Latest On John Coppolella, Braves

7:22pm: Associates of Moore believe he’s likely to leave the Royals for the Braves, Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweets.
5:42pm: Braves president of baseball operations John Hart spoke to David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other reporters Monday about general manager John Coppolella’s resignation, which was a forced exit, O’Brien writes.
Hart expressed deep disappointment in Coppolella, confirming he committed “an MLB rules violation that has to do with the international marketplace.” Hart also revealed that the league “dug up a number of things that were quite serious, as far as the MLB ruless” in its investigation, one that went back roughly two years, O’Brien tweets. Coppolella’s international violations were merely “the tip of the iceberg,” a source told Jerry Crasnick of ESPN (Twitter link).
As the Braves move forward, Hart will assume their GM role on a temporary basis, but a couple of potential full-time successors to Coppollela have already emerged in the rumor mill. One possibility is Royals GM Dayton Moore, who started his career in Atlanta in 1994 before eventually heading to Kansas City in 2006. Moore still “has a soft spot” for the Braves, Crasnick notes (Twitter links). Crasnick also points out that with the Royals perhaps entering a rebuild and having an up-and-coming GM prospect in J.J. Picollo, now may be the time for them and Moore to part ways.
Should the Braves strike out on a potential Moore pursuit, they might turn to Dan Jennings, who “could be a top candidate,” according to O’Brien (on Twitter). Jennings is a special assistant to Nationals GM Mike Rizzo, but he’s better known for his time with the Marlins. The 57-year-old worked as Miami’s GM from 2013-15, and he even served as its interim manager for 124 games in his final season with the club. Jennings ceded the GM position when he shifted to the dugout, an experiment that yielded a 55-69 record and led to his firing after in October 2015.
[RELATED: Braves News & Rumors On Facebook]
Comments
bravesbeast95
Definitely can say those two options have a very wide distance in terms of “hope we definitely get him” between them. Moore makes as much sense as one possibly can, Jennings does not seem like he would be too popular of an option.
realgone2
Jeeez. What the hell was he doing?
nscheffel
If there’s one thing the Braves need, it’s more old school thinking!!
Steve Mayne
No thank you on Jennings. Just don’t think he really has done that much . Not to mention the fact he doesn’t seem to be excited to hold a position. Does he want to GM, manage, scout, what?
Moore, he at least has a decent track record of draft/develop, if not a stellar trading record.
tharrie0820
He did turn Wil Myers into wade Davis and James shields, which led them to a world series win
lesterdnightfly
Braves grab Dayton Moore as GM; in exchange, Braves send Kevin Maitan to the Royals. Win-Win !
ffjsisk
If Moore gets the job, does he start trading for all the Royals cast offs?
realgone2
The triumphant returns of Mike Minor and Pete Moylan!
Connorsoxfan
They could sign Dyson to a 1 year deal and trade him to a contender at the deadline
atlbraves2010
Maybe not Moylan, but I would be okay with Minor coming back. He had a very solid season out of the Royals bullpen
912boy
If Moore joins the Braves we need a 3rd Baseman bring the Moose while your at it
Leemitt
John Hart is completely cleared on this? He didn’t know what his GM was doing?
SundownDevil
Yes, it’s not like they share an office. Most of the time the President/Baseball Operations and the GM aren’t even in the same location; one may be scouting a minor league team, while one may be doing advance scouting of the next MLB opponent.
912boy
Right or wrong gotta admit Coppy had a set of brass on him
dudefella
Doesn’t sound like Hart will be getting a new contract. I could see Moore being hired as president/GM.
Matt Galvin
Moore for Alex Jackson or so on?