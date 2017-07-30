Bullpen Rumors: Hand, Reed, Wilson, Britton, Givens, Kintzler

The Padres’ asking price for lefty Brad Hand remain a key factor to watch over the next 24 hours. ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter links) had suggested the ask was dropping, but later cited executives from other teams that indicated San Diego has not moved. Regardless of what the Friars are seeking, Crasnick says that most of the offers received thus far have included players with “limited ceilings” — prospects ranked in the 15 to 20 range within their respective organizations. The Padres’ front office hasn’t deemed any of those offers worth considering, and Crasnick notes that chairman Ron Fowler’s comments about being willing to hold onto Hand into the offseason weren’t posturing.
More on the market for relievers…
- Mets righty Addison Reed is “a focus” for the Red Sox as Boston look to bolster its relief corps in advance of tomorrow’s non-waiver deadline, tweets MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal. However, there are multiple clubs with interest in Reed, and there’s no trade close at this time, he adds. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, meanwhile, tweets that while Boston’s interest is strong, they’re still one of as many as 10 clubs with some level of interest.
- The Astros and the Nationals have had the most serious discussions on Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson in the past 24 hours, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports (on Twitter). Both teams have long been linked to the Detroit closer, who is in the midst of a career year and is controlled through the 2018 season. Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post tweets that the Nats have scouted Wilson closely, but no trade is imminent at this time.
- In marketing closer Zach Britton, the Orioles are seeking a greater package than the one the Yankees received in exchange for Aroldis Chapman last season (Gleyber Torres, Billy McKinney, Adam Warren and Rashad Crawford) but “not quite” what the Yanks received for Andrew Miller (Clint Frazier, Justus Sheffield, Ben Heller, J.P. Feyereisen), Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. They’ve also received interest in right-handers Brad Brach and Mychal Givens, but they’re not inclined to deal the 27-year-old Givens, who is controlled through the 2021 season. The Astros, Dodgers and Nationals are among the teams that have expressed interest in Britton, Heyman writes.
- The Twins have “probably had the highest volume of calls” on closer Brandon Kintzler “and some of our other relievers,” general manager Thad Levine tells Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (audio link). Levine had no qualms about indicating that the Twins are opening to selling further assets after trading Jaime Garcia earlier today. He did suggest that the Twins “would like nothing more than to retain” Kintzler beyond the 2017 campaign, though as an impending free agent, the 32-year-old nonetheless seems a logical trade candidate. (Minnesota could look to re-sign him this winter even if he’s traded.)
JDGoat
I don’t blame the Padres. Hand has been an elite level arm the past two years. If teams don’t want to give up quality to get quality, that’s on them, and they can pay for it in the postseason
Rocketride
The Padres are such a sad organization. They will never compete again. They should move to Seattle.
petersdylan36
What?!?! We aren’t talking basketball here. Seattle has a franchise, Troll.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
Dave W.
That’s a brilliant comment! So glad you chose to write it down!
s2alliot
Neither do Mariners. At least Padres have made their way to the World Series.
ironwolf811
And what about the big earthquake that geologists say will hit the upper Northwest? Would you want two franchises—with all of their players—to sink into Puget Sound? JK. (Not about the earthquake though.)
davidcoonce74
actually, and this has nothing to do with baseball, but the “big one” that scientists are most worried about is the New Madrid fault, which has as its epicenter a location in southwest Missouri. It had some small earthquake activity about 20 years ago, which I could feel here in Indiana, but the scientists studying it predict a huge event in the near future, which would decimate St Louis, Kansas City and could affect locations as far as Chicago and Milwaukee, as well as a bunch of southern states. It’s at a higher threat level right now than the San Andreas fault.
petersdylan36
It seemed inevitable that the asking price would come down. But it also seems like a joke that teams were offering their 15-20 ranked prospects. Brad Hand is controllable for two and half seasons. Has not allowed a run since June 10th. Has been consistent for 18 months now. And has the ability to close or be the set up man. AJ knows what type of players he wants and won’t settle.
I do think now is the time to trade him though, not in the offseason. He is on fire and they need to capitalize on it.
