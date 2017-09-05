5 Key Stories: Cain, Mackanin, Marlins, Mets, Rodon

Here are the top stories from the past seven days here at MLBTR.

Matt Cain to retire. Giants righty Matt Cain, once one of the National League’s top starters, told reporters this week that he’ll step away from baseball after making one last start today. Cain turns 33 tomorrow. “I think Saturday will be the last time I put on the Giants uniform, and I can’t see myself going to play somewhere else,” he says.

Phillies to find new manager as Pete Mackanin moves to front office. In a somewhat surprising move, the Phillies announced this week that Pete Mackanin would transition to a front office role, creating a managerial opening in Philadelphia. The Phillies had extended Mackanin through 2018 earlier this season. “We see our roster right now is littered with young players who look to have a very, very bright future. It’s time to look forward. That’s the message today: it’s time to look forward,” GM Matt Klentak told reporters.

MLB owners approve Marlins sale. MLB owners this week unanimously approved the sale of the Marlins to a group headed by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The deal is expected to be finalized next week. The Marlins also fired a number of members of their front office this week.

Mets to tender Matt Harvey, likely to dismiss Terry Collins. The Mets prepared to make a pair of decisions that will affect their immediate future — they’re likely to retain starter Matt Harvey, but dismiss manager Terry Collins and pitching coach Dan Warthen. Mets owner Fred Wilpon reportedly prevented the team from parting ways with Collins in past seasons, but it doesn’t appear he’ll stand in the way this time. Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo and various former Mets personnel have already emerged as potential replacements for Collins.

Carlos Rodon likely to miss six to eight months. White Sox starter Carlos Rodon had shoulder surgery for bursitis this week, likely meaning he’ll need six to eight months before he returns. It appears, then, that he could miss a chunk of the 2018 season. In other White Sox news, GM Rick Hahn spoke this week about the futures of Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia. It’s possible the team could extend either player, but both are currently eligible for free agency after the 2019 season, a time frame that doesn’t overlap well with the White Sox’ likely window of contention. Either one could therefore be traded this winter.

