Jonathan Lucroy Interested In Returning To Rockies

Rockies catcher Jonathan Lucroy, acquired just six weeks ago at the deadline, has fit in well with his new team, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post writes. With the open market beckoning at season’s end, Lucroy says he’d “absolutely” have interest in re-joining the organization as a free agent.
The 31-year-old Lucroy noted that he’s not yet thinking in earnest about his next contract. But he also emphasized that he intends to consider quite a bit more than salary in making his choice. “As a free agent, you look at a lot of things,” he tells Saunders. “I look at things even more than money. I want to know what teams are going to be in there. … I want to contribute to a playoff team.”
Lucroy has turned things around at the plate somewhat after a rough stretch to open the year with the Rangers. He’s batting .274/.388/.400 through 116 plate appearances in Colorado, which equates to roughly league-average production when ballpark effects are taken into account. While the power hasn’t quite come around, Lucroy has recorded more walks (15) than strikeouts (14) since changing uniforms.
It seems Lucroy has had an even greater impact with the catching gear on. Manager Bud Black and members of the pitching staff credit his overall impact as a defender and leader behind the plate. Lucroy has also shown much-improved framing numbers, though it’s still quite a small sample and he remains below-average in an area he once excelled.
Understandably, neither Lucroy nor the Rockies are thinking too hard about the future at the moment. The club is busy fending off challengers to its hold on the second National League Wild Card slot, though it remains in solid position with just over two weeks left in the regular season. Like Lucroy, GM Jeff Bridich says the team isn’t “focused on that right now,” but also expressed satisfaction with the veteran backstop.
When he does hit free agency, Lucroy figures to represent an interesting player to watch. Entering the year, it seemed possible he’d challenge for a five-year contract of the sort that Russell Martin landed a few years back with the Blue Jays. Expectations have certainly trended down, though Lucroy still figures to command a solid, multi-year deal. He’ll face market competition from players such as Welington Castillo and Alex Avila.
Comments
dvmwitt
I love these articles. Why wouldn’t he say he’s interested? Show him the money and anyone would interest him
ef1txx
He literally turned down the trade to the Indians because he wouldn’t get ABs at catcher and that would affect his payday when he became a FA. Now that he is awful, all of a sudden there is more than just money. lol ok Luc.
Whos123
Or it’s because he’s a natural catcher…?
ef1txx
he couldve easily rotated between catcher and 1st just like he did in MIL, albeit he would be playing catcher less. The point is he turned that down, even though he wants to “contribute for a playoff team” because he was focused on how much MONEY he would lose by not playing catcher full time heading into free agency.
Hiro
Educate yourself please…
ef1txx
in the statement Lucroy himself released last year after rejecting the trade, he said “it was an economic decision”. So please, go educate yourself.
Spyglass1
He only cares about the money. Blocking a trade to Cleveland last year because he wasn’t confident enough in his own ability is reason for me to believe that.
dodgerfan711
Why are indians fans so triggered about that? You realize him blocking the trade was the best thing to happen to the indians. Mejia would have been gone
madmanTX
I know, right? It’s so surprising that nobody wants to go to Cleveland?
Billings
Baseball is a business. Yeah, they wanna win. But they have an overwhelming responsibility to take care of themselves and their families financially. When I was young and a homer, I thought loyalty to the organization above all else was what I wanted from my favorite players. He’d be foolish not to take the best offer 1st, and then if all offers are similar consider all other factors like loyalty, playing time, quality of life, etc.