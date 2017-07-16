The Red Sox are “moving closer” to a deal with the White Sox that would send third baseman Todd Frazier to Boston, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports (Twitter link). Both the Red Sox and archrival Yankees, who are 2.5 games behind AL East-leading Boston, sent scouts to Chicago on Sunday to observe Frazier and teammate David Robertson, according to FanRag’s Jon Heyman. However, it seems the teams have different motives. While the Red Sox are more interested in landing Frazier than Robertson, it’s the other way around for the Yankees, per Heyman.
If the White Sox move Frazier prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, the soon-to-be free agent’s unlikely to bring back a big return, with Nightengale suggesting he’d net the White Sox a “fringe prospect.” Moreover, Chicago would probably have to eat some of the remaining $5MM-plus left on Frazier’s contract, adds Nightengale (on Twitter). The 31-year-old would offer an acquiring team a competent everyday player, though, as he’s in the midst of his sixth straight respectable full season. Overall, the slugger has hit .210/.330/.483 with 16 home runs in 330 plate appearances. Those numbers are clearly superior to the production the Red Sox have gotten from their slew of third basemen, who have batted a woeful .234/.292/.327 with seven homers in 494 PAs.
While Frazier to Boston may be “almost inevitable,” as Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network reported Saturday, there are other third basemen on the Red Sox’s radar, ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick tweets, with a source describing their search as “wide open.” One other possible candidate could be A’s second baseman Jed Lowrie, whom the BoSox have been scouting, Crasnick relays (Twitter link). Heyman lists the Padres’ Yangervis Solarte and the Marlins’ Martin Prado (previously reported) as other possibilities.
Lowrie began his career in Boston, which selected him in the first round of the 2005 draft and dealt him to Houston in 2011 for reliever Mark Melancon. Now 33, Lowrie hasn’t seen significant action at third base since 2015, when he was still with the Astros, but his bat would bat be an upgrade over what the Red Sox’s hot corner choices have offered this year. The switch-hitter has slashed .273/.340/.448 with nine homers in 365 trips to the plate with the A’s, who are rebuilding and have no real reason to keep the $6.5MM man around through the season. With a $6MM club option (or a $1MM buyout) for 2018, Lowrie could be more than a rest-of-season stopgap for Boston, though the club might only need a Band-Aid at third with highly touted prospect Rafael Devers creeping closer to the majors.
Solarte, 30, carries even more team control than Lowrie. He’s due a guaranteed $6.5MM through 2018 ($2.5MM this season, $4MM next) and has two affordable club options after that ($5.5MM in 2019, $8MM in 2020). Also a switch-hitter, Solarte has slashed .268/.349/.425 with 10 long balls in 289 PAs this season. However, a strained oblique has kept him out of action since June 20.
While Lowrie to Boston would be a homecoming of sorts, the same would apply to Robertson going to New York. The Yankees drafted Robertson in 2006, in Round 17, and he developed into a shutdown reliever with the club a few years later. Robertson was so effective as both a setup man and closer with the Yankees that Chicago handed him a four-year, $46MM contract as a free agent in 2014.
Even though the Yankees let Robertson depart, they “always have” been bullish on the right-hander, a source told Heyman. His $12MM salary this year and $13MM guarantee in 2018 aside, any bullpen-needy team would love to have Robertson, who’s amid the best of his three seasons in Chicago and has posted a 2.78 ERA with 12.8 K/9 and 3.06 BB/9 over 32 1/3 innings. Robertson is the closer for the White Sox, but he’d return to his old setup job with the Yankees and form what would figure to be an elite game-ending trio with Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman. Robertson would also fill a seventh- or eighth-inning role with the Red Sox, who have an all-world closer in Craig Kimbrel.
Comments
Michael
Wouldn’t Nunez be a decent rental option for the Sox too?
walls17
What do y’all think would be the return for Robertson from the yanks?
skybluesox
Or the Nats?
MB923
Not sure the Nats would trade for him after getting Madson and Doolittle.
Henduland
The Nats still have the farm to land Robertson, and neither Doolittle nor Madson are closers.
MB923
A setup man for the most part is no different than a closer. The only difference is that he pitches an inning earlier. That’s why they have a stat called Holds which are basically Saves for setup men
Tell me what’s more difficult, Facing a 3-4-5 power offense in the 8th inning in a 1 run game , or facing a 7-8-9 weak offense in the 9th inning in a 3 run game?
Henduland
Then why can some guys not close? Why did Madson specifically ask BoMel this year that he did not want to close? It’s a completely different animal in the Bottom of the 9th. Most guys aren’t super relievers like Andrew Miller either, so your analogy is not apt.
dazedatnoon
Boone Logan…..lol
dazedatnoon
Matt Thornton is another
politicsNbaseball
Agree 100% Masdson is the perfect example. Elite setup man in Phillip than leave to become a closer but could never cut it
dazedatnoon
Whoever lands Robertson will strengthen their bullpen quite a bit. Either team would help the starting rotation out immensely by shorting the game.
dazedatnoon
pretty safe to say the “can’t handle the big time in new york” doesn’t apply here as well.
beauvandertulip
Bro nightengale is fake news.dont write an article on this
Matt Galvin
Maybe tonight.
