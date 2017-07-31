Trade Deadline Recap: NL Central

With the trade deadline behind us, here are the moves from the NL Central from the past few days.
Cubs: Acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from Tigers for infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and either cash or a player to be named later.
Brewers: Acquired reliever Jeremy Jeffress from Rangers for minor-league pitcher Tayler Scott. Acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak from White Sox for hitting prospect Ryan Cordell.
Pirates: Acquired reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations from Phillies for pitching prospect Seth McGarry. Acquired prospects Oneil Cruz and Angel German from Dodgers for reliever Tony Watson.
Reds: Acquired outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina from Dodgers for reliever Tony Cingrani.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
Comments
EndinStealth
Astounded that the Cardinals did nothing.
robertj53086
Cards did a fantastic job today! Way to go MO