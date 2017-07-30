Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Sunday

With the non-waiver trade deadline now just one day away, here’s the latest chatter on Rangers ace Yu Darvish…
- ESPN’s Buster Olney tweets that the Yankees “aren’t really that involved” in talks for Darvish.
- Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the Rangers are “more sold than ever” that they will trade Darvish. The Dodgers and Yankees are the two likeliest landing spots, though a trade isn’t likely to be announced on Sunday. Rangers GM Jon Daniels and other execs met with Darvish last weekend to explain to him the possibility that he’d be traded, Wilson continues. Texas hopes to trade Darvish to a contending club and re-sign him, and while Wilson reports that the right-hander has told the team he hopes to continue his career with them, he also is curious to see what the open market will bear.
- MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan also tweets that the Dodgers and Yankees are both in on Darvish, but he hears there’s a third team in the mix that no one anticipated. (Hooray for the mystery team!) The Cubs aren’t heavily involved in Darvish talks, according to Wilson (Twitter link). Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News speculates that the Indians could be interested (Twitter links). Grant also notes that the Astros have expressed interest, though the Rangers feel that would be the toughest deal to complete.
hscheffler1988
Do the Indians have any solid prospects? Haven’t seen much about their farm system
sufferfortribe
Several, but most notably Mejia and McKenzie. But this is a dumb speculation on Grant’s part, being that we already are having to deal with a 6-man rotation.
darkstar61
Have to assume the Indians would want to put Clevinger or Bauer in the deal, and send the other to the pen for the remainder of the season
If they are to trade for a Starter, at least
SandyAlomar
Is Darvish a rental? If so, there is no way Cleveland even considers it…
Having Salazar back helps tremendously- they need to shore up the bullpen with another lefty.
Polish Hammer
So true, a 6 week rental with no compensation when he walks. How many starts do they get out of him 6? And it would take their top prospects to get there. Salazar came back strong, Kluber and Carrasco are very solid, so this isn’t a real need.
Avery
Yanks pick up Darvish and him and Tananka run the AL East into the ground
Death
If Tanaka could keep anything on the ground, he wouldn’t have a 5+ ERA.
ThePriceWasRight
bonus points to you sir!
J. BOO
Absolutely brilliant!!
EndinStealth
Wow the standard to be brilliant really has lowered a lot.
Yankee4Life27
I concur…
Avery
Sent him to the Yankees and his sidekick will be Tananka
baseball365
Mystery team is probably the Royals believe it or not. They’re cruising right now and it would make sense to pick up a strong rental to give this another shot before they lose a lot of players to higher salaries, etc. On paper, it makes sense for the Royals to throw it all out there this season if they think they can bag another WS or deep playoff run.
dresman92
Agree make more sense than any other team.
mrYAZ
no… I think its Baltimore …
there thinking that there last chance is n0w….by the way im a die hard Red Sox fan ty very much….
Blasting Nonsense
I don’t think they have the prospects tho. Not a royals fan but that would be fun to see them make a big move like that
leprechaun
It will be either of those two that land Darvish the real mystery is who lands Gray. And you can always count on Theo to make a big splash this time of year. Nobody but nobody so the Quintana deal coming here’s betting another is on the way, can you say Zach Britton?
Garza Nathan
Mystery team is the Astros.
mstrchef13
Since the Astros are named in the article, that hardly makes them a mystery team.
T_Rexx2
Mystery team is the brewers… gonna get Lucroy and Darvish in one big blockbuster deal
jsc
mystery team is Cincinnati.
Iron Horse
My guess: mystery team is the Rockies, for Darvish and Lucroy. They have a logjam of MLB ready prospects. Could be combo of Dahl/Tapia/Mcmahon – all top 100 but blocked, and interesting MLB ready pieces like Tauchman, Patterson, Murphy (makes sense for Lucroy) also mashing at AAA, and other lower level upside players.
rez2405
No it’s the Padres. Gotta be the Padres as the mystery team
WoolCorp
My money is on Houston being the mystery team.
baseball365
Mystery team could also be the Red Sox as they could use a moral booster of some sort. Most people seem to feel they’re going to sputter to the finish line. I too see them as an 84-85 win team. But adding Darvish would certainly boost them up, even if entirely unnecessary.
Michael Birks
If he can hit, pitching is not the problem in Boston
downeysoft42
Nah they good was just at the game last night, Nunez has brought them back they just need relievers badly
Gary
Nunez is not going to bat .700 for the rest of the year.
They need more bats than just him.
He’s a fill-in to give guys breaks and play Third if Deavers doesn’t cut it this year.
