Astros Acquire Juan Ramirez From Tigers To Complete Verlander Trade

The Tigers have announced that they have sent young outfielder Juan Ramirez to the Astros. He becomes the player named to complete the late August blockbuster that sent righty Justin Verlander to Houston.
In exchange for that pair of players, as well as $16MM to cover some of Verlander’s remaining salary, the Tigers picked up a trio of prospects. Righty Franklin Perez, outfielder Daz Cameron, and catcher Jake Rogers were all added to the Detroit farm system.
Coincidentally, the announcement comes on the eve of Verlander’s scheduled ALCS start. The swap has paid dividends for Houston thus far, as the veteran starter has been outstanding. Of course, the Tigers are far better served by interesting young talent than by Verlander at this stage.
Ramirez, now 18, landed with the Detroit organization as an international free agent back in 2015. He landed a $185K bonus to sign out of his native Dominican Republic. Ramirez saw 46 games of action this year in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, turning in a .301/.385/.362 batting line with twenty walks against just 14 strikeouts. Despite the clear lack of power, that sort of approach holds obvious appeal.
Comments
SundownDevil
Wow, more walks than strikeouts as a teenager? Sabermetric algorithm-obsessed front offices eat that up. If this kid adds some power, he could be a future star.
xabial
But he’s 5-9. Did you take that into account or do they not matter for your calculations? (Personal assessment)
11SB but 7CS, 20BB, 14SO .good for .385 OBP .301 BA in 188PA but 0HR in what looks like against older competition. (he’s 18)
I don’t know what to think of this guy
davbee
Jose Altuve is 5’7″. He had 0 HRs as a 17 year old and 2 as an 18 year old. I think he developed power.
xabial
That’s what I wanted to find out. His youth makes him mysterious. I don’t know what scouts profile him to be.
I wanted to say Altuve but I figured everyone would jump for Altuve being the exception, not the rule, and I didn’t know if they shared other similarities with each other excluding size. (Altuve’s shorter)
beauvandertulip
Uh not size but comparable in the power department is Elvis Andrus. Who hit 20 homeruns this season after only hitting 20 in the previous 3 seasons
strostro
no way Altuve is 5’7 more like 5’4
SabermetricsForLife
He is listed as 5’6”; however, Jason Castro once told me during Spring Training warm-ups 3 years ago he is really 5’5 1/2” and don’t let him tell you otherwise.
JD396
There’s “natural” power that you get from your build, and “acquired” power that you get from your mechanics, vision and zone awareness, etc.
You can have very little “natural” power and still hit loads of HR. It’s just unlikely that a very young player will immediately display the level of hitting ability it takes to start putting them over the fence.
jimmyz
He had almost a 2 to 1 ratio of walks to stirkeouts in 2016 too (39 to 21) and almost a .400 OBP between the past two seasons combined. Haven’t looked up any scouting reports but if he projects to be able to play CF with a high on base percentage and at least the threat of being able to take bags then it shouldn’t matter too much if the power never comes, that’s still a useful ballplayer for a contending team.
gomerhodge71
Mookie Betts is 5’9″. Jim Wynn was only 5’10”. Height means virtually nothing.
falconsball1993
Also, while he only is 5-9, his body type and shape lend towards more power/strength potential. He’s shaped like a V. 5-9, but with incredible athleticism and build.
jints1
Interesting Houston got a prospect. You would think Detroit would want to keep all prospects and Houston would be satisfied with Verlander
GarryHarris
As far as height and power goes, Hack Wilson was listed at an exaggerated height of 5’6″.
CF Juan Ramirez is a young leadoff hitter.. Exactly what the Tigers are trying to develop. It looks like the Astros did their homework.
dugdog83
Yeah power is good but if this guy has speed, hits for average and draws walks that’s a dangerous leadoff hitter.
stymeedone
I wonder who Houston would have been able to get if Verlander had pitched poorly. While a low level prospect, it looks like there are some upside skills.