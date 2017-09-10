Three Needs: Pittsburgh Pirates

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, many teams still have plenty of fall drama ahead. Many clubs, though, are already looking to 2018. With that in mind, here’s the latest entry in our Three Needs series. You can track other entries in the series here.
For a team currently in the midst of a 67-76 season in which nearly everything went wrong, the Pirates have surprisingly few pronounced holes. That isn’t to say that it will be impossible for them to find ways to improve, only that they have reasonable possibilities in place for 2018 at most key roster spots. A player like Jordy Mercer is representative of the Pirates’ situation right now — he’s in the midst of a decent .254/.328/.404 season and is clearly a capable starting shortstop, but he’s also only notched two wins above replacement once in his career. A team with the resources and/or inclination to aggressively pursue upgrades over the reasonable, established assets they already have might look to add a starting shortstop, but it doesn’t seem especially likely the Pirates will. The Bucs also already did address what might otherwise have been a key offseason priority with their in-season trade to reacquire Sean Rodriguez, which bolstered the infield depth they lost due to Jung Ho Kang’s visa issues.
With that in mind, here are some areas the Bucs might address over the winter. A variety of somewhat dramatic approaches would seem defensible for the Pirates over the next few months, and with a number of key veterans potentially nearing the ends of their careers in Pittsburgh, the Bucs will have to at least consider some of them. If they do take dramatic action, though, they appear likely to do so by trading high-value veterans rather than adding them, although they could also pursue somewhat of a mixed strategy, dealing away some veteran salaries in order to bolster a decent base of young talent with veteran free agents.
[Related: Pittsburgh Pirates Depth Chart and Payroll Outlook]
1. Figure out what to do with Andrew McCutchen. In what’s become a semiannual tradition for the Pirates, they’ll attempt this offseason to chart a course for Andrew McCutchen, on whom they have a $14.5MM option or a $1M buyout in his last winter before free agency. McCutchen has posted a .583 OPS in August and .536 in September, but two very hot months this June and July should ease fears of a steep decline following a poor 2016 season. This time, of course, the Pirates can only offer suitors one season of McCutchen, but from the Bucs’ perspective, at least they can offer a McCutchen whose .273/.363/.467 line and improved defensive work look like significant upgrades on the McCutchen they had on offer last winter. The Pirates nearly traded Cutch to the Nationals then, and it seems very likely they’ll strongly consider trading McCutchen for young talent this winter, too.
2. If McCutchen goes, figure out what happens next. The Pirates are already pretty far removed from the Bucs teams that made three straight playoff appearances from 2013 through 2015, but dealing a franchise player like McCutchen would sever ties with the past even more decisively. Actually, whether the Bucs deal McCutchen or not, they need to develop a plan (or, more likely, continue implementing a plan that understandably hasn’t completely been publicly articulated) that’s designed to get them back to the playoffs at some point in the future. Neither of their last two teams have been good enough, and it’s not yet clear that the next wave of young assets (including Gregory Polanco, Josh Bell, Austin Meadows, Jameson Taillon, Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow and Felipe Rivero) form a good enough core by themselves to return the team to glory, even though all of them are clearly useful or at least have the potential to be. With all that in mind, the possibility of a McCutchen trade raises obvious questions about other veterans the Pirates might trade, including Gerrit Cole and Josh Harrison. Other names, like those of David Freese and Francisco Cervelli, could be bandied about as well.
The Pirates can control Cole for two more years, and with his pedigree, stuff, and performance, he’d undoubtedly yield plenty of talent coming back. The Bucs might not be able to top the fine returns the Athletics and White Sox received in dealing controllable veteran starters Sonny Gray and Jose Quintana, respectively, but they’d be able to point to those trades as potential starting points.
Harrison’s season is now over due to a broken finger, but he could be on the market this winter as well. After a solid .272/.339/.432 2017 campaign, he’s pretty clearly an asset, particularly given the structure of what remains on his contract — he’ll make a modest $10MM in 2018, and the team that controls him will also have relatively cheap options for both 2019 and 2020. That makes Harrison a very low risk for any team that might acquire him. The fact that he’s capable at both second and third could also create a variety of potential fits.
