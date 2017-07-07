Dodgers Agree To Terms With First-Rounder Jeren Kendall

5:02pm: Los Angeles has also landed Cooper ($870K) and Wong ($550K), Callis reports (Twitter links).
2:58pm: The Dodgers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Jeren Kendall, per MLB.com’s Jim Callis (via Twitter). The Vanderbilt outfielder will receive a $2.9MM bonus, according to Jon Heyman of Fan Rag (Twitter link).
Kendall, a left-handed-hitting junior, was taken with the 23rd overall pick, which came with a $2,702,700 allocation. Entering today, Los Angeles had yet to make things official with Kendall, second-rounder Morgan Cooper, and third-round pick Connor Wong.
Draft analysts split on Kendall, an accomplished college player credited by some as a five-tool player. That led MLB.com to rank him sixth among draft-eligible players. But he also placed as low as 18th (Baseball America), owing to concerns that he still swings and misses too frequently after three years at a top program.
Comments
Brixton
Hes probably the best position player in the entire draft if he can figure out how to not swing-and-miss as much.
Big if, but huge upside here
El Duderino
That’s like saying any other player is best if they can improve dramatically. Just silly.
Brixton
if he can make league average contact rates, hes a top prospect, its not like thats impossible. Its no where near saying if Dee Gordon hit 40 HRs a year, he’d be good. Its possible with some changes to Kendall’s swing
El Duderino
Lol, true enough. I wish Dee Gordon hit 40 HR this year. Would put me over the top in my fantasy league.
buggywhip
A lot of if’s……
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well yeah but at 23 to land what was considered a top 5 talent you take the ifs. The ifs come with a potential impact talent.
El Duderino
Well, the article states 6th – 18th. Not top 5 in any, but I’ll agree that it’s a great value pick at 23.
dodgerfan711
Dont think the dodgers will be able to get both their 2nd and 3rd rounders signed but who really knows. Well find out in a few hours
dstuart
Who were their 2nd and 3rd rounders?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well Wong signed and chances are cooper does also as he was an underslot older guy.
dodgerfan711
Came down to the last second but they got Cooper done
24TheKid
Reds are running out of time, I think Greene is better off not signing.
danpartridge
His slot was $7 million. It wasn’t gonna get much better than that.
buggywhip
Where is a 17 year old going to find 7mil. + school guaranteed? Wake up
Rocketride
A lot of dough for players that may never pan out.
AndreTheGiantKiller
Would be interested in seeing the full list of players that didn’t sign with their teams
LADreamin
MORE LEFTYS!!! WE NEED MORE LEFT HANDED BATS
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well they are going to trade a couple of LH bats at the deadline. So might as well replenish lol. But seriously you draft best on the board.
Codybellingersgrandma
This guy is the next Cody Bellinger