IndianaDodgerFan
There’s a difference in each teams prospects. You take a team that has a weak farm like the Orioles or Giants. Their top 5 prospects might not even be in the top 10 on a team with a good deep farm like the Dodgers, White Sox, Yankees, etc. Plus you can have a young stud thats ceiling is realy high, but he could be say your #15 prospect because the ones in front of him are older and more developed. Thats what makes ranking them so hard.
Just something to think about.
nutznboltz
Very good observation!
ironwolf811
I think it’s more about depth and quantity of talent than available quality.
Chance Sisco, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays have either made the preseason or mid-season top 100 at various prospect rating web sites.
And some guys who never make any of them do well—like Trey Mancini.
For some organizations, scouting and development are equally important. The Orioles have been terrible at developing young arms, but not young bats.
As an O’s fan, I can only hope that they’re not so stupid as to ask for a package like the Yankees got for Chapman. Britton hasn’t looked the same since coming off the DL, though it’s hard to know for sure—there haven’t been many save chances. Maybe he gets one today. If he looks sharp that might help, but IMO they still can’t get a haul like that.
outinleftfield
If Britton can rebound the rest of this season, he can still get our O’s a package like the Padres got for Kimbrel or what the Yankees got for a rental of Chapman. Like me, you are probably rightfully worried about Britton because he has had the dreaded forearm strain this year, but last season he had the best year in the history of the game for a reliever.
outinleftfield
Padres don’t need high ceiling guys that are in Rookie ball. From the guys we have seen rumors of them asking for, they want MLB ready prospects. Not going to find high ceiling, MLB ready prospects in lower rungs of prospect lists.
Padres should just keep Hand and trade for Gray. They are playing good ball right now and have a ton of great prospects so they may contend sooner if they trade from that depth.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
The last thing the Padres need to be doing is trading away prospects to try and contend sooner. If they can’t get the best offer for Hand right now, they might as well hold onto him.
TheWestCoastRyan
If we do what you are suggesting we are back to square one of this rebuild. No thanks.
MLBMAN525
Completely agree! I find it hard to believe that the offers were that low for someone of his caliber.
texasdodger
I hope the Dodgers step it up and try to land Hand.
JKB
Its not a joke to offer 15-20 ranked prospects when the Padres were demanding top prospects. Not as much of a joke as what the Padres were demanding.
All these Padres fans claiming to get top prospects, it was never gonna happen and the silly comments of well it cant hurt to ask is again proven absurd. Well if it does not hirt to ask for outlandish top prospects then it does not hurt to counter with a low ball offer.
Nothing but time wasted by the Padres joke GM AJ Preller
outinleftfield
Miller. Chapman rental. Smith. These guys set the bar for what elite relievers are worth and Hand is elite. No doubt about that.
Low balling does hurt in that you don’t get what you want and the other party loses confidence in your sincerity and is less likely to deal with you at all in the future. It’s a lose, lose for you when you do it. It won’t get your team Hand.
Like all GMs, Preller will do what is best for his club and if all other teams are offering is lower level prospects that are not MLB ready, he will keep Hand. Hand’s surplus value is high, he is very affordable, and he is under team control for several years. He is worth a Chapman like trade, but he will net at least a Smith like trade. If not, he stays on their team.
One thing I know is true in life is that when people insult others that are not there to defend themselves, that the one making the nasty comments are insecure and the comments are really about themselves.
petersdylan36
JKB, dude, he is elite with team control. Name another reliever who hasn’t allowed a run in 7 weeks. He has been a complete stud since he arrived in San Diego.
Tell me, name a comparable player to him on the trade market right now. He hasn’t been injured at all, he has been dominant, he is cheap and controllable. No one like that is available.
Maybe they don’t get the Chapman and Miller return, I get that. But they will get more than Smith got he Brewers last year. So yes, the offering of certain prospects who are in the 15-20 range is a joke.
s2alliot
You aren’t gonna get Hand for a low-ball offer. Don’t cry when your bullpen gets worked over and get obliterated in the post season. We will makes sure to laugh at you for not making a deal. We are going to hold on to him, and he will rack up saves from now until the end of the season, continuing the success he has already made. And, at the off season, y’all will end up paying more, regretting that you didn’t make the deal this July. We will get a haul for Hand, period.
s2alliot
I’m looking at you, Nationals. Your bullpen still stinks even after the trade. You still have a chance to fix what has been broken all season long.
rocky7
Y’all sound pretty bitter about nobody thinking like Padres fans regarding paying a Kings ransom for Hand.
