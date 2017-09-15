Roster Notes: Ramirez, Rondon, Robles, Brinson

Red Sox skipper John Farrell says that DH/first baseman Hanley Ramirez underwent an MRI on his left biceps, as Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe tweets. A diagnosis and anticipated course of treatment aren’t yet available, but Abraham suggests the team is anticipating some absence from the veteran. The 33-year-old Ramirez has fallen off at the plate this year, slashing just .238/.320/.423 over his 522 plate appearances, with a shoulder problem seemingly bothering him throughout. The club surely hoped for a turnaround for the long-time slugger, but now there’s increasing uncertainty with this new injury.
Here are some other notes on injuries and other considerations that could impact postseason rosters:
- Cubs righty Hector Rondon is in need of some rest but doesn’t have anything more than a sore elbow, Bruce Levine of 670thescore.com tweets. He’s expected to miss about a week after getting a cortisone shot. Rondon has scuffled a bit this year, working to a 4.50 ERA in his 54 frames, due in no small part to coughing up ten long balls. That said, Rondon has also managed 10.8 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9 and remains an important part of the Cubs pen down the stretch and (the team hopes) into the postseason.
- As the Nationals continue to consider their options for the postseason roster, young outfielder Victor Robles is receiving real consideration, manager Dusty Baker tells reporters including Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post (Twitter link). The 20-year-old was something of an unexpected call-up, but is off to a hot start … in just ten plate appearances. There’s a long way to go until the Nats will feel comfortable entrusting a significant role to him when the stakes are highest, but it’s interesting to see that there’s real internal consideration given the team’s rather lengthy list of possible bench pieces. One major factor, of course, will be whether Bryce Harper can make it back; recent indications are that the team is cautiously optimistic.
- There’s little more than an “outside” shot for Brewers outfielder Lewis Brinson to make it back to health in time to impact the current season, per GM David Stearns (via Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, on Twitter). He has been down with a hamstring strain. The 23-year-old struggled upon reaching the majors for the first time this year, but had put up a monster season at Triple-A — where he batted .331/.400/.562 across 340 plate appearances. Brinson will surely be a big part of Milwaukee’s plans next year even if he can’t make it back on the field in 2017.
Comments
robf13
Hello Bryce Brent?
mikedickinson
Brentz isn’t on the 40 man roster.
B-Strong
Hanley’s covered already. They’ve got Moreland and Travis covering 1st, Pedi DHing right now to limit his ability to get hurt for the million time this year, Holt covering Pedi on 2nd, and are waiting for Nunez to get back who will most likely bump Holt out. Bryce is likely done with the Sox after this year. Just like Swihart.