Giants Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Giants have announced a broad shake-up of their coaching staff, which will remain under the charge of skipper Bruce Bochy. Most notably, perhaps, the team will shift long-time bench coach Ron Wotus to third-base duties while filling the resulting opening with Hensley Meulens, who had been the hitting coach.
Wotus has been on the San Francisco staff for two decades, most of it as the bench coach. He has filled that job under three different managers, in fact, and has often been cited as a managerial candidate himself. Now, though, he’ll cede the job to Meulens, who (per the announcement) will “take over the day-to-day administration and participate more directly with Bruce Bochy’s in-game strategy.”
In other moves, the Giants have added Matt Herges as bullpen coach and decided to keep Jose Alguacil (first base coach) and Shawon Dunston (replay/on-field instructor) in their current roles. The club bid adieu to Phil Nevin, who had functioned as the third base coach.
Additionally, the Giants have reassigned the rest of the pitching and hitting staff members. Long-time pitching coach Dave Righetti will move into the front office as a special assistant to GM Bobby Evans, with last year’s bullpen coach Mark Gardner taking on a “special assignment” role. Assistant hitting coach Steve Decker will become a baseball ops “special assistant,” per the club.
Evans explained the moves, which are fairly notable for this particular organization but aren’t all that surprising after a miserable 2017 campaign, as driven by a need to maintain the team’s “edge” in a highly competitive industry. It’s necessary, he says, “to constantly infuse new ideas and energy at every level of the organization, on the field and in the front office.”
There will be a few new voices in the dugout, too, though their identities remain undetermined at this point. In the wake of today’s announcement, the Giants still need to hire a pitching coach, hitting coach, and assistant hitting coach. The club says it is still conducting interviews for those jobs.
Comments
darkstar61
So they rearranged some chairs on the deck of this titanic of a franchise and called it “infus(ing) new ideas and energy”
Yeah, good luck with that
davbee
Three World Championships in five years this decade. There’s obviously going to be a need for a rebuild after that level of success.
Patick L
Thank you Debbie Downer
tattooed trash
Bobby Evans and Bruce Bochy need to go.
davbee
You can replace Bochy with another three time World Championship Manager. Oh wait…
CompanyAssassin
La Russa is a 3x WS winner.
BlueSkyLA
In other breaking news, ownership and the front office will be seeking replacements for themselves.
CCCTL
What? Of COURSE not, you see, the coaches were just not in the right positions this last year … that being “ready to take the fall for Bochy after another disappointing season” so he can retire at the end of 2018 for “medical reasons”.
Solaris601
And while the Giants have been busy shuffling the current staff other teams have snatched up the best pitching and hitting coaches available. I would have filled the vacant positions first with quality candidates and then moved the existing coaches around. Eh, what do I know?
KenJorB
Unfortunately none of these guys play outfield or hit homeruns. The Giants were one of the worst hitting teams in the majors and the hitting coach gets a promotion?