarpyarp
Hmmm my guess on the prospect is Laureano cause Laureano for Lirianio is just too good
wallywhack
A past his prime Aoki? Really? As part of a re-tool? I’m confused.
Steve Adams
He’s a financial component. The trade was to get Hernandez.
gozurman1
Any word if the Jays are paying any of Liriano’s salary too?
Momus
Most or all of it I assume. If not then they got an absolute steal from the Astros for 2 months of Liriano.
CRC_astrosfan
I personally think Teoscar Hernandez is too steep a price for a guy that may or may not be good out of the bullpen, but we don’t need Teoscar.
will123
Exactly my only thought is if he could of been used to get someone better instead of guys better than him
Schroeder
Teoscar is a solid pick up for Liriano, very decent prospect
Little Whirl
Very strong return (paying Nori Aoki’s salary factored in, obviously). I’m impressed & will be excited to see him in the near future.
bringinthereliefpitcher
I was really hoping Reese Mcguire was going to the Astros in thie deal.
TheBoatmen
Looks like Teoscar Hernandez
sidewinder11
So in summary, the Jays get McGuire, Ramirez, Hernandez and Aoki, plus a year of Liriano in exchange for Drew Hutchison
Momus
Some pretty solid trade work.
gozurman1
they had to pay a full year of Frankie’s horrible contract for those players as well. No word yet if they will be paying for the rest of his contract for him to go to Houston.
hiflew
Worth it.
Momus
Frankie’s ‘horrible’ contract wasn’t that horrible for the Jays considering from the trade through the post-season Liriano ran an opponents slash line something like .200/.280/.350 with a 2.25 ERA and was a pretty integral part of the team when they desperately needed pitching help.
jimmertee
Yup, and pay all that cash out too. They essentially bought those prospects.
Momus
…which, to be clear, is exactly what they should be doing. Buy all the prospects! You will never get cheaper players than by buying prospects. Spend to the limit in the draft. Overspend as much as you can get away with in the international pool. Buy other teams’ prospects if they are willing to let them go just to save some money.
Astros2333
Will miss Teoscar, but he’s clearly blocked and behind other OF prospects.
fatelfunnel
I know the Astros have plenty of outfield depth with Tucker, Fisher , and Cameron, but to trade Hernandez for Liriano seems like a loss. Good trade for the Blue Jays.
MafiaBass
Is Aoki the oldest arb eligible player ever?
angelsadvocate
Saltimachia and Montero were the team’s low points. This is the first step to recovery.
Momus
Wow. Good trade for the Blue Jays. Picked up a guy who they can use immediately, but more importantly is controllable and has more upside potential in the longer term. Exactly the type of trade I was hoping they would make. Now start trading some other guys and restock that farm system worth high upside guys who can help build another contender in a couple of years.
jimmertee
Teoscar Hernandez is a decent upper level ready prospect. He has a chance to be a GD-VG on a MLB team. If its him, it an really good pickup for the Jays. Now the Jays Mgmt need to do the same with Martin, Bautista, Estrada, Smith, etc etc.
Lovetron
Wow quite a return for a guy who’s essentially a swing starter
StopWhiningPlease
Since the beginning of the 2008 season Liriano has pitched in 269 games. 254 of those were starts. That’s not a swing guy.
gozurman1
Wonder if the Jays are sending money on the deal to get Hernandez. The Pirates had to package some half decent prospects in their deal last year to get the Jays to eat the rest of last year’s salary and all of this year’s. Can hear the stupid callers on Pittsburgh talk radio now. Not a soul, including the hosts, will take into consideration the Pirates got the Jay’s to take all of Frankie’s salary that was left. No such issue for the Jays this year as just a couple of months left in his deal now.
bookemdano
If this deal is true this is an outstanding coup for Atkins/Shapiro. It has been known since spring training that Liriano would be on the move at the deadline but to be able to acquire a prospect of the caliber of Teoscar Hernandez and Nori Aoki as well ( LH batter, possible leadoff candidate as well )is a major get for the Jays organization. A small step to becoming younger and more athletic.
jimmertee
Of course this deal is pending physicals, but finally a great deal for the Jays. They haven’t had a lead off hitter in years and to get a prospect this good is a major score for Shaprio/Atkins. Good on them.