Michael Fulmer To Undergo Ulnar Nerve Transposition Surgery

Top Tigers starter Michael Fulmer will undergo ulnar nerve transposition surgery in his right elbow tomorrow, manager Brad Ausmus told reporters (Twitter link via Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press). Katie Stang of the Athletic reported earlier today that the procedure was a possibility for Fulmer (Twitter link). MLB.com’s Jason Beck tweets that the procedure comes with a three- to four-month recovery period, which should put Fulmer on track to be back up to strength prior to Spring Training 2018.
Fulmer, 24, won American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 on the heels of a tremendous 3.03 ERA with 7.5 K/9, 2.4 BB/9 and a 49.1 percent ground-ball rate in 159 innings out of the Tigers’ rotation. The former Mets farmhand — Fulmer was acquired in the 2015 Yoenis Cespedes swap with New York — largely replicated that success to open the 2017 campaign. However, over his final seven starts of the season, Fulmer allowed five or more runs on five occasions, causing his earned run average to balloon from to 3.06 to its now season-ending mark of 3.83. The injury certainly explains that rough stretch, as Fulmer himself has recently cited numbness and tingling in his fingers when describing the reasons for a DL placement.
While an arm-related surgical procedure for a top young starter always carries a certain level of concern, there’s no indication at present that there’s a significant level of worry moving forward. Fulmer has time to get ready for Spring Training, and the Tigers certainly aren’t playing for much in 2017 after trading away the majority of their veteran core over the past year. For comparison, Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom also had surgery to re-position the ulnar nerve in his right arm last September and has returned to toss 188 1/3 innings thus far in 2018 (though certainly every injury situation has its own intricacies).
Fulmer had been a speculative trade piece for the rebuilding Tigers, though the chances of that have long seemed somewhat slim. News of an arm operation seems to further dampen that possibility, as Detroit is unlikely to sell a player that it controls for another five seasons when his value is at a relatively diminished level. Fulmer won’t be eligible for arbitration this winter, though he’ll very likely qualify as a Super Two player following the 2018 campaign.
Comments
bravesbeast95
No Acuna for Tigers Fans lol
craiglambert50
Lol? He is getting elbow surgery
tbonenats
No stud young SP for Braves fans lol
dodgerfan711
That wasnt going to happen to begin with but at the same time max freid , ian anderson and a toss in wouldn’t have got it done either.
a1544
Not a fan of either team. I’d rather have fulmer, offseason injury or not lol
bobbleheadguru
Its a good thing that the Tigers had nothing to play for!
Hopefully he gets back to 100% and in an indirect way, this allows them to get the #3 pick instead of the #5 pick.
TomBradyrings
As long as you stay away from last place. That belongs to the White Sox. Now, the White Sox should be pushing 500 next year so you can have last place next year lol.
Cousin Ralph
Tigers should’ve traded Fulmer at the deadline when they had the chance. They dropped the ball on this one. Could’ve received a nice haul for him
Bundy
Wouldn’t have happened, this issue has been well documented in his file. The Tigers were aware of this exact issue before he every put on a jersey for us. Other teams would have been leary as well. Benefit for the Tigers is that it is a quick recovery and is under team control for a bit.
Cousin Ralph
According to numerous sources many teams were interested in trading for Fulmer. So they couldn’t of been that leary. Like I said, they could’ve reaped a nice return. They blew it. By the time the Tigers are competitive again he’ll be nearing free agency
tbonenats
If the surgery helps him look like his 2016 version then he will have loads of value at the next trade deadline. If it doesn’t then yeah his value is sunk.
Cam
Interested in trading for, and getting it done, are two different things. I’ve shown interest in Kate Upton – doesn’t mean I’m taking her home tonight.
Cousin Ralph
Yeah because you have something to trade for Kate Upton. Pretty stupid analogy muh friend
Cam
How do you know what I have, muh friend?
We know teams were interested in Fulmer, but we don’t know if the packages being offered were of value. That’s the point – interest does not equal fair return. Do I seriously have to explain that to you?
Stay in your lane kid.
Cousin Ralph
You came barreling in with a dumb comparison, so you deserve to be ridiculed. Nonetheless, thanks for contributing something “substantial” lol
Cousin Ralph
I never said I knew the packages being offered for Fulmer. I accurately stated there were teams interested in trading for him prior to the trade deadline. Learn to read
stymeedone
If the Tigers do decide to trade Fulmer, they will get plenty of interest, and plenty of value offered. I simply don’t believe they were ready to trade him anyway. All teams need an Ace to compete. Miggy returning to form could make quite a difference as to how fast they become competitive again.
Michael Birks
I hope for your sake he does return to form…even the MVP Cabrera is almost impossible to move without eating a ton of money, somebody will probably want him though
chitown311
The future looks bleak in Detroit
padam
This happened because he was drafted by the Mets.
Cousin Ralph
The NY Mets are in complete and utter disarray
rememberthecoop
Glad the Cubs didn’t trade for him when the rumors were rampant.
ilikebaseball
A former Mets Pitching farmhand needs surgery? Wow didn’t see that coming.
JD396
That sounds expensive
TomBradyrings
Tigers were never getting Acuna at any time. A package around Maitan and Wright sounded reasonable for both sides. Now, the Braves might just stay the course or go after Luis Castillo who looks like a future ace with much higher upside. Tigers still got plenty of time to get him back on track and get a haul from another team however.
tbonenats
Braves don’t have the headliner to get Castillo since Acuna and Swanson are off limits.
TomBradyrings
I think the Reds would be looking for pitching prospects. Wright/Gohara/Anderson would be a good trio. Braves would still have Allard/Soroka/Wentz/Touisannt/Fried to combine with Castillo/Folty/Newcomb. Can envision that for both teams.
Steve Lawrence
He was having some tingling before the deadline. It would have inhibited trading him.
What’s with you guys posting lol? It’s a young man’s livelihood. Don’t get that at all.