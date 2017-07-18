Trade Buzz: Samardzija, Strickland, Hand, Tigers, Teheran, Mariners, Twins, Nats

The Giants are “drawing [a] fair amount of interest” in right-handed starter Jeff Samardzija and right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland, reports Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle (all Twitter links). While Samardzija’s surface-level numbers aren’t exactly appealing this season — 4.86 ERA, 20 homers in 124 innings (1.45 HR/9) — he leads the Majors in K/BB ratio and is fifth in K%-BB% (23.7 percent). Moreover, Schulman notes that other teams simply value Samardzija’s durability. The Giants, too, value Shark’s innings, however, making the situation complicated. Schulman adds that the Giants are willing to think “creatively” in terms of trades, speculating about possible three-team swaps or taking on poor contracts.
As far as Strickland goes, the 28-year-old has a pristine 1.91 ERA with 9.8 K/9 through 33 innings this season. His 5.2 BB/9 rate and 88.5 percent strand rate suggest that there’s probably some regression in order, but the Giants (or an acquiring team) can control Strickland through the 2021 season, so it stands to reason that he’d draw interest as a long-term bullpen option.
More trade buzz from around the game…
- Padres general manager A.J. Preller has been asking for teams’ “top, top prospects” when shopping lefty Brad Hand around the league, an exec that has inquired on Hand tells ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick (Twitter link). While it’s hard to blame the Friars for aiming high — especially with 13 days remaining until the deadline — asking for multiple top-ranked prospects in return for Hand certainly seems like a steep asking price. The 27-year-old Hand does have an impressive 2.25 ERA with 11.4 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 47.7 percent ground-ball rate, though, and he’s controllable through 2019.
- Crasnick also tweets that the Tigers are “optimistic” that they’re getting close to completing a trade or two. GM Al Avila said yesterday that he expects something “soon,” Crasnick notes. The Tigers are known to be marketing the likes of J.D. Martinez, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, though it’s worth noting that Martinez is in the lineup tonight. Avila is out of the lineup, though that’s likely due to the fact that Detroit is facing a left-handed opponent, and James McCann rakes against southpaw pitching.
- David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets that the Royals had a scout in attendance to watch Julio Teheran’s start for the Braves last night. It should be noted, of course, that there were likely a number of clubs on hand and that the Royals are certain to be scouting a number of potential rotation additions. Teheran turned in six innings of two-run ball without allowing a homer, though he also issued four walks and uncorked a wild pitch.
- The Mariners are becoming an “increasingly active” buyer as the deadline approaches, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Seattle currently sits just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, and GM Jerry Dipoto is prioritizing starting pitching that can be controlled beyond the 2017 season. Seattle has had poor luck in its rotation this year, with Drew Smyly going down to Tommy John surgery and Hisashi Iwakuma missing a huge chunk of the season, to say nothing of injuries to Felix Hernandez and James Paxton. King Felix and Paxton are back in the fold now, but the M’s currently have rookies Andrew Moore and Sam Gaviglio in their rotation.
- MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand hears that the Twins are shying away from rental assets and are focusing primarily on pieces they can control beyond the current season. Minnesota is preparing for the deadline with a buyer’s mindset, but it’s not clear exactly how aggressive they’ll be. ESPN’s Buster Olney recently wrote that Minnesota isn’t prepared to gut its farm system in order to make a significant splash, but if the team isn’t keen on rentals, as Feinsand suggests, then perhaps they’ll zero in on some second-tier assets that will remain under contract through 2018. Speaking purely speculatively, David Phelps, AJ Ramos and Brad Brach are among the bullpen names that could potentially be had without ransacking the farm, while a starter like Edinson Volquez could fit the same bill.
- Despite the loss of Joe Ross for this season (and much of next), further upgrading the bullpen is a larger priority for the Nationals than pursuing a rotation piece, reports Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. Edwin Jackson is currently getting a chance to make some starts thanks in part to the struggles of righties A.J. Cole and Austin Voth in the minors. Meanwhile, well-regarded prospect Erick Fedde is being stretched back out as a starter after briefly converting to the bullpen, Janes notes.
Comments
NicknewsomeATL
What would the royals give up for Teheran?
padresfan
Chris young (pitcher)
24TheKid
Do they have a prospect named Chris Young? Because all I know of is the older 6 foot guy that was good with the Mariners for a year.
vtadave
Think he was a bit taller than 6-foot.
redsfan48
He’s 6-foot-10.
padresfan
Lol
padresfan
You’re spoiling my fun
GoRockies
He got released
KCRoyalty
Chris Young got DFAd. I think the Braves would expect Major League Controllables or top prospects at the least. To get Teheran I could see a package deal for Raul Mondesi, Ramon Torres, and Eric Skoglund.
William
Be crazy to give anything of REAL value, maybe projects in the 11 – 20th Range !
redsfan48
They would almost certainly have to headline the deal with Mondesi or Dozier for the Braves to even return their call. Would take much more than one of those guys straight-up though.
KCRoyalty
I think the Royals are probably a little more favorable of keeping Dozier than Mondesi. If they want to keep both they’d probably have to part with young Major League Talent like Merrifield or Bonifacio. I don’t see them trading away key pieces if they’re trying to make a run.
