Tigers Acquire Elvin Rodriguez From Angels To Complete Justin Upton Trade

The Angels have announced that they have sent righty Elvin Rodriguez to the Tigers. He’ll become the player to be named later in the deal that sent outfielder Justin Upton to Los Angeles two weeks ago.
Rodriguez, 19, joins fellow minor-league righty Grayson Long in making up the return for Upton, who was something of an odd trade candidate given that he can opt out of his contract at the end of the season. Detroit did have some leverage, as the team could have held onto him and then traded the remainder of his deal if he did not exercise that clause and return to the open market. The Tigers also had reason to want a deal, though, since Upton was not eligible for a qualifying offer (having previously received one) if he opted out.
Rodriguez has shown some promise in the Halos system and ranked 22nd among the club’s farmhands on MLB.com’s latest list. Though he doesn’t even sit above 90 mph, per MLB.com, he generates movement, possesses intriguing secondary offerings, and has a track record of success in the low minors. Refinement and perhaps also some physical development may yet come. Rodriguez posted a 2.91 ERA with 8.1 K/9 and 1.9 BB/9 in his 68 innings this year, most of which came at the Rookie ball level before he earned a promotion to Class A.
Comments
greatdaysport
A bag of hammers. Eppler’ not giving up anything for a potential one month rental.
JDGoat
The guys still extremely far away, but he does have good stats. I wouldn’t write him off already as a nothing prospect
tim815
He’s a threat until he isn’t anymore.
darkstar61
The Angels gave their #9 and #22 prospects (both being starters) plus took on most all of the Upton salary in a year in which hitters especially were bassicly being given away for merely salary relief.
bradthebluefish
That’s amazing Al Avila was able to make that trade.
bharri
I believe Upton is ineligible for draft pick compensation because he’s already received it two offseasons ago, which limited Avila’s leverage. Great piece otherwise.
Jeff Todd
Other than screwing up a major part of it, yeah, great job by me. Man, I keep somehow glossing over this point in my mind. Sorry all … fixing it right now.
xabial
Yeah I don’t blame you. Who would’ve thought MLB QO would be implement this before the NFL franchise tags? Many people and NFL players alike think football franchise tags should also be one and done like new MLB QO. (but it’s 3 and done)
major difference is NFL franchise tag salary is calculated from the average of the top-5 salary in the league of that player’s position and MLB QO is average of 125 highest paid players in MLB.
xabial
Both sports tags involve draft pick compensation and forfeiture but I’m not gonna’ get into that.
I wonder if MLB copies NFL, in the next CBA and makes new QO salary, average of the highest paid players who play the same position as the player getting that QO, instead of finding the average of top-125 highest paid players in all MLB.
darkstar61
Will never understand why the Angels did this move. Rodriguez being included compounds the confusion greatly.
bartoloshomie
You got J Up on a 4 year contract when he was at peak value. Angels are a contender, Angels also had a hole in the outfield. As a Tigers fan, I think both teams made off well
dugdog83
As a tigers fan, we completely won this deal you kidding me?? We got rid of that contract that would hurt us for years which gives us way more freedom in our rebuild.
Angels won’t compete with the Astros, Yankees, or especially the Indians the next couple years.
Win Avila.
stymeedone
Upton was our best hitter on a reasonable 4 year contract (If he stayed). It was never going to hurt Detroit. Now, we get to watch Presley or Collins in the OF instead. If they knew he was leaving, it was a good trade. Otherwise, I’d rather have something worth watching for the next four years.
davbee
Correction, you got Upton on a one month opt out.
xabial
The unknown variable of the opt out, is what limited Avila’s leverage.
I don’t think many teams, would trade for a player that may or may not add $88.5M to their payroll next 4 years but Angels are trying to get into the playoffs and make a late playoff push, as the Tigers embark on a honest to good rebuild– Im not a fan of either team– but I think Avila used his leverage well.
xabial
I think Avila used his leverage well, seeing that he didn’t have much of it, Given the situation, Upton contract, opt out, and takin advantage of that desperate team trying to make that late playoff push, with the understanding that Upton most likely opts out. (with No guarantees given)
This isn’t a deal for the faint of heart. I think Avila did well.
AngelFan69
We needed a couple of decent arms more than an outfield body… Maybin was decent and with the depth we have with Revere and Young would have been enough to held the second WC… now we are 3 games back and falling and the pitching was the issue this year and was. It addressed…
AngelFan69
It was not addressed
AngelFan69
Upton will opt out … guaranteed!
AngelFan69
We needed a couple of arms more than an outfielder… Maybin was decent, and with Revere and Young we had LF depth… Of we would have gotten the arms we needed, we could have been solid securing the second WC… The reality is that the pitching was and it still the issue which was not addressed. We are 3 games back from the second WC and falling …
JrodFunk5
I can’t figure out who is going to give Upton more than 22 million annually. Which team with money has a need there? Edwin Encarnacion, a truly elite hitter, couldn’t get more than 3/60.
xabial
Those two aren’t direct comps. They don’t even play same position. Edwin Encarnacion’s much older (Turned 34 years old, year 1 of contract) plays a less premium position of 1B practically DH (Which you’ll take all day, everyday 10/10 times if he continues to hit like that)
You get what you pay for. Consistency is what scares me most with Justin Upton because he’s very streaky. but Upton has age on his side, Power, LF Defense, Players like Encarnación would usually call for a shorter commitments due to turning 34 year 1 of his deal.
Touch call. I think most people would pick Encarnacion and his current contract (three-years $60MM with fourth year team option) over having Upton for what he’ll most likely demand.
xabial
Tough* call.
stymeedone
EE had an alarming increase in strikeouts going into FA. He is also pretty much a DH. That will limit earnings, because it limits bidders. J Up is solid defensively and was showing an improved arm in LF. He should match it, at least.