JeD242
either Lowrie or Solarte gives BoSox the better value without having to let go their most valuable prospects.
Henduland
The A’s will accept a deal for Lowrie if it gives them back a high upside, youngish player like Cedrola.
jdh52314
I wonder if Shawaryn is “fringey” enough for Frazier. He’s KKKKKilling it.
Bruin1012
I would be shocked if Shawaryn was traded for Frazier I’m predicting Cedroia.
dazedatnoon
I’m predicting Frazier and Swarzak go to Boston for Lorenzo Cedrola, Darwinzon Hernandez and Logan Allen.
natesp4
I’m definitely a fan of trading another team’s prospects for him haha. Logan Allen was sent to the Padres in the Kimbrel deal.
Bruin1012
Well that is going to be real tough since the Red Sox don’t have Logan Allen anymore but if Swarzak is coming too it will definitely increase price but would not include Mata or Shawaryn either.
dazedatnoon
well…there goes that “prediction”….
IronBallsMcGinty
Sounds good to me.
IronBallsMcGinty
Minus Allen
fatelfunnel
If the White Sox keep Frazier, and submit a qualifying offer at the end of the year, don’t they receive draft compensation? Somewhere in the second to fourth round range? If not, I agree he is only worth a fringe prospect. But if they do receive draft compensation if he signs elsewhere, doesn’t the prospect coming back have to be worth more than the draft compensation?
I admit I get confused over the draft compensation rules.
chopper2hopper
This is my understanding as well. It certainly doesn’t make sense to give him away if a top 100 draft selection can be had. Not a big return but certainly better than a guy who may or may not crack the top 20 of an organization. im in full agreement
terry
The fear there is Frazier might accept the QO.
dcmartin
No way he would decline a QO nor will he get more then 17.2 mil from anyone. He would just accept it and it will be the same rumors next July.
chopper2hopper
Obviously still a couple months to go, but do we really think Todd Frazier is going to have trouble finding a contract this offseason? And not that I have pulse on the 2018-19 offseason market, but I’m not sure he or his agent will be wanting to compete with Donaldson/machado, should they theoretically go QO.
Henduland
Someone will sign Frazier but not at $17/per.
natesp4
He’s a much better player, but I’m sure he saw how the market played out for other sluggers like Chris Carter and might be afraid a similar thing would happen to him.
jdh52314
Perhaps Frazier’s play this year is poor enough that he would actually accept the offer. Hahn wouldn’t fancy that.
RytheStunner
The White Sox would only get compensation if he signs a contract over $50M. Also, the compensation they receive is dependent on the market size of the team that signs him.
jdodge22
Or he accepts qualifying offer and they pay him again which he would
tharrie0820
He would accept the QO most likely. No way he gets more than that from anyone else
Thronson5
So is it a packaged deal with Frazier and Robertson that the Red Sox are going to swing or just Frazier? I know the article says they are more interested in Frazier but I’m curious why they wouldn’t get both if they can do it without giving up too much. They both would make them better. I personally hope my Dodgers can get Robertson if they don’t get Britton. I think Fraziers average is an issue for the Red Sox but his power is obviously there still and I’m sure his average will get higher towards the end of the season.
RytheStunner
Because the Red Sox already have the 3rd best bullpen in baseball and Robertson would be semi-costly. You don’t just make trades because you can.
dazedatnoon
you make them when you lose pieces of that valuable bullpen….like say for instance Kelly?
rivera42
Not buying that Sox have 3rd best bullpen in baseball bit. They have Kimbrel, who’s a stud. After that, it’s unimpressive, IMO. Kelly is having a fluke year, and the rest(Hembree, Barnes, Boyer, Scott, Abad) are not really inspiring.
natesp4
I thinks that’s just statistically. It has been excellent but talent-wise most would agree that it’s underwhelming.
RytheStunner
Depends on if you’re going by “on paper” or the stats. The stats say they have the 3rd best bullpen ERA in the MLB. Of course there are other ways to judge a bullpen as well, but I’m just going by the basics.
dazedatnoon
I think the Sox would like to get a look at Delmonico or Davidson at 3B next year. That said, I don’t think the high price of the qualifying offer would hurt them much if he was to accept it because their payroll will be sliiiiiiim…..
partyatnapolis
frazier sucks.. unless he hits a homer he’s useless.. that being said, major upgrade over boston’s current 3B options.
dazedatnoon
.932 OPS in June says he has improved from his slump to start the year. While he isn’t Arenado obviously, he is a valuable defender and a quality bat who is streaky at times.
