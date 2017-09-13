Reports From Japan Suggest Shohei Otani Will Request To Be Posted

Japanese star pitcher/outfielder Shohei Otani has long been on the radar as one of the most talented players on the planet who isn’t already with a MLB organization. He stoked expectations before the season that he might ask his current team — the Nippon Ham Fighters — to make him available to major league clubs through the posting system. Now, reports out of Japan tonight suggest that’s just what will occur (see, e.g., here).
Of course, given the indications given by Otani himself earlier this year, that news doesn’t come as a major surprise. Indeed, the expectation among major league teams has remained that Otani would become available, as ESPN.com’s Buster Olney recently reported.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that nothing is yet official, though the reports seemingly indicate that Otani has already made his wishes clear with club officials. We learned earlier this year that the Nippon Ham organization had largely committed to granting Otani his wish to leave for the majors whenever he requested it, even though the club can’t receive more than $20MM as a transfer fee and could have maintained control over the fascinating talent for a few more years under Nippon Professional Baseball’s system.
Though he has not pitched much this year due to injury, perhaps that won’t have much of an impact. For one thing, Otani is considered an immense talent; if you’re interested in learning more about his projected abilities in the majors, be sure to check out this outstanding post from MLBTR contributor Chuck Wasserstrom. Further, the Japanese star isn’t really going to be looking for top dollar. At 23 years of age, he’s still two years shy of breaking free of the hard international signing limitations found in the new collective bargaining agreement, which effectively caps his potential bonus in the seven-figure range — a laughably small sum for a player who’d surely command nine figures were he available in a free market.
Otani, though, made clear in his prior comments that salary isn’t his chief consideration in pondering a move to the majors. Instead, he’ll weigh other factors, including his evident desire not only to pitch (where he’s considered most talented) but also to see action as a hitter. As I wrote back in April, this sets up a fascinating potential market situation:
Should Otani become available, however, it would likely make for an unprecedented effort by major league organizations to woo him. That’s due not only to his unusual dual capabilities (and wishes), but also his young age and the unique circumstances of the rules limiting what he can be paid. Literally every team in the game would have cause to pursue him vigorously, particularly if the financial commitment is as meager as it seemingly must be.
That all remains true today, even as many of the league’s teams have begun sending emissaries — in many cases, top baseball operations decisionmakers — over to Japan to begin the recruitment process. Any comparably talented young player would require a top draft choice or immense trade return to acquire. But for Otani — who, it’s worth bearing in mind, is considered ready to step directly into a major league rotation — a team need only be willing to pay the $20MM posting fee and whatever sum of international spending money it has available. Simply put, Otani could represent the most unique opportunity in contemporary hot stove history.
Comments
jorleeduf
PHILLIES! PHILLIES! PHILLIES!
Caseys Partner
John Middleton will tell Mike Schmidt to inform the fans that the language barrier will upset the chemistry of the team.
Philly media are pretending they have never heard of Otani just as they pretended not to be aware of any other Japanese player being posted in the past.
The level of corruption in the Philly media is off the charts and they are extremely racist in regard to Asians to the point of complete exclusion. Monitoring the media there you would get the impression that there are no Asians in the area when in fact it’s precisely the opposite.
The Asian community needs to organize and protest in front of Citizens Bank Park wearing “42” T-shirts.
JDGoat
link to google.ca
JDGoat
link to google.ca
JDGoat
You must’ve hated the Jeremy Hellickson trade since it contradicts your argument
xabial
Caseys Partner, you’re the “Stephen A Smith” of mlbtraderumors.
Since I’m guessing you’re unfamiliar with any sport other than baseball, this means your comments are designed to stir controversy out of nothing. The Phillies are the worst team this year–by far. With money not a factor (because of the INT cap) maybe the Philly media realizes it’s pointless to try as hard as the other big market teams. I get you are a Phillies fan, (a very passionate Phillies fan from the looks of it or Mets fan (I assumed you were a Mets fan from your previous posts)
Props to JDGoat, who posted what looks like a double post of “link to Google.ca”, but are actually two separate articles, from reliable sources that refute Caseys Partner argument. Well done,
When you click on those links, they take you to articles from CSNPhilly and NBCPhiledelphia.
Wrek305
Theo is gonna make it happen.
SundownDevil
Teams better line up ownership shares for Otani as well as a contractual guarantee he will be a two-way player.
Wrek305
I don’t see him ultimately being a two way player. If he goes to the AL he could DH on nom pitching days 2.times a week or he goes to the NL and he bats every 5th day with some pitch hit spots too. No way he plays the field.
JDGoat
Why do you think he’ll get part ownership?
Wrek305
Part ownership of what? That’s not happening no matter where he goes
mrkinsm
Players can’t receive ownership shares, so there goes that idea.
halos101
cannot wait to watch this unfold this winter. This guy is nasty on the mound
JDGoat
I get the feeling he’s going to go to the Mariners. They’ve been connected and there’s always the Ichiro factor. He’d be the new face of the franchise to lead them out of the perpetual mediocrity they’ve been stuck in.
