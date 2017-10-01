First-Round Order For 2018 MLB Draft

With the regular season now complete, we now know the order for the first round of the 2018 amateur draft. As always, the draft order is determined by the reverse order of the standings. When two or more teams share the same record, the team that had the lesser record in the 2016 season gets the higher pick in the 2018 draft.
This is why the Tigers will pick first overall in June, even though Detroit and San Francisco both finished with identical 64-98 records — the Tigers were 86-75 to the Giants’ 87-75 in 2016. This will be the second time in franchise history that Detroit has held the 1-1 selection. Back in 1997, Detroit took hard-throwing right-hander Matt Anderson first overall, a pick that ultimately proved to be a bust as Anderson struggled with injuries and control problems.
Here is the full draft order for all 30 teams…
1. Tigers (64-98)
2. Giants (64-98)
3. Phillies (66-96)
4. White Sox (67-95)
5. Reds (68-94)
6. Mets (70-92)
7. Padres (71-91)
8. Braves (72-90)
9. Athletics (75-87)
10. Pirates (75-87)
11. Orioles (75-87)
12. Blue Jays (76-86)
13. Marlins (77-85)
14. Mariners (78-84)
15. Rangers (78-84)
16. Rays (80-82)
17. Angels (80-82)
18. Royals (80-82)
19. Cardinals (83-79)
20. Twins (85-77)
21. Brewers (86-76)
22. Rockies (87-75)
23. Yankees (91-71)
24. Cubs (92-70)
25. Diamondbacks (93-69)
26. Red Sox (93-69)
27. Nationals (97-65)
28. Astros (101-61)
29. Indians (102-60)
30. Dodgers (104-58)
In past years, teams that signed a qualifying offer-rejecting free agent would have to give up their first-round pick as compensation. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, however, first rounders are now automatically protected. The highest draft pick that a team could have to surrender in order to sign a QO free agent would be its second-highest selection (so either a first-round sandwich pick given as compensation for losing a QO free agent, or an actual second-rounder).
The full draft order won’t be known under all of the qualifying offer free agents have been signed. The 16 teams who qualify for revenue-sharing can obtain a compensatory draft pick after the first round if any of their free agents rejects the QO and then signs elsewhere for $50MM or more in guaranteed money. The Royals look like the most notable team to watch in this regard, with as many as three compensation picks potentially headed their way — Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas are all lined up to receive (and reject) qualifying offers and then get lucrative contracts on the open market.
marcogogo
This is huge for tigers rebuild. They can’t blow this pick.
DuffManCometh
Don’t worry, even if they don’t blow the pick they will trade that person away for the next Doyle Alexander!
costergaard2
Ouch
stymeedone
Smoltz was not a 1-1 pick, nor are the Tigers in a position to trade for a pennant race upgrade. If you have to go back that far to find your reference, I guess they haven’t been doing too badly.
Brixton
WIll this be the year the Phillies finally don’t miss on a top 10 pick? They’re like 1-for-3 with Haseley tbd
Brown Trout Fisherman
Moniack — bad start
Randolph — not good
Nola — solid
Haisley — so so
Dark_Knight
Moniak was holding his own until around the All Star Break, I think he’ll have a better showing this year.
Randolph looks like a bust but there’s some breakout potential given his second half numbers and a move to reading.
sampsonite168
Mets had a shot at the 3rd overall pick going into the last week but then won 4 of their last 6. They can’t even lose the right way.
ReverieDays
lol at the Brewers. The Twins get to pick before them AND made the playoffs.
darkstar61
Poor Padres fans, the team can’t even tank a season for the DP very well.
jwarden15
I was hoping the royals would have had a higher draft pick than 18
JD396
I don’t quite get how the 113-loss 2003 Tigers didn’t get the first overall pick over the 98-loss Padres. I wonder if they still would have picked Verlander anyway over… Matt Bush
JD396
119-loss tigers that is.
Patrick OKennedy
Under the old rules, the No 1 overall pick alternated between the NL and the AL It was the NLs turn to draft first.
jamesonbishop
I don’t get why MLB doesn’t allow for trading draft picks. Doing so would would make the trade deadline, hot stove season, and draft more exciting. The Mets and the Giants for example, both underachieved this season. Trading down, for to get players that can contribute in 2018 could have big effect on next season. Conversely, the Astros or Dodgers could really like a top player, then could offer an nice package to get that top pick from the Tigers, which could speed up their rebuild.
NL_East_Rivalry
Why trade picks when you can trade prospects?
jamesonbishop
Because then a team would be able to do both. I gave two examples on why this could be exciting and beneficial.
dodgerfan711
Because there is no salary cap teams like mine would take advantage and offer to take on bad deals to get extra 1st round picks. It would be a mess. Doesn’t work in a no cap leauge
jamesonbishop
If the tigers wanted to trade Cabrera for the first pick, so what. That would put the dodgers over the threshold and that would mean Cabrera cost $60 mil per year. If a team is dumb enough to do that, then that’s the free market.
Aaron Sapoznik
Two remarkable things stand out when looking at the overall records in 2017. Three teams won more than 100 games while 18 of the 30 MLB clubs had losing records.
The first fact of 3-100 game winners in the same season occurred for just the sixth time in the history of the game according to MLB.com (link to m.mlb.com). I would call this occurrence semi-historic since 5 of those times have come since MLB has adopted a 162 game schedule and after multiple expansions since the early 1960’s. Prior to those events the game featured a 154 game regular season and 16 teams. Currently there are 30 clubs in MLB.
What might be more historic this season is the fact that only 12 of the 30 MLB teams had winning records. That is a 40% ratio with 18 or 60% of the clubs having losing records. With 10 teams now qualifying for the postseason, only two teams with above .500 records were left out, the Brewers and Cardinals. I wonder how often 60% of MLB teams wound up posting a losing record in any particular season regardless of the era? The answer just might be more historic than the occurrence of 3 teams winning 100 or more games.
stymeedone
I noticed that also. All you had to do to make the playoff in the AL this year was play .500. Hopefully, this won’t be the trend.
mike156
There were 10 losing teams out of 16 in 1954
ilikebaseball
You can thank the Cubs and Astros success to doing a “rebuild” why this trend will probably be happening more and more.
JoeyPankake
Really wish Sandoval hadn’t hit that walk off today.
wiggysf
Stupid Sandoval. If this either 1. Puts him in contention for a roster spot next year (doesn’t deserve) or 2. Makes our draft much worse, then I’m going to be really really mad.
mrnatewalter
I mean, you can never find good players outside of #1.
Buster Posey totally wasn’t taken as the fifth pick….
TheWestCoastRyan
^ Doesn’t realize that picking first in 2008 wouldn’t have barred the Giants from taking Posey
TheWestCoastRyan
Lol after all that hoopla about the Padres tanking last Spring, they manage to have a better record than 6 (that’s 21%) of the other teams in MLB. And 3 of those 6 teams were supposed to be good this year. I expect to see just as much outrage over the Tigers trading away their best players and going 6-24 over the last month to get that #1 overall pick.