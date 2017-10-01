First-Round Order For 2018 MLB Draft

With the regular season now complete, we now know the order for the first round of the 2018 amateur draft. As always, the draft order is determined by the reverse order of the standings. When two or more teams share the same record, the team that had the lesser record in the 2016 season gets the higher pick in the 2018 draft.

This is why the Tigers will pick first overall in June, even though Detroit and San Francisco both finished with identical 64-98 records — the Tigers were 86-75 to the Giants’ 87-75 in 2016. This will be the second time in franchise history that Detroit has held the 1-1 selection. Back in 1997, Detroit took hard-throwing right-hander Matt Anderson first overall, a pick that ultimately proved to be a bust as Anderson struggled with injuries and control problems.

Here is the full draft order for all 30 teams…

1. Tigers (64-98)

2. Giants (64-98)

3. Phillies (66-96)

4. White Sox (67-95)

5. Reds (68-94)

6. Mets (70-92)

7. Padres (71-91)

8. Braves (72-90)

9. Athletics (75-87)

10. Pirates (75-87)

11. Orioles (75-87)

12. Blue Jays (76-86)

13. Marlins (77-85)

14. Mariners (78-84)

15. Rangers (78-84)

16. Rays (80-82)

17. Angels (80-82)

18. Royals (80-82)

19. Cardinals (83-79)

20. Twins (85-77)

21. Brewers (86-76)

22. Rockies (87-75)

23. Yankees (91-71)

24. Cubs (92-70)

25. Diamondbacks (93-69)

26. Red Sox (93-69)

27. Nationals (97-65)

28. Astros (101-61)

29. Indians (102-60)

30. Dodgers (104-58)

In past years, teams that signed a qualifying offer-rejecting free agent would have to give up their first-round pick as compensation. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, however, first rounders are now automatically protected. The highest draft pick that a team could have to surrender in order to sign a QO free agent would be its second-highest selection (so either a first-round sandwich pick given as compensation for losing a QO free agent, or an actual second-rounder).

The full draft order won’t be known under all of the qualifying offer free agents have been signed. The 16 teams who qualify for revenue-sharing can obtain a compensatory draft pick after the first round if any of their free agents rejects the QO and then signs elsewhere for $50MM or more in guaranteed money. The Royals look like the most notable team to watch in this regard, with as many as three compensation picks potentially headed their way — Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas are all lined up to receive (and reject) qualifying offers and then get lucrative contracts on the open market.