Maybe y’all should direct it towards your Rock Star GM not being able to land a good deal, and that y’all have bragged about on MLB TradeRumors in the past.
JKB
You tell it straight Rocky7! Delusional Padres fans and their Kings Ransom comments for months remember they thought they would get Gleybar Torres amd compared Hand to Chapman and Miller. Hilarious.
SixFlagsMagicPadres
Sane padres fans knew that Hand would not bring back a guy like Torres. But he should still be able to bring back a top 100 prospect.
IndianaDodgerFan
Hand is good , but he’s no Miller or Chapman. You guys won’t give him away but your not getting 3-4 high level prospects either.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Hardly anybody thought Hand would net 3-4 top players.
The price would fall somewhere between Will Smith and Andrew Miller.
Top 100 prospect and 1 or 2 10-20 like top 100 and the 10th or top 100 and 15th and 20th was a reasonable estimate on Hand.
But we’ve seen these tactics from Peller- diamondbacks called about Kimbrel Preller said Goldschmidt. Yankees low balled with Mateo. Kimbrel wound up being traded for far more than anything Preller got at the deadline.
s2alliot
I will even accept a swap. I’m okay with Hand for Soto of WSH, Hand for Groome of BOS or Hand for Whitley of HOU. I think they are adequate, because all of the names listed were in the early stages of their development. I think that it is outrageous to think that Padres can get multiple top 100 prospect for Hand at this point. Maybe after Hand shows they he can close games and close it with dominance, which is quite plausible, he may cost multiple top 100 prospect. Until then, I’m okay with a straight up swap and I think that is the most realistic outcome.
alexryanperry
A 1 for 1 swap with one those guys? Hand has pitched 143.1 innings of 2.57 ERA (2.86 FIP) in relief; with a SO9 of 11.4 and BB9 of 3.1. He hasn’t given up a run in over a month and has completely dominated since taking over the closer role.
He should be traded 1 for 1 for a player who hasn’t even thrown a pitch or taken a single swing in a MLB game? Don’t kid yourself.
Currently, Brad Hand isn’t getting Torres/Robles/etc., but he will easily net 3-4 players, at least two of whom will be solid (not elite) prospects.
s2alliot
A dominant starter with long term control in Pomeranz was worth Espinoza. Hand is a reliever, not a starter. Assuming Hand’s value is lower than Pomeranz, I think the names listed in my prior comment are justifiable and plausible return for Hand.
ttinsley1434
It’s a little tough to “rack up saves” when your team is pathetic.
s2alliot
He may not blow saves like you blow your A$$. I will troll you too, if you troll me.
bringinthereliefpitcher
No its not. Maurer is 12th in the entire league with 20. Even on bad teams you can still get 35-40 saves in a season.
outinleftfield
I just looked at Maurer’s game log. Most of those saves were in June and July. The Padres are one game over .500 since June 1st.
outinleftfield
It’s amazing how little people know and still post rude comments. I am an O’s fan and even I know that the Padres are playing .500 ball since the beginning of June and they have been on fire in July. Maybe you should pay attention to the sport you are posting about.
raysdaze
HAHAHAHAHAHA, so you still think you’re getting Adames + from Rays????
Padres2019ha
haha you still think you’re getting Hand at all??
bringinthereliefpitcher
Padres arent getting Adames and Rays arent getting Hand.
Which is fine.
brian1
The Orioles trading Zach Britton is Fake News!