Wrek305
Hopefully ichiro goes there on a one year deal to finish his career. It’s a shame no one took a chance on him and he settled for the Marlins. He deserves better than that team
sellers6
If it happened it would likely be the best thing that has happened for Ms fans since 2001
sdmexicanf00d
Padres will sign him
Wrek305
He’s not going to a team that will never win. Honestly I’m shocked Wil Myers signed an extension he could have got a much bigger payday on a good team. Outside of him they’re garbage..
JDGoat
Farm man. 2022 World Series champs
Wrek305
They have a worse farm system than the cubs
JDGoat
And now we know you’re trolling
Wrek305
Yeah I guess about the farm system. No way in hell they win the world series. The cubs as much as they struggled this year will be really good for the next 10 years.
dodgerfan711
Really good for the next 10 years is no guarantee for anyone. Look at their rotation. They need to get younger or that rotation will stink as soon as next season
Wrek305
They are plenty good on the rotation Arrieta was nearly back to form til he was hurt. I think the cubs re-sign him and then try to get Otani or Darvish. Their core 6 is locked up.til 2023 and Bryant will get that massive extension winter 2018. Baez, Russell,Happ,Contreas and.Bryant and Rizzo. They have Jason Heyward who was never great on offense. He’s great on defense. Everyone I named is 28 or younger. And they’re only getting better. Rizzo has hit 30+ and 100 + the last 3 years. And he’s not in his prime yet.
HawkCharger
Wrek305, if you want to argue that Padres ownership won’t be able to afford Otani, I’d be fine with it. But the team has 7 prospects in the MiLB top 100. A handful of young and promising players at the MLB level. There’s huge upside there. Far from garbage.
kgreene3
You have to remember, in his eyes if it’s not the Cubs then it’s garbage. He likes to think my Brewers are garbage but he fails to realize his Cubs played like garbage for years. Go Crew.
xabial
This comment is from user “kingofspain” in the comments section from this Otani article link to nj.com and echoes my thoughts.
“I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of a guy who can hit and pitch in the majors. At lower levels, even in college, this is common but no one has really done it for an extended time in MLB. Brooks Kieschnick was a decent pinch hitter and middle reliever for the Brewers back in 2003-04 but that’s the last guy who fulfilled both hitting and pitching roles for a team.”
I tip my hat to user ‘kingofspain’ with this fascinating stuff.
and I hope Otani does it!
tim815
It’s very common in college, where winning is king.
It is very rare in the minor leagues, where development is king.
It will be fascinating.
Tre-Day
He’s actually incorrect, the most recent person to do it was Micah Owings. Owings was predominantly a pitcher, but the guy could swing the stick and they would occasionally pinch hit with him. I can’t find the stats right now but if I recall correctly he was actually a solid pinch hitter too.
tim815
My take, and nobody asked me.
Otani’s signing will come down to three factors.
1. Does he like the ownership/executives with the team? If not, cross them off the list.
2. How are their financials, from bad contracts to season ticket holder waiting lists and beyond. He isn’t coming to the USA to finish fourth in the division.
3. Will “his vision” of the future line up with that of the decision-makers. This could include him playing in the field, or as DH, on non-pitching days. Or anything else.
If 30 major corporations were wooing you, and the sign-on bonus weren’t an issue, other things would matter. As they always should, anyway.
liamsfg
If I am not mistaken, the Yankees have bolstered their international pool money quite nicely via trades.
That aside, I’m assuming he ends up a Yankee simply because the market it there for him, its a young team thats growing, they’re competitive going forward and the legacy is appealing.
On the odd chance that he doesn’t end up a NYY I would say the Mariners because of their location and huge Japanese fanbase. He could also end up in Boston.
Anything outside of those three would be a surprise to me.
xabial
liamfg you aren’t mistaken, my friend. $1.5MM of that was received from the Sonny Gray trade alone, but they burned $1M of that to sign 16 year old shortstop Ronny Rojas. (Ranked No.11 by Baseball America and MLB.com)
On July 2, the Yankees added three others: 16 year old outfielder Everson Pereira (Ranked No.4 by Baseball America and MLB.com) for $1.5 million; 17-year old shortstop Roberto Chirinois (No.16 by MLB.com and No.20 by Baseball America) for $900,000; and outfielder Anthony Garcia, for $450,000.
These four signings cost the Yankees $3.85 million, almost half of their international million bonus money.
“The Yankees increased their international bonus poll money from $4.875 million to $8 million this summer in trades that added $3.125 million” (Source: link to nj.com
mrkinsm
The whole thing is remarkable, he’s throwing away tens of millions of dollars in earning potential by coming now rather than in 24 months.
tim815
For some people, it isn’t all about money.
RedSox2017
RED SOX!
jlittle15
Would he fit the White Sox rebuilding efforts?