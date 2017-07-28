Mets Acquire AJ Ramos

10:08pm: The Marlins have announced the trade.
10:02pm: The Mets are sending minor league right-hander Merandy Gonzalez and minor league outfielder Ricardo Cespedes to the Marlins to complete the trade, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on Twitter).
9:48pm: In a surprising development, the Mets have struck a deal to acquire closer AJ Ramos from the Marlins, reports MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal (on Twitter). The Mets are sellers at this year’s deadline, but Ramos remains under control through the 2018 season, and the Mets have reportedly been intent on contending next season, so Ramos will help in that regard.
The Mets are likely to trade closer Addison Reed, an impending free agent, between now and Monday’s non-waiver deadline, so they stood to lose their top 2018 setup option either to free agency or trade. Ramos could actually close for the Mets until Jeurys Familia is healthy enough to return, then ultimately settle into a setup role. He’s earning $6.55MM in 2017 and will be eligible for arbitration once more this winter before hitting the open market after the 2018 season.
Ramos has a solid, if unspectacular 3.63 ERA through 39 2/3 innings this season, but he’s been a generally dominant option out of the Miami ’pen dating back to 2014. Over the past four seasons, Ramos has pitched to a combined 2.61 ERA with 10.6 BB/9, 4.7 BB/9 and a 40.6 percent ground-ball rate through 238 innings. His lack of control, of course, isn’t ideal for a late-inning reliever, but Ramos has consistently been able to strikeout between 10 and 11 batters per nine frames, which has helped to mitigate many of those free passes.
With Ramos in the fold for the 2018 campaign, next year’s Mets bullpen looks like it’ll be anchored by Familia, Ramos, Jerry Blevins and perhaps rookie right-hander Paul Sewald, who has averaged 11 K’s per nine innings himself through 41 innings in his first taste of big league action.
Gonzalez and Cespedes rank ninth and 22nd, respectively, on the Mets’ midseason top 30 prospects list over at MLB.com. Through a combined 106 innings between two Class-A levels, the 21-year-old Gonzalez has worked to a 1.78 ERA with 7.6 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and a 41 percent ground-ball rate. MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo write that his fastball sits around 93 mph but can reach 96-97 mph when needed, and the young righty also has an above-average curveball with an improving changeup. Gonzalez is listed at 6’0″ and 216 pounds, so he’s a bit short for a starter, though that frame is hardly any sort of clear indicator that he’s better suited for a relief role.
The 19-year-old Cespedes has been facing much older competition across short-season Class-A and full-season Class-A ball this year, but he hasn’t fared well at the plate against his more experienced opponents. Through 108 plate appearances — he’s spent a fair bit of time on the minor league DL — Cespedes has batted .255/.283/.294. Ugly numbers aside, Cespedes was inked for a fairly sizable $725K bonus out of the Dominican Republic as a 16-year-old and draws praise from Callis and Mayo for his yet untapped tools.
MLB.com’s report notes that while he’ll need a lot to go right to reach his ceiling, the upside for Cespedes is a five-tool right fielder. He’s playing center field right now but has the arm for right along with bat speed, occasional pop and at least average speed. Cespedes will join fellow 19-year-old Brayan Hernandez, acquired in the Marlins’ David Phelps trade with Seattle, as a toolsy outfielder with plenty of upside that could be several years from the big leagues but gives the team plenty to dream on as he develops.
SimplyAmazin91
yankees25
Gogerty
Two in division trades in 40 minutes.
agentx
Yes, here’s hoping that longtime in-division trade taboo has been broken.
thebare
For all MLB
EndinStealth
But it exists for a reason.
BobbyVwannabe
Hmmm is he a keeper or part of a larger deal? Sandy???
Dalton1017
Keeper
JDGoat
Good replacement for reed. Gotta suck for Ramos this year though. He probably expected to go to a contender and now he’s still in the same boat.
gameofdegroms
This is interesting. I’m curious about what they gave up and whether they actually want to keep him.
TheChanceyColborn
Did not expect that.
Michael Chaney
PasswordIsPassword
Wtf???? Nobody wanted him more than the mets????
chuckymorris
This makes no sense, unless the Mets flip him to another team
bastros88
it makes perfect sense, he’s under contract for next season, and the mets have said that they want to contend in 2018, plus, he’s rather affordable
TomG
And, a side benefit, he takes another closer off the market, making Reed more valuable.
BAT1126
Actually makes great sense. Reed is gone by Monday and after next season Mets begin to lose parts….Harvey etc. They are going to make a run for it in 2018 barring major injury problems like this year.
aussiegiants53
Wrek305
They are in no position to trade for a closer. Addison Reed is not closer material. He’s terrible. The white Sox would have kept him if he was Any good.
JDGoat
Your definition of terrible sucks
busta37
If he’s terrible I would love to see what makes a good closer to you.
gameofdegroms
I’ve seen buzz that Gavin Cecchini got pulled from the game in Vegas? I could see him being moved, Rivera is clearly favored by the FO at this point.
ryanh48
I have a feeling this might be part of a bigger deal.
LADreamin
Mets going all in? Lol
EverlastingDave
Show me a better prospect than Brayan Hernandez and I’m fine with this. Not sure at this point that it makes sense for either team.