Rford
Dodgers should jump in and take Hand from the pads… They have enough in the minors to get him without loosing any talent.
aff10
Kinda confusing comment. They could, and arguably should, acquire Hand, but it’s hard to see how they’d do so without giving up quality talent. Their farm will still be strong, no doubt, but it’ll be a dent
Rford
Dodgers say they want a lefty reliever… Hand fits that. The pads will take anyone… Then flip them next year… Example the Upton brothers , Kemp….. so the dodgers could give them…. Calhoun,verdugo ( I know probably too high of a prospect ) heck even trace, since I don’t see him coming back up. Hand is still under control ??? And maybe honey can improve him, talent wise. They say Kershaw and kenley have influence so maybe that could work. I don’t think the dodgers have a chance with Britton. They seem intent on going after darvish, which I’m sure will break thier bank. So to me Hand seems like a sreal
mrpadre19
Really?
Judging what the Padres will do off of the trading of Kemp and the Uptons?
Anyone who k owe anything knows that was a unique situation.
They “went for it” and it didn’t work….period.
But Preller has now moved on to the correct way of doing it and that’s stockpiling young talent.
He is not trying Hand for someone to flip.
He wants young high upside talent even if it’s 4-5 years away.
IndianaDodgerFan
Dodgers won’t trade a bunch of top prospects for Darvish, Britton or anyone else that’s available. Before they sold the farm they would stand pat. We have a dominant bullpen , deep bench, and 7 or 8 good starters most #1, 2, and 3s on most teams, and a great young line up. We could use a good LHP for the bullpen and/ or a #1 or #2 starter to help in the playoffs, but we could also just go with what we have.
Rford
So he wants talent ok. But for what ? How long have the Padres finished last in their division. For the last few years all the seem to be is a major league farm system or talent pool for other teams to come and pick from. Kinda like a spinning wheel smorgasbord… Spin the wheel see where it lands and take your pick. Last time the pads we’re all in was late 80s 90s
Rford
I agree.dont give up to much talent.better to keep what you have,and let it develop. But if there is a sleeper or a steal then why not take advantage. Still think gray is a better deal than darvish m
outinleftfield
According to what we have read on this site, Preller has asked for only MLB ready talent like Torres and Adames for Hand so far. I don’t think he is interested in players that are 4-5 years away.
outinleftfield
The Padres have finished last in their division once in the past 6 seasons and that was after trading or signing for a bunch of big name guys. They won’t finish last this season either.
In 2010 the Padres won 90 games. In 2005 and 2006 they won the NL West and in 2007 they should have made the playoffs and would have if there was instant replay.
Maybe you should take advantage of this amazing tool you are using called the internet and look up what the team you are trying to disparage has actually done. Then you won’t look like such a putz.
ttinsley1434
I’m more confused about the “loosing” comment. Not sure what that is.
pdubs2907
It’s when a GM is going to okay a trade but looses his phone to call the other GM. Duh
drstevenhorn
I agree. He’s probably more dependable than Britton at this point. If the Pads will deal with the Dodgers, I’d do it.
ejw032
Agree. Anytime I read forearm strain or tightness” I hear “precursor to TJ”. Hand should cost much less but still return a top 10 LA prospect to the Padres, which will be better than mosts top five.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Offer the Padres a deal worth trading Hand.
Just because you offer the best offer doesn’t mean its a worthwhile offer to trade Hand.
Padres have options. Let Hand close and build value and trade him during the off season or offer him a long term contract to buy out his arbitration years and 2 free agent years which will let hin seek another long term contract at 31.
BAINES03
Before chapman was traded he had put up 4 seasons of 2.5+ WAR. Miller had 3 excellent years and team control. Hand has been great for 1.5 years but has also benefited from his home park. Last year his xFIP was 3.34 and only contributed a 1.6 fWAR even after throwing 89 innings. Preller and fans need to lower their expectations or they will be disappointed.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Hold onto Hand, let him close remainder of the season, and trade during the off season.
Or during the offseason work out a long term deal with hand to buy out his remaining 2 arb years at 6 and 7 mill respectively and 2 free agent years at 11 and 12 respectively with a 15 mill option 3-5 mill buy out.
Which gives the Padres 5 years of Hand but doesnt jeopardize the long term plan.
If teams are low balling preller increase his asking price and Hands calue by closing during the off season or stick it to the teams by giving Hand a long term deal.
TheWestCoastRyan
Hand isn’t taking an extension.
