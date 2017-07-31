Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors
Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Football Rumors

Trade Deadline Recap: NL Central

By and | at

With the trade deadline behind us, here are the moves from the NL Central from the past few days.

May 9, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsCubs: Acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from Tigers for infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and either cash or a player to be named later.

Brewers: Acquired reliever Jeremy Jeffress from Rangers for minor-league pitcher Tayler ScottAcquired reliever Anthony Swarzak from White Sox for hitting prospect Ryan Cordell.

Pirates: Acquired reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations from Phillies for pitching prospect Seth McGarryAcquired prospects Oneil Cruz and Angel German from Dodgers for reliever Tony Watson.

Reds: Acquired outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina from Dodgers for reliever Tony Cingrani.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

newest oldest

Comments

  1. Astounded that the Cardinals did nothing.

    0
    0

  2. Cards did a fantastic job today! Way to go MO

    0
    0

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top