Piazzagoestheotherway
Surprising. I wonder if he was acquired to be packaged forward in a following trade…
Mike M
Tazawa the closer now?
metsfan31
This caught me out of no where
dark vengeance
Amaze-balls. Wholly crappolla!!! Where do the Mets get off actually doing something smart. What did they give up? Anyone know?
joshmets31
Merandy Gonzalez…future ace of the Miami Marlins -_- saw this guy pitch 3 times in st Lucie and Columbia…he’s for real…they just got there replacement for Jose Fernandez
bastros88
I agree he’s really good, a lot of potential hopefully he pitches well when he gets the call up down the road
JDGoat
Cespedes!
Reflect
So what did the Mets give up??
gameofdegroms
Two Single-A prospects. Both top-30 according to MLB.com, neither one at the top of the list. Not a bad haul for Miami from a depth perspective, and considering Ramos’s control status and underwhelming performance this year.
misterbill
Well, getting rid of the other Cespedes will solve the confusion caused when people saw him at spring training and thought it was Yoennes! I saw there in March and someone we ran into from our home town had sent a picture of the wrong Cespedes to a relative (who didn’t want to embarrass the person by telling them that it was the wrong person, which was obvious from the uniform number).
agentx
Ricardo’s mistake may have been not promoting himself with an awesome show reel like the one Yoenis and his reps used to earn him that first contract with OAK.
kingman1
One less reliever out there which drives up the price of Reed or they’ll trade both of them at a premium???
EverlastingDave
Pure spitball: Can Reed + Ramos land a high-end prospect return?
bastros88
no, they wouldn’t, and they won’t trade Ramos they plan on keeping him for next season when they plan to contend
EverlastingDave
Makes sense. That’s how we learn-by askin’.
Tribe 217
Dumb move by the Mets. Makes zero sense for them. They should be selling.
Reyday
How is it dumb, they know have a setup man for next year if their in contention and if not they can flip em at the deadline next year. All the trading this year is so we can reload for next year like the Yankees did, it’s not to load up on as many prospects as possible that are in Single A with high upside even tho you’d like some of those guys, we still need players for next year when we have hopefully the full starting rotation back up, Amed and Smith manning 1st and SS, Conforto and Yoenis on the OF and a strong bullpen pair with some wise FA signings and this team could easily compete next year.
Vince67
Agreed. Nice points and accurate
elscorcho the marlin
*now
MurderersRow27
It actually does make some sort of sense for the Mets. They keep talking about wanting to contend next year, and if their starting rotation can stay healthy (a HUGE if with them as we’ve seen), there’s no reason to think they couldn’t contend for a playoff spot next year. The Mets probably made this move, knowing they’re about to trade Reed (who is a free agent at the end of this season).
joshmets31
yes they got a solid reliever on a decent contract to compete next year…but they traded away a great young pitcher who could contribute in a year or two…we need starters as I’m sure Everyone who watches knows.
Reyday
The pitcher they traded is almost 22 and highest he got is A+ he’s not gonna be up for a couple years at the earliest, and the mets traded for Smith I believe who is a hard throwing relief pitcher that actually can help out next year, his numbers in the minors are just as good at the guy we traded at a higher level.
joshmets31
Numbers…first of the guy we got is a reliever…merandy is a startr who is 12-2 with a 1.7 era…i saw him pitch 3 times in columbia and st lucie hes legit…he will replace jose fernandez within a year or two
Reyday
His stuff’s not that good, all this stuff is against RK and A competition, plus people said Montero was going to be a stud and this highly rated prospect not every single pitcher with good stuff makes its at the next level is what I’m saying, his frame is a little small to stay a reliable starter for his career my bet is he’ll be a releiver if he does make it and stick at the pros.
Reyday
The Mets still have some nice arms in their farm and some good pieces in place on the MLB team, plus who knows what we get in a trade coming up pair that with future draft picks/FA and just cause this kid got good stuff and solid numbers doesn’t mean he’s gonna be guaranteed a spot, we don’t need him as badly as you think we need a starter not that he would even be up in the next 2 years prob 3 in my guess
nymetsking
he also has already spent 5 years in the minors. He’ll likely be a minor league free agent before he reaches the bigs
angelsfan4life412
this trade makes no sense at all, the marlins could of gotten a lot more for ramos
Padresrebuild
Well this is interesting
BAT1126
I agree with a lot of people here tonight. The Marlins traded him cheap, Mets are priming for next year. So they are not “sellers” or “buyers”…..they are “anticipating” 2018…….a new classification.
JKurk22
A classification that makes so much sense. Too bad most people don’t seem to understand it.
Priggs89
I don’t think I’d call someone that is 6′ tall and 216 pounds slight… He may be a little short for a starter, but 216 at that height is pretty beefy…
Steve Adams
Ha. That is very fair. I just changed it to “short.” Not the best choice of adjective there.
ReverieDays
Lol why?
formerlyz
The return for Phelps bothers me more than this, as a Marlins fan. Hopefully the arm stays a starter, although he’s pretty far away, in A ball. If not, he’s another reliever to add to the several others the Marlins have in their system. Hopefully, they can move a couple of more relievers, Dee Gordon, and at least Straily before the deadline, and hope to move Volquez in August, if he comes back healthy, as well as the other injured guys. I dont think they’ll trade Ozuna, even though I would
Justin Hughes
A really solid late inning reliever can bet you the #9 and #22 ranked prospects from a team but Dodger fans say Darvish isn’t worth giving the number 1 OR 2 prospect…dumb