Any big trades the Pirates do make will create other potential decisions that could shape their winter. After Meadows’ injury-plagued season, the Bucs probably won’t be comfortable with having him replace McCutchen right away, which might mean they’ll look for outfield depth if they trade McCutchen. The same could be true of the infield should Harrison be traded. The Pirates would also have to determine how much space, if any, they want to carve out for interesting but lesser-known young players like outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff. (From there, the Pirates can sort out the composition of their bench, perhaps adding a left-handed bat to replace free agent John Jaso.) If the Bucs were to trade Cole, they’d have a variety of young options to take his place, but it also wouldn’t be a shock if they looked for a veteran starter to provide stability.
3. Look for bullpen help. The Bucs’ recent trade of Tony Watson and their bizarre loss of Juan Nicasio on waivers have left their relief corps a bit thin. (Of course, both players would have been eligible for free agency after the season anyway.) The team recently made one significant move to improve the 2018 bullpen by claiming George Kontos from the Giants, but they’ll likely make one or two more this winter to add to a group currently headed by Rivero and Daniel Hudson. Like many teams, the Bucs have young or young-ish arms that could play bigger roles in next season’s ’pen, like Edgar Santana and Dovydas Neverauskas. The Bucs’ bullpen does, however, currently appear short on both veteran stability and overall talent. A buy-low move or two like the one that landed Hudson last winter wouldn’t be a surprise.
Comments
Retired NFL Player
1. Trade McCutchen for all they can get.
2. Do the same for Cole.
3. Spend on FA pitching and make trades for pitching
Caseys Partner
1 and 2 I agree with. Part one of 3 I also agree with, but not next year. The Pirates need to reload, their farm is pretty bleak and for a team that won’t spend money on top free agent talent that’s a big problem.
oldoak33
Trade Cole, who is under team control for two more years at a great value, and sign a FA starter or trade for one?
bravesiowafan
He is referring to this imaginary belief that the Pittsburg coaching staff fixes broken pitcher and makes the most out of them. In some case it has worked but it’s always a gamble player.
Retired NFL Player
No the Pirates can’t sign projects. They need real top-shelf starters and relievers. They won’t get them. But I’m not talking about the Ray Searage myth. They need legit pitchers. But they won’t spend the money or prospects to sign/acquire them.
tylerall5
Most high profile free agent pitcher contracts never work out as they are always long term and high money, which means if the Pirates miss on a contract like that, it’d destroy them for years.
formerdraftpick
I think they could trade Cole to the Yankees for an entire future outfield. I do think Harrison will see his last day in a Pirates uniform. I think they expect Moroff and Bostick to pick up the slack. I can’t see the Pirates trading McCutchen for anything except for a salary dump. Might be Marte’s last year too.
thegreatcerealfamine
Who do you think the Yankees would be willing to send?
rmullig2
3 Jose Tabatas
walls17
yankees dont need him anymore
Cousin Ralph
Yankees are no longer interested in Cole. Keep dreaming. You’ll have to get your haul elsewhere
thegreatcerealfamine
Ralph,Walls the Yanks could definitely benefit from Cole..they’ll need even more experienced quality starters.
leefieux
Each of the last two years, Cutch has had two hot months and the rest of the year he has been ‘sub-optimal’. Combine that with his declining defense, and I don’t think we get that much for him. I bet he plays for us next year.
bigcubsfan
Three Needs: Every Sports Team
Need 1: Make the playoffs.
Need 2: Win in the playoffs.
Need 3: A championship
smrtbusnisman04
Dead wrong! That’s the kind of thinking that depleted the farm system and set up 20 years of losing records!!!
formerdraftpick
1. Trade lots of prospects in a salary dump.
2. Place more players on waivers and get nothing in return.
3. Make sure you get another has been catcher and try to convert him into a first baseman-outfielder
bigcubsfan
Who say you BIG general manager? You fired! Stinky pants ideas!
formerdraftpick
Why? This is what they’ve done in the past. No reason to gripe.
bigcubsfan
formerdraftpick
18 mins ago
Why? This is what they’ve done in the past. No reason to gripe.
bigcubsfan
bigcubsfan
Less than a minute ago
formerdraftpick
18 mins ago
Why? This is what they’ve done in the past. No reason to gripe.