And yes, I am his agent.
Backatit
Wonder if the Braves would trade top ten pitching prospect Max Fried (Obtained from Padres following TJS) for Brad Hand. Fried, now 23, is ready to compete for a rotation spot next spring. Hand could get an audition in closer role for Braves.
mrpadre19
Fried is not,and will never be the same.
Pass
padresfan
There is a reason the braves got those players
Preller didn’t want them
TheWestCoastRyan
Fried would be the second or third piece in a Hand trade. Not the headliner.
s2alliot
There are precedents. Excellent relievers cost. I am not claiming Hand is in a same league as Chapman nor Kimbrel. But his worth is beyond top 15-20 prospect in their respective organization. Like I said, Padres doesn’t have to trade Hand right now. Preller can use Hand’s affordable contract and its duration as a leverage against the other team. If I were Preller, I’m willing to take chances and not trade Hand. His value can only go up when he racks up more saves. Prospects come and go, after all. You only get a shot in clinching WS once a year. When prospects are, just a prospect, you should rather spend them in a way that strengthen your odd to win the WS?
Padresrebuild
They’re disrespecting Brad Hand, he costs more than a few top 20 guys
pdubs2907
Well not if those top 20 are actually in the top 10. But yes, 15-20 range is ludicrous.
217cubs
I don’t know the Cubs farm system well enough to offer a proposed package but I would love to see the Cubs snag him.
beaubeadreaux
I wonder if Candelario, Hannemann, Jake Stinnett, & Javier Assad is enough to get a deal done
s2alliot
I’m laughing at you too, when you team spends $200+ million dollars and just have players sit on their couch watching WS games. And you are watching WS game on your TV knowing that your team isn’t even playing. You can troll me all you want but I can fire back, too.
hiflyer000
It’s just a bad time to try and trade a Reliever. All the other ones that have been traded so far have brought back underwhelming returns, despite the fact that so many teams are starved for help. The Pads should just hang on to him and try again in the offseason.
Kevin McKeon
jkwdbu
What are you smoking?
Rford
When we’re these deals made ?
JDGoat
This guys trolling
sdmexicanf00d
Give props to Aj preller for not being forced to take a deal, his eye for talent evaluations is evident. He knows what type of players he wants high risk/high reward and if no one is offering any you don’t make the trade.
brettmar21
I think Hand will have to wait until this offseason to be traded. There are just too many people available and not enough buyers. I think the the Pads originally overvalued him. However, I agree his value is certainly more than some mid level prospect package.
Tasman
I think the Padres should trade AJ and Green and work with the team we have!!!!!
padresfan
The padres haven’t lowered their asking price
Padres2019ha
nor should they. Hand is 27 years old, not 31. He is elite. Hasn’t allowed a run since June 10th. If Chapman got Torres and Frazier as a rental, we should easily be able to get a top 15 overall prospect. He’s elite, 2+ years of control, and cheap. I wouldn’t mind him being on our team for the next 5 years so keep him. Need to trade Chacin before he walks.
padresfan
Someone said they did and he corrected himself
The same guy they got the info from but the other teams are trying to low all with 15-20 is what all reports say
He is worth a quality piece
TheWestCoastRyan
Chapman didn’t get Torres and Frazier you nitwit! Just Torres. Miller got Frazier. And Hand is only controlled for 2 years after this one.
outinleftfield
The owner of their team said 2 days ago that Hand’s price was going up with his performance, not down as people seem to think, and on this site various writers have said Preller was asking for MLB ready prospects like Torres and Adames.
One writer tweets that the price has come down and suddenly everyone says I told you so.
I doubt that Preller has lowered his price one iota. Hand is the best reliever available and he will still be the best reliever available come the offseason other than Britton. The Padres don;t have to trade him now. Today, Hand is worth at a minimum what Will Smith cost the Giants and to me he is a much better pitcher than Smith was at the time of that trade. If Hand keeps closing the rest of the year he will be worth what Chapman, Kimbrel, or Miller was worth in trade. Not because he is as good as they are, but because he is that much better than anyone else available on the market.
Padres2019ha
*Jerry Crapdick