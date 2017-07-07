Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Dodgers Agree To Terms With First-Rounder Jeren Kendall

By | at

5:02pm: Los Angeles has also landed Cooper ($870K) and Wong ($550K), Callis reports (Twitter links).

2:58pm: The Dodgers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Jeren Kendall, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis (via Twitter). The Vanderbilt outfielder will receive a $2.9MM bonus, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link).

Kendall, a left-handed-hitting junior, was taken with the 23rd overall pick, which came with a $2,702,700 allocation. Entering today, Los Angeles had yet to make things official with Kendall, second-rounder Morgan Cooper, and third-round pick Connor Wong.

Draft analysts split on Kendall, an accomplished college player credited by some as a five-tool player. That led MLB.com to rank him sixth among draft-eligible players. But he also placed as low as 18th (Baseball America), owing to concerns that he still swings and misses too frequently after three years at a top program.

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Hes probably the best position player in the entire draft if he can figure out how to not swing-and-miss as much.
    Big if, but huge upside here

    1
    2

    • That’s like saying any other player is best if they can improve dramatically. Just silly.

      2
      3

      • if he can make league average contact rates, hes a top prospect, its not like thats impossible. Its no where near saying if Dee Gordon hit 40 HRs a year, he’d be good. Its possible with some changes to Kendall’s swing

        1
        1

        • Lol, true enough. I wish Dee Gordon hit 40 HR this year. Would put me over the top in my fantasy league.

          0
          0

      • Well yeah but at 23 to land what was considered a top 5 talent you take the ifs. The ifs come with a potential impact talent.

        1
        1

        • Well, the article states 6th – 18th. Not top 5 in any, but I’ll agree that it’s a great value pick at 23.

          1
          0

  2. Dont think the dodgers will be able to get both their 2nd and 3rd rounders signed but who really knows. Well find out in a few hours

    0
    0

    • Well Wong signed and chances are cooper does also as he was an underslot older guy.

      1
      0

      • Came down to the last second but they got Cooper done

        0
        0

  3. Reds are running out of time, I think Greene is better off not signing.

    0
    0

    • His slot was $7 million. It wasn’t gonna get much better than that.

      0
      0

    • Where is a 17 year old going to find 7mil. + school guaranteed? Wake up

      0
      0

  4. A lot of dough for players that may never pan out.

    0
    0

  5. Would be interested in seeing the full list of players that didn’t sign with their teams

    0
    0

  6. MORE LEFTYS!!! WE NEED MORE LEFT HANDED BATS

    0
    0

    • Well they are going to trade a couple of LH bats at the deadline. So might as well replenish lol. But seriously you draft best on the board.

      0
      0

  7. This guy is the next Cody Bellinger

    1
    1

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top