Click to Edit –
Phillies2017
Cutch and Cole need to go to restock the system
Also on a low key transaction front, I think they should purchase Damien Magnifico and Dylan Floro. Both have insane GB-rates- pretty much what the Pirates thrive on.
joshzd1
1. trade McCutchen for prospects
2. trade Harrison for the same
3. look within to replace, keep Cole for another year
bigdaddyk
Andrew to Cleveland for Salazar.
Cole to Houston for a Alex 3rd and prospects or Cole to Colorado for Rodgers
AUsoldier82
Awful trade that makes no sense for Cleveland
Doubt Colorado would do that trade
Maybe on the Houston deal
bigdaddyk
You think Cleveland can do better than a former MVP for a pitcher who can’t stay healthy and moved to pen recently. They are only going to get so much out of OF by committee.
If you’re going to compete with Az and Dodger’s you need an ace do they trust Gray and where will Rodgers play.
smrtbusnisman04
1. If they don’t extend Cole (which they probably won’t), trade him for a good return.
2. Figure out if Tyler Glasnow belongs in the bullpen or rotation (he’s showing improved control yet still worrisome at AAA)
3. Consider dealing some prospects for younger controllable arms to put in the bullpen.
aff10
I think I’d make one more attempt to contend. As Charlie noted, they’ve got a lot of major – league caliber players but are lacking in upside, particularly in the infield. I wouldn’t expect them to break the bank, but someone like Nunez could make sense, particularly if they do elect to trade Harrison, because Frazier probably isn’t a first-division regular. I’d try to sign a catcher (someone like Avila on a two – year deal) and some power reliever like Tommy Hunter, and try to compete for a WC.
Blow it up with a bad first half, and trade McCutchen, Cole, Marte, etc.
HarveyD82
Get rid of nutting. He didn’t address a damn thing in the off-season. Phil Goselin? oh what a powerful acquisition. REALITY check. we are back to the losing.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Maybe you and the whiny yinzers can get a collection going….see if you can buy him out.
HarveyD82
I’m not a whiny yinzer. I think if you go thru 20 losing seasons, you have the right to say what you want. 20 losing seasons. now they’re back to the same old games.
walls17
i love this series
seon_pierce
1) Trade Cutch for pitching
2) Trade Marte for pitching
3) Trade J-Hey for pitching
4) Keep Cole
5) Sign E. Nunez
rc21pa
6. Teach pitchers to play outfield and second base due to lack of position players.
Cousin Ralph
What the Buccos need is to try find a way to force Bob Nutting’s hand and have him sell the team
forwhomjoshbelltolls
A) What’s your plan? Love to hear it.
B) I know the PERFECT new owners for the Pirates…it would make all of the yinzers so happy….
Howard Baldwin and Roger Marino.
They will run the team EXACTLY the way you want.
st1300b
Funny so many are saying trade Cole and pickup a pitching? Seriously? You won’t find a better FA arm and as competent as Cole. This team has talent it’s maturing in front of our eyes as young talent gets invaluable experience. We have all the pitching we need for the rotation. Cole, Nova, Taillon, Kuhl, Williams, Glasnow, Kingham, Holmes, Brault, and Keller. Please- we’re good.
This team needs a few things to go over the top; one of which they MAY have in Kang. Who knows, but why not make a just in case buy. You can always find a spot for big bats. No half way play here please- a real player like Moose Mustakas. Personally if Kang does return he’s an upgrade over Mercer IMO at short.
Mercer, Harrison, Frazier can fight over 2b ab’s with Scorpio as super U.
Sorry but Hudson was crap this year period and should be shopped.
The closer is championship level, Nicasio was great and looked great here bring him back for setup man.