Kershiser
Sounds to me that the market for Darvish is evaporating and the Rangers are leaking “mystery team” rumors to try and get the Dodgers to bid against themselves. Yankees were the only other team really in it and it sure sounds like they’ve moved on… rangers better hurry up and take what they can get before they’re left holding Darvish with nothing to show for it after the deadline…
baseball365
Yankees were never in on Darvish. And I’m not saying that like I know something someone else doesn’t. It logically never made sense for the Yanks with the cost versus the return. Yanks are not interested in rentals right now. Unless, like Garcia, who was basically free. Back end lefty groundballer in Yankee stadium for free. You sign up for that type of deal. Little and Enns were both gone in the off season anyway, so it’s moot.
myaccount
Why would Littell and Enns have been gone in the offseason? That seems like a strange assumption and one I highly doubt.
Hanlog1105
40 man roster crunch. Both would need to be protected or potentially lost in Rule 5 draft. Yanks have better prospects that need to be protected.
unsaturatedmatz
Could see Tampa swooping in and getting Darvish as the most shocking mystery team ever. They’ve been uncharacteristically aggressive at this deadline and could deal something like Jesus Sanchez, Austin Franklin, and Lucius Fox.
charles stevens
I considered them but they can’t afford to make “go for it” trades in that market.
Kevin McKeon
Rangers trade Yu Darvish, Carlos Gomez to Dodgers for Franklin Gutierrez and Rich Hill
Rford
I agree mystery team is just to drive up the cost.. if the dodgers can re sign darvish in the off season then that deal makes sense.
LADreamin
We don’t need Gomez and I’d rather have Hill in a playoff game than Darvish so not sure what the thought process is here.
norcalblue
Well stated!
BlueSkyLA
Come on, any deal that would take Gutierrez off our hands has to be at least considered! 😉
scottstots
Darvish and Lucroy to the Brewers for Diaz, Dubon, Peralta and Phillips.
Rford
Be nice if the Brewers get Lucroy back… And turn him in to the bullpin catcher.
11Bravo
Nahhhh. Marcus Hanel > Jonathan Lucroy.
Polish Hammer
Lucroy to Cleveland…LOL
Luckybrew
That’s to much for a rental and a backup catcher.
Breezy
Pull off a Chapman-esque trade, JD. Deal him for assets, then turn around and resign him at year’s end.
baseball365
We must be looking at two entirely different pitchers. I’m looking at a mid rotation Darvish, one that hasn’t pitched more than 144 innings since 2013 (yeah, it’s been a while), and a guy who really hasn’t been sharp all season or spotty with a ERA north of 4.
Two totally different rentals in Chapman and Darvish with different degrees of motivation from buyers. Weirdly I can’t even suggest what Darvish would obtain in a trade, but what I do know is that people are way, WAY off on what he could get. Definitely not 1 or 2 top prospect types from any team. No way.
Breezy
You miss read. You can’t compare the in-season performances of a SP to a RP, period. It’s unfair to both players. I’m referring to mid season/ off season trade scenario that Darvish could be in, similar to Chapman. A lot of people on this board keep saying that what TX is asking in return is unrealistic, but the reality is that both trades made, and off-season signings in terms of money always seem unrealistic and insane, but they happen. You pay to play, or you end up with nothing.
Sibert18
You realize he’s been sharp but had like 2 bad starts that screwed his ERA right? It was only 3.4 before the last game, other than that and 1 other game he basically hasn’t allowed more than 3 runs
frg214
Rangers get a package with Brinson going back and some others
Brewers get Darvish and lucroy
scottstots
lol Sterns would never trade Brinson for rentals
11Bravo
This proposal is so laughable it’s not even funny.
Luckybrew
No way Brinson is traded for a rental and backup catcher he won’t offered in any trade.
frg214
I mean that’s true they are rentals but let’s be honest… Brewers are gonna be 3/4 every year in the end in that division, with or without Brinson… sorry guys just reality. Might as well capitalize on a underwhelming NL central. But just keep Brinson since you guys apparently don’t want to trade him for any pitcher(Gray, Darvish) then maybe he does turn into a star and then he leaves MIL when he’s a FA… Oh and still no Postseason appearances cause the NL Central won’t be mediocre again next year or after.
In other words the brewers are still gonna be the brewers with/without Brinson…
stymeedone
Kind of like Darvish has turned into a star and is leaving Texas as a FA? And Texas has nothing to show for it?
