Agency Changes: Fernando Tatis Jr., Andrew Toles

A couple of recent agency switches over in the NL West…
- Padres top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. will now be represented by agent Scott Boras moving forward, reports MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez (via Twitter). The 18-year-old wunderkind raked at a .281/.390/.520 pace as one of the youngest regulars in the Class-A Midwest League before receiving a late-season bump to Double-A. Tatis ranks as one of the game’s top overall prospects (No. 15 on Keith Law’s midseason top 50; No. 51 on MLB.com’s top 100; No. 101, per Baseball America). While Tatis has yet to make his MLB debut, it’s not inconceivable that the highly touted second-generation talent could do so late in the 2018 campaign. He figures to open next year in Double-A, so a midseason move to Triple-A or even a jump directly to the Majors from Double-A is plausible.
- Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, who missed the majority of the season with a torn ACL, is now a client of Marc Anthony’s Magnus Sports, tweets ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. Toles burst onto the scene with the 2016 Dodgers, hitting .314/.365/.505 in 115 plate appearances down the stretch before shining with an .878 OPS in 11 postseason contests. He was off to a slower but still-solid start in 2017, batting .271/.314/.458 with five homers in 102 PAs when he suffered the ligament tear while trying to preserve Julio Urias’ no-hit bid with a running grab in the left-field corner. Toles spent the remainder of the season on the 60-day disabled list, accruing big league service time after undergoing surgery to repair the ligament. He’ll finish out the year with a year and 87 days of MLB service time, meaning he’d be eligible for arbitration (at the earliest) following the 2019 season and eligible for free agency following the 2022 campaign.
Both changes are now reflected in MLBTR’s Agency Database, which contains representation info on more than 2,500 Major League and Minor League players. If you see any errors or omissions within the database, please let us know via email: mlbtrdatabase@gmail.com.
Comments
TheWestCoastRyan
lowtalker1
WalkersDayOff
Oh man why on earth would the white dox trade tatis for mediocre shields.. If they kept him their farm would be just filthy
Brixton
he was 16 and didn’t even play pro ball yet when the deal happened. Just gotta shrug at that one
lowtalker1
He played rookie ball
Plus at the time Sox where playing good and needed more reliable inning eating pitching
echointhecaves
And for all we know, AJ Preller might have falsified medical records in the Shields-Tatis trade. He did so for the Pomeranz and McRea trades that very season.
It might be that the White Sox were defrauded. Sadly, the Sox decided not to file a grievance like the Red Sox and Marlins both did. No one knew how that Tatis Jr. was going to play so well. Not the Sox, who traded him and declined to file a grievance to rescind the trade, and not the Padres, who acquired him under dubious circumstances.
If the Padres were so certain that Tatis was going to be great, they’d never have let their be a whiff of impropriety about the trade.
TheWestCoastRyan
Err… What? How many starts did Shields miss in 2016? There were no “dubious circumstances” surrounding that trade. Shields’ performance may have gone in the tank after that trade but he wasn’t injured and anyone could have seen that coming. And as for Pomeranz, he has not missed one start since the trade and the prospect the Red Sox gave up needed Tommy John surgery. If anything the Padres should be filing a grievance against the Red Sox. The Marlins also traded the Padres two Tommy John pitchers. Do you see the Padres crying about it? Didn’t think so pal! You are DELUSIONAL!
beersy
This is good and bad for the Padres and their fans. Bad tthat Preller and Co. are going to have to deal with him down the road. Good that Boras represents some of the best young players around. If he is representing him, he must see something in Tatis as well. To be honest, I am just looking for some silver lining here.
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s not the boogeyman…lol
lowtalker1
But John wick is
beersy
There are a lot of GMs who would disagree with you.
leftykoufax
I hope Toles comes back strong, I liked what I saw when he was healthy.
JackDanielsGhost
Well, Preller needs to play the service time game now. Absolutely no reason to rush him. The Padres will only get their 7 years (if they Kris Bryant him) so keep him in the minors all of 2018 and maybe even 2019 (or part of it) at this point. He’s 18. Let him get stronger and more experience.