A strong power lefty would strengthen the pen which is what they thought they had in Watson who flamed out.
The rest need to perform not be traded, including Cutch. If it doesn’t go as planned he’ll still make for a strong deadline trade piece who may still bring back a good haul for some team with a chance at a ring.
aff10
Huntington basically acknowledged in his statement that there was no way Nicasio was coming back. They’ve been really risk – averse in free agency the past few years, so I’d be surprised to see them shell out top money for Moustakas unless his market craters a lot
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The Pirates are going to keep the band together and take one more run. They’ve made that clear.
At this point it’s unlikely they trade Cutch, he just won’t bring that much in return with only a year left on his deal. They are better off keeping him and either seeing if a team friendly long term deal makes sense and can be had OR taking the (likely) 1st round pick if he leaves.
Cole is the hard one. I’d be very tempted to trade him now (he’d bring 3 times the return compared to what he’d fetch next year with only one year of control left) while his value is at it’s highest to restock the farm and then sign a guy like Michael Pineda. But, I think they’ll keep him.
The best thing that could happen to the Pirates is for Glasnow to come up and make 4 lights out starts before the end of the year, showing that he’s made the adjustments to carry his AAA dominance over to the bigs. Then, they could trade Cole more readily.
They need an 8th inning guy. Kontos and Rivero are solid to great (respectively) in the 7th and 9th. Hudson was a questionable signing at the time and he has not been good. He needs to be a lower leverage guy.
They need a power bat at 3B. This is the key question of their offseason.
But with Bell, Taillon, Kuhl, Williams, Glasnow, Meadows, Newman, Tucker, Luplow, etc. etc. (plus Marte and Polanco, mostly likely) the Pirates have a young core for 2019 that will all have some MLB experience while still being poised to make a decent run with the old core in 2018.
RAS TN
First and foremost the Pirates need to get out from under their bad contracts, so a player and salary dump. Nova, Cervelli, and Hudson and hope it doesn’t cost them any additional assets to rid themselves of these underperforming and overpaid players.
I believe that they then need to go into full rebuild which will require them trading McCutchen for sure this off season, but I would also look to trade Cole and Harrison this off season but no later than trade deadline 2018.
Doing little or nothing should not be an option, and also rescind any authority that NH has to sign players to more than 1 year contracts..i.e. Liriano.Nova, Cervelli.
econ101
None of the guys you mention are on “bad” contracts. Hudson is the only one I’d prefer to NOT have, but he’s only on a 1-year, 5.5M contract at this point. That’s hardly troublesome.
cubsfanbudman1908
Trade McCutchen and use his salary towards a 3-4 year SP (for example, Jake Arrieta). Team becomes quickly competitive again.
econ101
Arrieta is NOT signing for 3-4 years. More like 6 years at approximately $25M/year… That’s $150M over 6 years (through age 38). Could be even higher. That’s assuming the guy would even want to come to Pittsburgh. McCutchen’s $14.5M option will hardly make a dent in this.
econ101
As tempting as it is for me to want to criticize the Bucs’ starting pitching as an area that needs to be improved, the truth is that their starting pitching is 12th in baseball in ERA (that’s WITH Glasnow’s 12 starts of 7.50 ERA), and: 1) the free agent market offers very expensive obvious upgrades (Darvish, Arrieta) and tons of borderline upgrade/downgrade options; and 2) the trade market will be pretty darn sparse when it comes to upgrades.
On the other hand, Bucs are 28th in batting average, and 28th in OPS. This NEEDS TO BE the focus this offseason! Their team OPS is .707, meaning that Francisco Cervelli is the closest representative of the average Pirate hitter this year (among regulars). He’s hitting .249 with 5 homers in 81 games (exactly half a season). That is typical Jordy Mercer-level performance, who is still around because of his defense–NOT the bat. (I should mention that Mercer is performing above that level this year!)
