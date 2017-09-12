Rangers Release Tyson Ross

The Rangers announced Tuesday that they’ve released right-hander Tyson Ross in order to clear a spot on the roster for Willie Calhoun, whose previously reported promotion to the Majors has now been formally announced. The Rangers also activated Adrian Beltre from the 10-day DL, though Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News tweets that he’s not yet ready to play. Calhoun is in the Rangers lineup tonight, playing left field and batting seventh in his MLB debut.
Ross, 30, was non-tendered by the Padres last offseason after shoulder troubles limited him to just one appearance in 2016. The right-hander spent much of the season attempting to rehab but was unable to get back to a big league mound after experiencing multiple setbacks. Ultimately, Ross was found to have the difficult-to-diagnosis thoracic outlet syndrome; he ultimately underwent surgery to alleviate the issue in October.
Texas signed both Ross and Andrew Cashner to one-year deals this past offseason, hoping that the pair of former Padres teammates could eventually solidify the final two spots in a contending rotation behind the likes of Yu Darvish, Cole Hamels and Martin Perez. Ross made his way back to the Majors early in the summer, right around the team’s projected timeline, but he’s looked like a shell of his former self through 49 innings in a Rangers uniform. In that time, Ross has more walks (37) than strikeouts (36), which has been the primary reason for his unsightly 7.71 earned run average.
The struggles of Ross and injuries elsewhere on the roster led the Texas front office to make the difficult decision to trade Darvish with just seconds to go as the non-waiver trade deadline loomed on July 31. That trade netted the Rangers Calhoun (in addition to minor leaguers A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis), and Calhoun will now join a team that has somewhat improbably hung around the Wild Card race after trading away its ace back on July 31.
Comments
Rangersfan101
Wow I didn’t see that coming
CursedRangers
He has been horrible all year. I wonder if someone will give him another shot next year? He never showed any signs of life. I’m guessing his next contract will be a minor league one.
Joe Kerr
He can help the White Sox lose as their 5th starter on a minor league deal.
tsc32
No surprise. Ross has been so bad this season that I almost want to ask if he was trying to be bad. Sounds ridiculous but if you’re losing your rotation spot to guys like AJ Griffin and Nick Martinez, you’re doing something very wrong.
julyn82001
Seems like he is not fully recovering for that down year he had while with the Padres…
dvmwitt
Come back to SD. We have the room for you, TR.
kingtopher
Remember how pissed most Padres fans were when they released him in the offseason? It always seemed like a good move to me, even though I do feel for him.
DolphLundgren
The O’s kept Ubaldo, im surprised the Rangers cut Ross loose. Both stunk up their rotations worse than dog logs in a bog.
JP
Come on back to SD. Let Balsley resurrect your career a second time..
ReverieDays
Money well spent.
Solaris611
Ross will probably receive minor league offers with invitations to spring training next year, and that’s about it. He’s gotta work his way back to a major league rotation, and that may take a while.
davidcoonce74
Thoracic outlet surgery seems to be the new career-ender for pitchers. Can’t think of one yet who has come back successfully from it.
Joe Kerr
The only one that I can think of that had any success after the surgery was Matt Harrison. More come to mind that were not good after, I can think of Chris Carpenter, Josh Beckett and Shaun Marcum
SayItLoud
Matt Harvey
DaveP
Clayton Richard had it a few years back. He is basically the same inning eating 5th starter he was before the injury.
TheWestCoastRyan
Minor league deal with Spring Training invite with San Diego
Andre Dawson's eyebrow
Glad the cubs didn’t sign him when it was reported they were after him last winter