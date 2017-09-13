Athletics Identify Preferred Ballpark Site In Oakland

The Athletics’ search for a new ballpark has gone on now for years and taken many twists and turns. It’s far from over, but as Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle report, the club has now settled on a preferred location for a new park that would keep the club in Oakland.
A’s president Dave Kaval has penned a letter to the Peralta Community College District expressing interest in building on a parcel of land in the vicinity of Oakland’s Laney College, per the report. Working out an agreement with the landowner is just one of many steps that would be required, of course, with massive infrastructure and permitting needs among the major hurdles to be cleared.
The A’s intend to utilize private financing to construct the ballpark, which is expected to cost something in the range of $500MM. Kaval emphasized that the preferred site had advantages in securing the needed investment against the other sites that had been considered, including potential for nearby mixed-use development. You’ll certainly want to read the full reporting from Matier and Ross to understand the considerations at play and remaining obstacles.
Kaval also hinted at some real optimism despite the long road ahead. “Finally, we’ve got our site,” he said, suggesting that the team sees this as a key step. Even if things go well, though, the report makes clear that construction won’t begin until at least 2021, with the still-hypothetical new stadium potentially ready for games in the 2023 season.
The stakes are high for the A’s, who have been searching for years for an avenue to a new ballpark and now face a phase-out of MLB revenue sharing. While the O.co Coliseum has become something of a lovable dump, it is ill-equipped to maximize revenues. (Of course, it also became a possible site for a new park once the NFL’s Raiders left town; instead, the A’s propose turning it into a community sports park that might host an urban youth baseball academy.)
Many other organizations with less compelling needs have reaped huge financial windfalls through taxpayer-funded parks built through efforts that lacked many of the complications present here. While the A’s figure to seek quite a bit of public assistance for infrastructure projects, the team won’t be able to call upon public money or significant political streamlining to accomplish this complex undertaking.
rayanselmo
Lovable dump? You’re half-right.
pd14athletics
As an A’s fan I couldn’t word that any more perfectly. Lovable dump sums it up just right.
Donald Munson
I agree 100%, I love the Coliseum despite it being a dump.
arc89
Will the Giants fund a opposition group to derail the new stadium? The giants made it clear they want the A’s to move away. If giants are caught funding the opposition to the A’s new stadium MLB should remove all territory rights from them.
mitchj4444
This will go like the nationals situation went with Baltimore.
arc89
Not close because O’s had previous rights to DC area but Giants have no rights to Oakland area. If the giants tamper on any aspect of the new stadium MLB needs to come down on them immediately.
ABStract
Why would u even bring this up? The Giants never “made it clear they want the A’s to go away”. They simply wouldn’t give up the rights to the largest and fastest growing city in the Bay Area.
Stop blaming the Giants for all your problems A’s fans! It’s your ownership that refused to improve the team or the stadium despite being billionaires! It’s your ownership that sold off every player and never put a team on the field that cost more than they were getting from revenue sharing! The only reason they’re closing on stadium sites is because MLB has told the A’s owners that they’re free ride is over and it’s about time they pay to improve their team like everyone else. The owners were severely abusing the system and many years were paid more by from revenue sharing than they put into paying for their own players salaries. They let rev-sharing pay for their entire payroll (which means all profits baby-where’d they go I wonder?)! It’s not like they don’t have the money, they just have more fun making money off of other teams hard work and would rather not spend their own, given the option. Your owners have chosen not to put money into your team. Bottom line. Stop blaming anyone but them for the A’s struggles!
Jesus, it’s like being mad at your neighbors dad because yours won’t get you the toy u want…
The Giants (at least financially) are doing just fine. I doubt that what the A’s do even comes up, let alone effects the Giants in any way. Not to mention they’ve got enough to worry about after this season
Deke
I’m a Giants fan and I agree. There’s plenty of fans and corporate money to go around in the Bay Area.
julyn82001
Best of luck young A’s…
Manny's Pancakes
Wow, kudos to the A’s for using private financing. Great that the site is a 9 minute walk from BART.