Henduland
Frazier would rake at Fenway.
Bob Smiley
Chavis to the WS in a deal for Frazier maybe?
Bruin1012
Nope highly doubt that
GMB 883
Get the deal done DD. Don’t really need Robertson unless the WSox are picking up a lot of his salary. Bullpen is strong, starters are strong with Rodriquez about to come back and Brian Johnson pitching well in Pawtucket. Focus on bats.
Henduland
Lowrie for Lorenzo Cedrola, straight up. Lowrie has an option that can be picked up for 2018. He can play Third or second.
I think Robertson winds up in Washington.
Bruin1012
I would be ok with that trade seems about right would rather have Frazier but Lowrie is a lefty of white Sox try to hold out for Mata or Shawaryn then pull the trigger on Lowrie.
Henduland
Red Sox are also familiar with Lowrie, they drafted him. He’s a team player who plays wherever he’s asked. Would be fine playing utility next year.
dazedatnoon
How is Tyler Wade’s defense? It seems the White Sox could use a defensive upgrade at shortstop.
chopper2hopper
They’ve committed some time and $$ to Anderson, similar to the deals given to Sale, Q, and eaton. Might as well give him a couple years before pulling plug. He’s been brutal though
pplama
Wade probably ends up in CF in Chicago.
Hope they go for a riskier, higher upside, guy.
Not really an everyday player on a competitive team.
chevyheston
On paper (and on TV, radio and the internet), Todd Frazier does not look like the answer. He’s 6 for 37 in July with 5 ribbies and 18 runners stranded.. He’s batting .207 overall. Unless a new environment (and the Green Monster) suddenly energize him, he won’t be much better than what the Sox currently have. Mr. Dombrowski needs to get creative and find a BIG BAT for Boston, because there is no one scary in their lineup. Watching them play the Yanks and there are multiple players on NYY that make you think, “Uh-oh, hope this guy doesn’t go deep.” As a Sox fan, you think, “jeez, I hope this guy can get a hit..”
Bruin1012
His swing is taylor made for Fenway dead pull fly ball hitter I think he would be good pickup but if Hahn is trying to get Mata or Shawaryn then Id tell him to stick it. If he will take Cedroia and a lesser prospect I would do it.
sufferfortribe
Wonder if Boston would be interested in Giovanny Urshela?
partyatnapolis
why would anyone be interested in Urshela? i’m a cleveland fan and even i’m not interested in him lol
sufferfortribe
Good defense? Please, somebody take him. Please?
partyatnapolis
he does play good defense, i’ll give him that lol
pplama
The twitter rumor was Frazier to Red Sox for Ockimey and Darwinzon Hernandez.
As someone said above, I’d prefer Cedrola.
Florial would be the dream get for DRob, but that ain’t happening.
Maybe Tate or Guzman and Dermis Garcia?
Bruin1012
I could see that too that would be a good return for White Sox I saw some White Sox guy that Mata and Cedroia in no scenario would I include Mata an 18 year old who is pitching really well in the Sally league.
Mack83
Since when is .210 respectable?
chevyheston
He ain’t even hitting that.
dazedatnoon
a few walks, a slg% spike with a few bombs…….bingo! now you can see a batter is worth more than just his batting average.
simple stuff really….
extra base hits are more valuable than singles
walks are more valuable than outs
Connorsoxfan
It’s the OBP, slugging %, HRs, and then benefit of being a righty in Fenway to just be able to hit stuff off the wall. He’s a perfect fit.
wdwyer
Why don’t the Red Sox let this Lin kid play more. He hasn’t looked bad.I get he doesn’t have that big name. But him plus holt the rest of the season isn’t going to hurt them that much.
chevyheston
They need power.
MafiaBass
An all-world closer that serves up taters to Matt Holliday. I’m pretty sure Kimbrel has blown every save I’ve watched him try to get this year. I must be bad luck :/
Bruin1012
Well since he has blown what two saves maybe. I really like Kimbrel and he is excellent but that Kenley Jansen reminds me of Mo.
dazedatnoon
If the Yankees do a deal with the White Sox, I hope Sox pick up Thairo Estrada. This kid doesn’t show power or basestealing skills at this point, but has a solid stat line in AA at only 21 years old. Could be a very valuable utility man in the future.
I also believe he is one of the players the Yankees need to make a decision on as far as roster moves go. He was signed in 2012. Which other ones are included in this group of players needing protected?
leprechaun
I just wish they would do it and move on we we can all quit hearing and talking about. Nationals earlier deal today might mean Robertson going nowhere. Nationals more then anyone was on him and needed him to a greater extent
notagain27
I would take Lowry over Frazier. The Feast or Famine results aren’t enough to warrant a position of improvement if the Red Sox were to acquire Frazier. One has to make contact to improve slugging percentage and Frazier gives away too many AB’s.