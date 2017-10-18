Dayton Moore Suggests He’s Not Interested In Leaving Royals

Royals GM Dayton Moore has been mentioned repeatedly as a theoretical candidate to join the Braves’ front office. But he largely dismissed any such notion in comments today to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan (Twitter link).
Moore, who has run Kansas City’s baseball operations since 2006, said that continuing on in that role is “doing what I’m supposed to be doing.” He also heaped praise upon Royals owner David Glass, saying he “adore[s] Mr. Glass and the opportunity he has given us.”
Needless to say, it doesn’t sound as if Moore has much interest in considering a new opportunity in Atlanta. The Braves are in need of a new GM after John Coppolella was forced to resign amidst an international signing scandal — the full fallout of which remains to be seen.
There were indications that Moore could at least consider the GM position — or, perhaps more likely, a move to replace Braves president of baseball operations John Hart at the apex of the baseball ops department — despite the success he has found with the Royals. (See here and here.) After all, Moore’s ties to the Braves run deep: he broke into pro ball with the organization and ascended to an assistant GM position there before leaving for K.C. And the Royals are entering what looks to be a transition phase after finally reaching the promised land in 2015.
Perhaps there’s still some room for a change of heart after today’s comments. But Moore surely said what he did for a reason — presumably, that ongoing speculation isn’t helpful as the Royals prepare for an important offseason. He was addressing the team’s future today, after all, when he announced that Dale Sveum will serve as bench coach while Mitch Maier will coach first for the organization next year. (Twitter links via Flanagan.)
Comments
lesterdnightfly
Not sure why any potential or current GM (and especially Dayton Moore, who has two pennants and a WS flag) would take the Braves’ job unless it’s to run the whole show and clean house.
“Violations unprecedented in scope”, as it’s been called, could mire the organization for quite a while and delay its rebuild in a serious way. Even for someone seeking a “career challenge”, that might be too much to overcome.
Besides, Moore grew up a Royals’ fan, is a deeply loyal person according to those who know him well, gets along with his owner and superiors (not sure that’s a Braves FO trait), and is a Midwest guy. Plenty of reasons to stay in KC.
southi
Anyone who has had at least a passing conversation with Glass should easily be able to see how he inspires success and loyalty from those who work closely with him. It isn’t surprising that Moore is quite satisfied where he is.
baseball10
Why would anyone want to leave a team the decline for a team on the rise? Its seems crazy to even consider
GareBear
As a Royals fan, I pray he doesn’t leave. It makes sense for him in a potential standpoint but the risk of crap hitting the fan in Atl doesn’t make it a slam dunk opportunity either.
RoyalRich
And as a lifelong Royals fan I hope he leaves and takes that dip of a manager, Yost, with him. Please explain to me and a lot of others why you think he’s such a stud GM? Because he put together 3 winning seasons in 11 of being in charge? Is that impressive? How about the fact that we’ll probably lose for the next 4 or 5 seasons… so that’ll give Dayton 3 winning seasons in like 15 of being in charge. Impressed yet? I’m not. Dayton is a joke.. Nothing he’s done the past 2 years has worked. NOTHING. And in 11 years he hasn’t produced one star starting pitcher, not one. Or one stud hitter either. Not one. Leave, take Ned with you, but just leave.
Brandon Sans
Coppy is that you?
Brandon Sans
Moore has earned the right to run his own department. I suspect answering to all the John’s, Bobby, and McGuirk (though anyone would have to answer to him) isn’t something he’s willing to do. And before you say Bobby and Schuerholz aren’t involved, that they’re still involved and there are legitimate reports varying in their degree of power is enough dysfunction to be persuaded away.
Brandon Sans
It’d be bad if down the road “it would become best” for the Braves and John Hart to part ways.
realgone2
Seems like going to the Braves would be inheriting a mess
outinleftfield
He is interested in leaving, just not for a sinking ship in Atlanta. The Braves are going to get much bigger penalties than those the Red Sox got for bundling IFA contracts. They are going to lose several prospects including Acuna, a ton of money, and at least a couple of years of IFA pool. It’s going to set back their rebuild several years. Would you want to be the GM of the Titanic?
Jon429
Hah, the Braves are NOT losing Acuna, he wasn’t even signed under the current FO. Maybe you are thinking of Maitan? That hasn’t been proven yet and even if it turns out to be true and the Braves lose him and other IFAs signed in the past two years it won’t really affect the major league club for several years. They will still have one of the best farm systems in baseball and will most likely be competing by 2019 regardless of this front office scandal.
CompanyAssassin
This is like when the Cardinals had their hacking scandal, people just start throwing around punishments. When they initially had their problems, people said they were gonna have to send Reyes, Kelly, Bader all to Houston plus several years of draft picks, tons of money, and a playoff ban. They’ll say whatever when they don’t like an org. I’m sure there’ll be a significant punishment but not what people just toss around.
lesterdnightfly
outinleftfield: I agree that the Braves situation could be a mess.
But show us something, anything, that indicates that Dayton Moore “is interested in leaving” KC, contrary to the HEADLINE and the citations in the story. Please?
SundownDevil
Probably for the best.
Even though the Royals will now be rebuilding after losing their biggest stars, the Braves organization is going to be set back at least five years with the unprecedented sanctions and punishment levied by MLB. “Coppy” has lawyered up and is facing jail time, so it’s not looking good.
chesteraarthur
What’s he facing jail time for? I thought this was just him being shady. Did he actually do stuff that is illegal with regard to US law and not MLB? Would appreciate the source for this.
CompanyAssassin
I don’t believe there is one.
RunDMC
Dayton just missed out on a free lunch at Olive Garden on ATL.
912boy
The Braves are not 5 years from competing our farm is stacked and the guns are coming up a 3rd baseman a elite starter bring up Acuna and better bullpen I predict will be on top the division in 2-3 years
JDGoat
Prospects busy all the time though