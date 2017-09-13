Mets Expected To Pursue Veteran Relief Pitching Over Offseason

The Mets have given every indication that they’ll try to rebound back into contention in 2018. That effort will likely include the pursuit of at least one veteran reliever, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
New York’s front office has had plenty of time to look ahead to the winter to come. Indeed, as Carig notes, many of the club’s summer trades not only shed salaries of short-term veterans, but installed young relief arms that could make near-term impacts at the MLB level. While those additions will bolster the depth, though, none of the new hurlers has much in the way of MLB experience.
It’ll be interesting to see just how the Mets approach the offseason. Improving the relief corps does seem to offer some hope of boosting the club’s chances without making massive, long-term commitments. Of course, that’s also the case for quite a few other organizations. Presumably, the team won’t be looking at the top-tier closers on the market, but it’s possible to imagine pursuit of just about any other reliever. As usual, there are quite a few available, including high-performing late-inning arms like recent Met Addison Reed as well as Brandon Kintzler, Juan Nicasio, Anthony Swarzak, Pat Neshek, and a host of others.
Notably, the Mets will also be looking to fill needs in other areas. Priorities may include buttressing the infield mix (depending upon the team’s decision on Asdrubal Cabrera, at least) and finding a place for a quality bat (especially with Michael Conforto now facing an uncertain timeline to return from a major shoulder injury). The team will mostly have to hope for the best from its injury-riddled rotation, though perhaps a veteran could be considered there. Indeed, a swingman type might help boost the starting depth while also representing an option in the pen.
New York will likely have around $100MM already committed after it wraps up a costly bunch of arbitration deals. For an organization that had ramped up to over $150MM in salary to open the current season, though, that leaves quite a lot of room to work with — though the team’s anticipated salary levels in the coming season aren’t yet known.
ExileInLA
Trust the rotation? Insane.
Even if Thor and deGrom anchor it, how can you expect even MLB average performances from Harvey, Wheeler or Matz? Lugo is an elbow surgery waiting to happen. Gsellman and Montero haven’t proven themselves. Flexed isn’t ready (if he ever will be…). And Milone is proven – proven incapable.
They need a veteran 1.5 WAR pitcher to give them 32 starts in the #4 slot.
rrieders
They need more than just a stop-gap. They need a legitimate #2 SP like Darvish, Arrieta or Lynn to make up for their likely short-term deficiencies in the lineup (C, 1B, SS, 3B, CF), back-end of the rotation and bullpen.
With the GM already coming out and saying the Mets payroll wont exceed 150 million, it’s hard to see them contending next year. Not unless their other starters miraculously find a cure for their arm problems.
empiresam
Quite a lot of financial room? The Mets? When was the last time they spent back to back? This team should consider trading the huge pitching chip they have in de Grom and look to rebuild for 2019. Problem though is by then Philly should be on the clear upswing.
Ruben_Tomorrow
Each year the Phillies are expected to show improvement, and each year it seems like they continue to get worse. It also doesn’t help that players that were expected to be locks going forward, have struggled.
Brixton
The only person viewed as a sure thing thats regressed is Eickhoff. Everyone else was a wild card
Ruben_Tomorrow
Maikel Franco was a wildcard?
ReverieDays
That walking-injury rotation is going to hurt them once again.
sampsonite168
“The Mets have given every indication that they’ll try to rebound back into contention in 2018.”
Yea, like lowering the payroll. Such a great indication.
jakec77
Mets should at least be looking at closers, how can you assume Familia can handle the job. And they certainly better not be counting on any of the arms they picked up this year, there is nothing close to a sure thing in that bunch.
They should also be bringing in a veteran SP, maybe more than one. Not necessarily anyone particularly good, but a guy who can at least be counted to go out and pitch every 5th day, get through the 6th with 4 runs or less somewhat consistently.
And a bat. Wright complicates that, while you can’t assume he’ll play an inning, you also have to have a plan in place for when he is healthy enough to be on the roster.
Ideally, a 1B who can play a corner OF spot as needed.
Then hope between Degrom, Thor, and the rest that you have a legitimate 1-3 in the rotation.
Brixton
They got AJ Ramos to close
Ejoey
Would the Nets be willing to trade for Shane Greene and if so what would they be willing to give up
dodgerfan711
You will have to ask sandy alderson that
Rickeo02
Too funny
MetsOnDeck
Put Harvey and wheeler in the pen.