Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Sunday

With the non-waiver trade deadline now just one day away, here’s the latest chatter on Rangers ace Yu Darvish…

ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets that the Yankees “aren’t really that involved” in talks for Darvish.

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers are “more sold than ever” that they will trade Darvish. The Dodgers and Yankees are the two likeliest landing spots, though a trade isn’t likely to be announced on Sunday. Rangers GM Jon Daniels and other execs met with Darvish last weekend to explain to him the possibility that he’d be traded, Wilson continues. Texas hopes to trade Darvish to a contending club and re-sign him, and while Wilson reports that the right-hander has told the team he hopes to continue his career with them, he also is curious to see what the open market will bear.

MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan also tweets that the Dodgers and Yankees are both in on Darvish, but he hears there's a third team in the mix that no one anticipated. (Hooray for the mystery team!) The Cubs aren't heavily involved in Darvish talks, according to Wilson (Twitter link). Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News speculates that the Indians could be interested (Twitter links). Grant also notes that the Astros have expressed interest, though the Rangers feel that would be the toughest deal to complete.