Pirates are filled to the brim with middling hitters, many of whom play multiple positions. They get moved around like a cruel game of musical chairs or community theater where everyone has to change costumes, voices, and personality 10 times during the 2 hour play. Harrison, Frazier, Osuna, Jaso, and Rodriguez all fit this bill. Then there’s Freese, Mercer, Cervelli, Polanco, and Marte, All have OPS between .651 and .771. Only Cutch (.833) and Bell (.816) are above .771. Feels like we have the greatest bench in the league, but most of them are starting everyday. My point is that things have been completely unstable, and making utility players of 5 different guys is just ridiculous. Bring in a stable upgrade with a SURE position. May need to clear some space by dealing some.
The bullpen needs an upgrade or two, but that’s substantially easier to come by than a significant bat or two. In addition, with a slightly above average rotation and an “almost-worst-in-baseball” starting lineup, an excellent bullpen is nice–but a bit superfluous.
Assuming leadership believes there’s enough reason to keep going for it, then the focus HAS to be on the lineup and scoring runs. Focusing on the rotation will yield negligible results, and focusing solely on the bullpen will be a moot point. If it is decided that more needs to be done, and some rebuilding is necessary, then the good news is that it definitely doesn’t need to be a complete rebuild. As other commentators have suggested, ship out Cutch, Cole, and Harrison. Perhaps even do this WHILE acquiring others for some of our prospects excepting a few.
Joe W.
Three needs missed the mark pretty big.
Need One: Pitching.. no not just the pen top to bottom pitching.
Starters are Cole, Nova Taillion, Kuhl and WIlliams. Cole is inconsistent, Nova is about as streaky as they come, Taillion well give him a pass due to Cancer.. pre-treatment was great… post treatment not so much but will he bounce back? Kuhl and Williams shown some great stuff and maybe solid options next year for the back end. Brault, Kingham and Glasnow will also compete in spring. What they’re lacking is a guy that will take the rotation by the balls and force them to be better.. aka a leader. AJ was that guy a few years back… can they find another?
Pen, Kontos and Rivero are good starts to making a pen. Hudson and Wade should be moved if they can. they got some younger arms that can fill holes but getting someone like Nicasio back will go along way to stabilizing the pen next season.
Second Need: Position players are pretty decent… Rather than trying to figure out what to do with Cutch we should be asking what to do with Polanco. He can’t play… it isn’t a talent issue it is a mental and health issue. He starts doing well and then gets hurt pretty directly. Extend Cutch with a contract full of incentives, trade Polanco. IF you have to make a trade.
Third need, Catcher. Cervelli when he can play a full season is pretty good. But he has only done that once in his career. If Diaz isn’t the catcher of the future then we need to start looking if not this off season then at the deadline.
In 17 it seemed that if it could go wrong it did, on the field and off. If things would’e went a little better (having Kang/marte/jamo around more) then they probably would be around .500 not that it maters.
econ101
I think they would have been significantly better than .500 had those things not happened. It’s not just the value those guys individually add, but the domino effect. Jaso doesn’t play OF, players don’t shuffle around like crazy, rotation more stable, etc.) But you’re on the money there!
I wouldn’t call Nova “streaky.” He was great for a long time, and has been bad for a while. An adjustment is needed, and he needs to figure it out. Hopefully he’s open to help and suggestions from Ray Searage and others. Liriano was not, and we see where that got him. I’m betting on Nova figuring it out and having a decent 2018. Taillon, too, needs to make an adjustment. He’ll figure it out. Kuhl has a ton of talent that he needs to learn to harness better. Williams is a solid pitcher. Cole is inconsistent for sure! Drives me nuts. It’s nice to have him when he’s on, but I’d be cool with trading him. Overall, the rotation is tolerable. More importantly, there isn’t much clear help available. It’s either too expensive or not really much or any better. Bucs DEFINITELY need a strong late-inning arm in the bullpen, though.
I actually argued for trading Polanco LAST offseason. With his contract and potential, I thought we could get one heck of a haul for him–better than with Cutch. Not sure the situation is the same now, but would still be open to it. My excitement for Polanco has run low. Nobody wants another Jose Bautista experience or anything, but… the outfield needs an upgrade.