Polish Hammer
When he leaves Texas they get something; if they trade him and then leaves that team that team gets nothing. Therefore, what Texas trades him for must be better than the compensation pick they’ll get in return from MLB.
scottstots
clearly you dont actually follow baseball lol. your trade proposal was bad and you should feel bad.
arc89
If Brewers refuse to trade Brinson for Gray no way they offer him for Darvish who is a free agent at the end of the year.
THE JOKER
the Rich get Richer. the Dodgers get Darvish…the Rockies get Lucroy…& Rangers get a prospects from both teams & cash in a three team deal…don’t count out the Cubs or. D-Backs 2
Blue_Spirit19
Mystery team the Rockies? Combo package of Lucroy and Darvish would help them a lot.
charles stevens
Darvish can and would block that deal.
kehoet83
I could see that especially with the rumors around Lucroy to the Rockies. They really do not have a true ace on their team.
charles stevens
I’ll throw out 3 possible mystery teams. Milwaukee, Boston, Cleveland
Then again 50% of the time the mystery team is complete bs thrown out by the seller to make buyers nervous.
stymeedone
Mystery teams are a team the REPORTER isn’t aware of. That doesn’t mean that the teams involved are unaware.
RoeW
Mystery team is likely KC but they won’t be able to match the offers that NYY and LAD could make. We’ll see how serious LAD and NYY are about not spending too much soon. As a Ranger fan, I’m hoping we can do what NYY did last year, get some valuable pieces for the farm and resign Yu in FA.
madmanTX
Mystery team is Nippon Ham Fighters. Darvish to Hokkaido for Shohei Otani.
southpawblu
Mystery team the SF Giants!! It’s all over KNBR ! LOL According to the orange clowns they are making a huge second have push !
BlueSkyLA
Shaikin on the improvements make thus far by the NL teams the Dodgers are likely to face in the postseason:
link to latimes.com
Verdict: everybody but the Dodgers have done something to upgrade, which he rates from “minimal” (Brewers) to “huge” (D’backs).
BaseballGenius10
Mystery team is the Rockies! Just wait and see
Rford
Doesn’t matter who gets darvish and or Lucroy. Both are just rentals. The mystery team is just to drive up the price. It’s like a good game of poker or chess. Got to know when hold,fold or bluff… Darvish is like Chapman last year.. aquire him as a rental post season hope…. Then maybe get an ok performance. He then goes to free agent where Texas like the Yankees last year re sign . Lucroy is a rental who goes fa in October then signs a huge deal,becomes a bust AGAIN. So in the end Texas wins the game,gets what they want and starts the 2018 season
texasdodger
I predict this trade never gets made if the Rangers want either of our two top prospects. I think it’s insane to pay that high of a price for ANY rental like Darvish. Standing pat won’t bother me any as these guys are 40+ over .500 at the trade deadline. We have some more great talent coming up, let’s hope we hang on to them.
Blue_Spirit19
What about Seattle or Tampa as the mystery teams? Seattle doesn’t have much to give though to get Darvish.
stymeedone
while I would love to see some of the names that have been bandied about actually get traded, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see most of them just stay put. As “fantasy” leagues have made the fans aware of even the most lowly prospect, heightening the backlash of public opinion, its become harder to trade someone the public never heard of. Heaven forgive the GM that trades away the next Xander Boegarts, because fans never think they are trading away the next Tim Beckham or Jackson Profar. (or Rob Refsnyder).
Waverider31
The Dodgers have been spot on with evaluating their farm system. Holding onto Seager and Bellanger and not being tempted to move them for aging players.
I admit to being just as guilty as most Dodger fans in that we want them to get everyone right now. Forget about tomorrow and the farm system. Until tomorrow arrives and we find ourselves looking like the Angels with an aging ball club and a depleted farm system.
I may not always agree with Friedman and Co, but 73-31 does not happen by accident. These guys know what they’re doing and if they pass on Darvish, I trust their judgement.
drstevenhorn
I agree with waverider. As a fan, though, I’d prefer to pass on Darvish. He’s not pitching all that well and seems to want to return to Texas next year. I wouldn’t give up any of our top three prospects for that. But I do defer to the FO on this, and not just because I have no choice in the matter.
neoncactus
I could see Arizona as a possible mystery team.
libbylogan510
Imagine the Dodgers giving up Buehler or Verdugo along with other prospects for Darvish, only to see Darvish sign a free agent deal to go back to the Rangers this winter. What front office, in their right mind, makes that kind of deal. Certainly not Andrew Friedman. If the Dodgers want Darvish, then wait until the offseason and sign him as a free agent. and let the Rangers have the second round draft pick.