NL Notes: Brewers, Acuna, Braves, Ruiz, Marte

The Brewers began the season with just about the lowest payroll in baseball, which makes the team’s charge into playoff contention all the more surprising, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes. Despite spending far less on players than the other contenders, the Brew Crew entered today three games out of both a wild card spot and first place in the NL Central. Here’s the latest from around the National League.
- Braves youngster Ronald Acuna blossomed into one of the game’s best prospects this season, and Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser (subscription required) outlines how Atlanta was able to sign the talented and surprisingly unheralded outfielder in 2014 for a mere $100K bonus. Interestingly, Acuna said that he was expecting to sign with the Royals before the Braves upped their offer to that $100K, and thus Acuna simply went with the highest bidder.
- Rio Ruiz is hitting well in September and hoping to work himself into the third base picture for the Braves next season, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes. The rookie still has just a .604 OPS over 119 total plate appearances this year, largely due to a nasty slump that led to his demotion earlier in the season, though Ruiz feels he has improved his work both at the plate and especially in the field. Third base stands out as a clear area of need for the Braves in 2018, though it remains to be seen if the team will make a veteran acquisition or if they’ll stick to the rebuilding plan and continue giving playing time to Ruiz, Johan Camargo or other internal options.
- Starling Marte talks to ESPN.com’s Marly Rivera (also, here is the link to the interview in its original Spanish) about his life, career and how he is trying to come back from the 80-game PED suspension that marred both his season and his reputation. The Pirates outfielder said he still doesn’t know how nandrolone got into his system, though ultimately, “it was my mistake” for not being careful about everything he ingested.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
I remember the time I accidentally took nandrolone
braves cowboys
Acuna is a monster and as a braves fan, I can’t wait to see this guy play.
kehoet83
As a baseball fan I can’t wait to see him play.
pukelit
As a pizza fan I can’t wait to see him play.
GabeOfThrones
JKB7394
I’ve watched him play in Triple A. He’s the real deal.
JDGoat
Considering Nandrolone has to be injected and its only medical use is for people with serious illness’, I’m gonna call bs on Mr. Marte
gozurman1
While I agree Marte is spreading the Bs, read a little further than you must have regarding nandrolone. About 10 years ago it was found in small amounts in over the counter food supplements. If he was taking such a supplement in the Dominican, it may have shown up in tests but may not have been very beneficial to him as you have said, it needs to be injected to,be benefited in,a performance enhancing way. If that was the case, an even higher level of stupidity on Marte’s part.
Cousin Ralph
Starling Marte Dindu Nuffin Wrong.
JimM
Marte doesn’t remember? Whatz he have, alzheimers? Oh… I recall when Sammy Sosa said he didnt take ‘roids… but wasnt able to speak english. Pathetic.
Cousin Ralph
Why is that hard to believe? A lot of athletes put so much crap into their body that at times they do forget. After all, they are human. I don’t think Starling Marte would intentionally railroad his reputation and potentially his career. So yes, I do think you have to give him the benefit of the doubt
stymeedone
You are right. He wouldn’t intentionally ruin his reputation and career. He didn’t plan on, or believe, that he would be caught.
afsooner02
If the brewers can replace garza with a half decent starter next year, we would have a pretty dang good starting 5. Already Anderson, Nelson, and Davies make up a good 3 punch. Just need one more…..and that bullpen needs work too.
11Bravo
They’ll be fine next year. Woodruff and Hader will fill out the rest of the rotation. Suter could fill the role that Hader has this year. I would open up the wallet for bullpen help.
Joe Kerr
With Nelsons injury, I wouldn’t be surprised if he misses significant time or just isn’t the same pitcher next year. Shoulder injuries can be really tough to come back from. Hopefully for his sake he makes a quick full recovery.
11Bravo
They still haven’t announced whether he’ll have surgery or not. I was reading somewhere the recovery rate for the procedure is well over 90%. He should be fine, but like you said, shoulders injuries are tough.
julyn82001
Imagine you were to tell u boss u took nandrolone – or whatever – you won’t be suspended but fired, possibly… These athletes are just different employees. Joke…
abgb123
Why would you be fired? Why would you tell your boss you’re on nandrolone? Why would you be on it if you didn’t have a medical purpose or was trying to build muscle? Why would your work place ever test you for nandrolone unless you worked in an industry that it could be beneficial?
The joke is that fan actually think it matters, these athletes are business men, baseball is just the business they subscribe to. Like in almost all other aspects of life the only thing that matters is money, I highly doubt they really care about public perception so long as they’re busy stacking their loot.
stubby66
I will say it again what happens if another player puts something in their drink or food because they get suspended. Then the one who set the starter up gets playing time. Someday it will happen just watch.
casmith12
I had an opportunity to watch Acuña last year in Rome before his hand injury, and it was something else. Can’t wait to see him in Atlanta
bravesfan88
Acuña should see the field, come opening day 2018; however, with both Kemp and Markakis taming up Left and Right Field, one will need to be moved first.
Moving Markakis or Kemp will not be very easy without eating a bunch of money, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Braves handle that jam this off-season.
In terms of the Braves 3B plans, I am not confident in Ruiz’s ability to face LHP. Simply put, Rio is pretty bad against LHP, and if the Braves truly want to contend, they will need to find a better option at 3B.
After tweaking and injuring his shoulder, I’m not so sure how keen the Braves will be towards the idea of having Freeman go back to 3rd, and Camargo is better served as their Super Utility guy coming off the bench and spelling guys when they need a day of rest.
If I’m the Braves, and I am really wanting to take a shot at contending, then I’m going after Moustakas.
With moving Markakis to LF, trading Kemp to an AL team, and bringing up Acuña, the Braves would be looking at:
Inciarte
Albies
Freeman
Moustakas
Acuna
Markakis
Swanson
Flowers
With a bench of:
M.Adams, L.Adams/D.Peterson, J.Camargo, K.Suzuki/K.Scivicque, and either one of Micah Johnson, Rio Ruiz, or Jace Peterson.
The only issue is the Braves are fast tracking 3B Austin Riley, so they may want to take 2018 to give a chance to Rio and Camargo, while bringing up Riley late and giving him the job in 2019. Also, they could move Riley to LF, and he could eventually take over for Markakis when he leaves after the 2018 season…So there’s that as well…
Thoughts??
stymeedone
There is no AL team that wants Kemp. That will make the trade more difficult.
alexgordonbeckham
Trade him and his entire salary along with a solid prospect or two to the White Sox. Boom.
Brewers39
Knowing that an 80-game suspension should happen when you get caught, who wouldn’t be careful about everything they ingested/injected? He either did it on purpose, or purposefully didn’t ask whoever gave/fed him whatever. Braun, McGwire, Bonds, Sosa are all guilty. Sadly, every player for much of the last 25 years is suspect by default.