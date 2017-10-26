Cubs Add Chili Davis, Brian Butterfield To Coaching Staff

The Cubs announced today that they’ve hired former Red Sox coaches Chili Davis and Brian Butterfield to their staff. Davis will take over for hitting coach John Mallee, who will not return to the organization. Butterfield will be the team’s third base coach, replacing Gary Jones. Additionally, the Cubs announced that minor league hitting coordinator Andy Haines will be the team’s new assistant hitting coach, replacing Eric Hinske, who took a job as the Angels’ hitting coach earlier this week.
Davis and Butterfield were both a part of John Farrell’s coaching staff in Boston through the end of the 2017 season, but the Red Sox gave permission to Farrell’s staff to explore other opportunities. Their hiring in Chicago makes them the second and third members of the Red Sox 2017 coaching staff to take new jobs today alone; Carl Willis was named pitching coach of the Indians earlier this morning.
The 57-year-old Davis enjoyed a highly productive 19-year playing career as an outfielder and DH with the Angels, Giants, Yankees, Twins and Royals. He hit .274/.360/.451 with 350 career homers in just under 10,000 MLB plate appearances and won three World Series rings as a player (’91 Twins, ’98-’99 Yankees).
Since hanging up the spikes, Davis has also emerged as a well-regarded hitting coach, first taking the position with the Athletics (2012-14) before joining the Red Sox (2015-17). He drew interest from the Padres in the same role and has also been listed as a speculative managerial candidate at times. While there are many in the Boston organization that deserve some degree of credit, Davis was the primary voice guiding Boston’s rising crop of young bats, including Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts.
The 59-year-old Butterfield will bring more than two decades of coaching experience to the Cubs. He’s previously held various positions with the Yankees, Blue Jays and D-backs, serving as a first base coach, third base coach and bench coach at the Major League level.
Comments
Michael Birks
I wonder if they will give Cora a reign in hiring a coaching staff Or if DD will be involved in the process
lesterdnightfly
Or give Cora a rein in hiring, during his reign as manager….
mcdusty31
Maybe he can just make it rain
wiggysf
You all are derainged
Bert17
DD already said that he told Cora he can hire his own staff. He said that even though the coaches were still under contract and he recommended them to Cora, he gave them permission to look for other jobs because he couldn’t tell them they had jobs to come back to, contract or no contract.
RedSox Fan
Butter is a big loss, you have to wonder who will now replace these coaches.
redsox 1976
Why Theo continue to take all Boston staff??
ChaplinBaseball
Apple Watch stealing signs perhaps?
Joe Kerr
For one, because of the success they have had, and winning a championship it has clearly worked thus far. Also I am not 100% sure this is all Theo, maybe Joe Maddon is getting his chance to hire his own guys. The only guy Maddon brought in was Dave Martinez, all others were hired before Maddon.
lowtalker1
Butter and Big Mac I like that combo
Come on aj the padres need a hitting coach
wiggysf
Lol. “Butter is a big loss.”
Wrek305
Why did the cubs replace Gary Jones he was a great coach. Does chili Davis have any experience coaching?
Sano Smash
Couldn’t be bothered to read beyond the first sentence, huh?
Wrek305
Let me rephrase he was a likeable coach.
funkydalilama
have to read articles to understand them.
AidanVega123
Bruh
Aoe3
Brian Butterfield was a legend in Toronto for yrs before he left with Farrell to go to Boston… One of the brightest baseball minds in mlb.
kizzlenut
I can’t believe we let Butterfield go. Unbelievable!!!!!
dynamite drop in monty
I know! He’s such a MEGA BASEBALL GENIUS!
Or at lest that’s what I’ve been told the past five years. Al I’ve really seen is X regress and guys get thrown out a lot.
leprechaun
Now finish the job and replace Maddon with Girardi and Cubs will be good to go
Wrek305
He’s not going anywhere anytime soon. He’s a good manager that makes questionable moves…..alot
PasswordIsPassword
??? Giradi has more questionable moves than Maddon. You people keep thinking the manager carousel will fix all the teams problems…
Wrek305
No maddon makes alot of questionable moves.
Gary
Very curious who Cora’s guys will be….
Are we going to have a totally virgin coaching staff all around? Not sure who’s connected to Cora and has experience? Maybe he has Bros from his playing days…. wow it sure would be tough to see all brand new guys coaching and none with experience.
EverlastingDave
That’d be real weird, especially for a team that expects to win the World Series next year.
jimmyz
His brother Joey was third base and infield coach for the Pirates and managed their AA affiliate for a year. Had previous minor league managing experience too I think.
Joe Cardaropoli
He will almost definitely be on staff. I’ve heard Alex Cintron too.
Gary
I heard that and thought about that too but I don’t think Alex will hire his brother just yet. Way too much pressure on him alone to bring a family member. It just isn’t the right time for that.
Doug
Fan boy fantasy alert…
Alex Cora – Manager
David Ortiz – Hitting Coach
Mike Lowell – 3rd Base Coach
Gabe Kapler – First Base Coach
Jason Varitek – Bench Coach
Pedro Martinez – Pitching Coach
Curt Schilling – Bullpen Coach
Gary
100% zero coaching experience at the major league level. I don’t see it happening. But I guess it’s possible….
Gary
So will Cora be fleecing the Astros after they win the Series?
Any names on his list we know about yet?
im1ofan@aol.com
I wouldn’t touch Curt Schilling with a bloody sock
Gary
I did some snooping around and I guess hickey is the lead for the pitching coach. Tampa Bay experience.
I guess the current Bullpen coach will be coming back. He did an outstanding job with our Bullpen this year.
It’s all I’ve got so far. Anyone know anything else?
kyleschwarbersmom
So far, it’s a bad offseason for toothpick-chewing managers and coaches.
stevebaratta
Cards hire Mike Maddox and Twins hire someone else for pitching coach, looks like Joe’s getting his guy.