Matt Galvin
Maybe a Tigers/Dodgers Trade tonight.
dodgerfan711
Why tonight? Still plenty of time
oldleftylong
YUUUP!
padresfan
I still don’t get the fascination in shark
I rather have a pitcher like Clayton Richard over shark any day
chesteraarthur
“he leads the Majors in K/BB ratio and is fifth in K%-BB% (23.7 percent). Moreover, Schulman notes that other teams simply value Samardzija’s durability”
The fascination is good underlying numbers and lots of innings.
padresfan
I’m being serious
He is an average pitcher with a nice paycheck
dodgerfan711
He is not even average. He gets hit hard every single game. Innings eaters arent worth 90 million
chesteraarthur
He’s been above average for 6 years…
saavedra
Insert yankee fan comments about how Brad Hand can be had for Adams and 1-2 low tier prospect(s) here.
chesteraarthur
Followed by padres fan thinking he should get a top 10 mlb prospect
padresfan
You’re delusional. Mlb trade rumors started this whole top 10 prospect thing.
I haven’t seen one padre fan that has said that
rycm131
Several mentioned The Yankees giving up their #1 prospect for Hand
redsfan48
There’s only 2 relievers I can think of that are definitely available that would command a top-10 prospect in my opinion. Raisel Iglesias (club control through 2022, per BBref, and Zach Britton. Maybe I’m missing someone but the point is, Hand isn’t worth that much. 2 top-50 prospects at best (lower half of the top 50, that is), or maybe one top-25 and another top-100.
angelsfan4life412
I did see Britton is linked to the cubs now
chesteraarthur
Zach Britton has been hurt and is a rental. I’m not sure I see him bringing in a top 10 type at all.
dodgerfan711
Marlins tried to build a super bullpen and got rid of the one guy who was actually good. Poor dysfunction marlins.
daniellu91
Loria is one of the worst owners in MLB
William
Why in god’s name would anybody Pay anything of Value for Samardzija an over payed underachvieing Number four pitcher !
gmenfan
Look beyond ERA, young Jedi.
dodgerfan711
No stat can tell you Samardzija is good. And if any stat does it is unreliable
chesteraarthur
haha. “I think he sucks and anything that says otherwise is wrong! LALALALA”
dodgerfan711
My friend a giants fan even says he is awful. What tells you he is a good pitcher?
tad2b13
“No stat can tell you Samardzija is good. And if any stat does it is unreliable”
Not too biased are you. Really? Any good stat is irrelevant, and the only reliable ones are the bad ones?
gmenfan
Does your friend still use W-L to determine a pitcher’s value ? Don’t fret, they’ll master kindergarten one day.
dodgerfan711
You guys take everything too seriously. His only good stat is BB per 9 innings and the strikeout ratio. Everything else is underwhelming. No one wants to take on his awful contract
tad2b13
Aren’t you undervaluing throwing strikes and not walking guys? Plus, he has a 3,52 FIP, a 1.169 WHIP, and he’s almost guaranteed to give you well over 200 innings, What more more do want from a mid-rotation arm?
dodgerfan711
What team pays a mid rotation arm 90 million? No one. He is a strike thrower and innings eater. ERA is awful in a pitchers park behind a great defense. The contract is the killer with him
William
You tell me what to look beyond , The Guy Plays in a pitchers Park and still Skinks.
chesteraarthur
He’s had an fWAR above 2 for the last 5 years and is at 2.3 this year. He’s been a pretty average starter for a while now.
gmenfan
This season …
Top 20 in the Majors in WHIP, FIP, and K/9. Top 10 in the Majors in IP, BB/9, K/BB, and xFIP.
He has more value and has been much better than what his ERA alone reveals.
stymeedone
But he doesn’t help his team win. Period.
tad2b13
stymeedone: A black and white analysis doesn’t work very well in a game as nuanced as baseball.
JoeyPankake
His ERA is pretty acurate. He pitches really well for a while and then gets hammered for an inning or two because he serves up meatballs in 3 ball counts to avoid walking guys. I’m a Giants fan too. It’s hard to argue that the guy is good at preventing runs over a full outing, which is kind of his whole job.
gmenfan
If you dig a little deeper, his stats show that he deserves a better record than he has right now.
dvmwitt
Record is the worst stat for a pitcher. It means nothing.
Gary333
No, his team doesn’t help him win! Especially that garbage bullpen!
tad2b13
If you’re going to call someone “over payed (sic)” why not provide a comparable pitcher on a FA contract making less that’s more valuable. I seriously doubt you can find one.
oldleftylong
Who would even want SamJ?
mike156
Shark reminds me of a young Jeff Weaver, when he still had the great arm. He’d just wow you with his talent, and still lose 4-3 because invariably, there would be the walk, the single, and the one bad pitch. If you trade for him, you might catch lightening in a bottle, but after ten years in MLB, you also might find out that those “surface numbers” might be the real Shark.
dvmwitt
Sure, its crazy Preller is asking for top prospects for Hand, but you got to start the negotiations somewhere. The likely result will be a couple mid tiered prospects or he will hold onto Hand. Considering he has 2 1/2 years of control left, holding onto him isn’t a bad thing. His trade value will probably never be higher, though.
knoxchristopher79
Strickland is from my hometown in GA so I’d love to see him come to the braves
Dio
Reports that JDM just traded to ARZ for 3 minor league infielders headlined by Lugo