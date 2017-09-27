Guillermo Heredia To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Mariners outfielder Guillermo Heredia is headed for a second opinion on his ailing right shoulder but has already had surgery recommended by one doctor, manager Scott Servais revealed to reporters on Wednesday (via the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish).
Servais stated that the surgery “needs to happen” and added that Heredia will require “kind of a lengthy rehab,” though he declined to put an exact time frame on the outfielder’s recovery. The team does expect Heredia to be ready for Spring Training, per Divish. Heredia has been diagnosed with a subluxation in his non-throwing shoulder, and the injury was exacerbated on a diving attempt at a fly-ball against the Astros a couple of weeks back.
The injury will officially close the book on Heredia’s first full season in the Majors. While his overall .249/.315/.337 slash line isn’t much to look at, it’s fair to wonder how heavily the shoulder troubles impacted Heredia down the stretch. He carried a much more respectable .272/.338/.377 batting line into the season’s final month before cratering with a .143/.211/.157 performance over his final 70 trips to the plate. That slump includes a woeful 0-for-16 stretch to close out the year.
The 26-year-old Heredia left Cuba back in January 2015 and went through a near-six-month waiting process before being declared a free agent by Major League Baseball that July. He ultimately took another seven months before signing with Seattle. He won’t be eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season, so the Mariners can control him cheaply for the foreseeable future.
While his bat has yet to provide much in the way of value, Heredia has received strong grades for his work in the corner outfield, per Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating, and he’s also played a roughly average center field in nearly 500 innings. Statcast’s new Outs Above Average metric pegs him at a solid +7 outs for the 2017 season.
24TheKid
He has a cannon, isn’t always accurate, but it’s a cannon. And he also probably has almost all of the Mariners top catches this season.
camarillocardinal
The guy hustles and plays the game right. Good luck in his recovery.
whereslou
He will probably be the 4th OFer when Lewis comes up unless his bat really takes off. If it does then Gamel will be the 4th either way that will be a pretty good OF. I don’t care what some of you guys say about Hanniger he made some mistakes out there but he has the speed and can correct the mental mistakes. The bad throws are poor foot work that he can also correct. Clean up the mental mistakes and stay healthy he will be good. Moving him to 1st is stupid what do you do with White then make him an avg OFer? Sit in your seat and watch the game cause you have no clue.
24TheKid
White probably has 2-3 more years in the minors until a call up, unless he gets traded then it doesn’t matter. Same with Lewis, he diddnt exactly light the world on fire in high a, although he was coming off the injury. He will probably start the year with Modesto and eventually play with the Travelers for the rest of the season. And then compete for a major league spot in 2019. I’m not sure you completely understand how prospects take time to develop. Look at Smoak, Ackley, Montero,and look at how Zunino and Paxton are doing after developing more in AAA. Rushing prospects isn’t a good idea, and this management definitely won’t do that. Maybe instead of only watching the games you should go on the internet and do some research on prospects.
whereslou
I should do research on prospects? That is funny. Lewis is expected to be up at the September call up next year which means he will more than likely be here in the ’19 season. White will be ready more than likely in the year after. My point is why take a player that is a good OFer and move him to 1st when you have a potential gold glove one coming up. I am still laughing at the comment I need to research how prospects work. I am going to guess I have been watching this game longer than you have been alive.
sellers6
Who expects him to be a September call-up next year?
24TheKid
I was wondering the same thing, and I’m going to stick with my comment of saying you need to do more research on prospects. Because you really seem intent on rushing them to bigs.
whereslou
It was one of those sites on the internet called MLB prospect watch. If you look at them they have his expected date in the big leagues to be 2019. The article I read said they believe since he will be up in ’19 he will get a call up in Sept to get some ABs and get him ready for the next year. That article was last month. You can try and find it. It is easy to find his projected call up year. It is not me rushing him up it is the prospect watch lists. I guess I do look on the internet and do some research. Maybe you should think before you talk.
I also understand there are a ton of mitigating circumstances that could keep him from coming up that fast. Another injury he could not develop as fast as they believe or a variety of other things. I am going off of what I have read. Just like White coming up in 2020 that is the prediction. We shall see.
I still hold firm you don’t move Haniger too 1st when he is a pretty good OFer especially when you have a potential gold glove 1st bm coming up. You fill that spot with a stop gap player. Tell me I am wrong there too. Like I said before I would guess by many of your comments I have been watching this game longer than you have been alive. I have played it coached it and umped it for years. I do know a little about it.
24TheKid
I’m not saying you don’t know baseball, I’m saying you need to do more research on prospects. No where on the article projects him to be a September call up next year, it says ETA 2019, and that’s very unspecific. It could be a September call up in 2019 or he could fight for a starting spot.
whereslou
It wasn’t in the article on the top prospect list it was another article. I am done with you. You are right I know nothing about prospects either do any of the guys that do it for a living. You do realize before his injury Lewis was projected to be up next year. I guess that is rushing him too.
I also don’t know about OFers because I am the one that says you should move a pretty good one to 1st. Which is brilliant let’s take away one of his best assets his speed and put him on 1st where it does him no good at all. You move him to 1st and make him an avg player in turn you have to move White to the OF and make him avg too. That is brilliant.
24TheKid
You first said you got it from the MLB.com prospect watch site. But now your saying you got it from a different site. And also, your assuming that the Mariners don’t trade either Lewis or White. In baseball, you don’t worry about blocking prospects that are still 2-3 years out. You need to do what you need to do to win, and having a healthy Haniger is what will help us win, and keeping him at first will put less stress on his body. And that way, we can sign someone like JD Martinez or Justin Upton to play right, and try out a Dyson/Heredia platoon in center to keep the elite defense.
whereslou
Go re-read what I said I got it from an article from the top prospect site there are more than just the one that pops up when you click on the top 30 or 100. Not sure why I am even responding but your reading skills are lacking too.
A-A-Ron
Let’s see him play 120 games plus at double A first. Then we can start talking about 2019 for Lewis