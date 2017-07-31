Trade Deadline Recap: NL Central

With the trade deadline behind us, here are the moves from the NL Central from the past few days.

Cubs: Acquired reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila from Tigers for infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and either cash or a player to be named later.

Brewers: Acquired reliever Jeremy Jeffress from Rangers for minor-league pitcher Tayler Scott. Acquired reliever Anthony Swarzak from White Sox for hitting prospect Ryan Cordell.

Pirates: Acquired reliever Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations from Phillies for pitching prospect Seth McGarry. Acquired prospects Oneil Cruz and Angel German from Dodgers for reliever Tony Watson.

Reds: Acquired outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina from Dodgers for reliever Tony Cingrani.

