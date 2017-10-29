NL Central Notes: Bell, Anderson, Brewers, Ross

The Reds have hired Buddy Bell for a senior advisor position in their front office, MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon reports (Twitter link). The team is expected to officially announce Bell’s hiring tomorrow. Bell, who managed the Tigers, Rockies and Royals from 1996-2007, has been working in the White Sox front office for the last decade, most recently acting as Chicago’s assistant GM. This will be Bell’s second stint in Cincinnati, as he played for the Reds from 1985-88 during his 18-year career in the big leagues. The Bell family has long-standing ties in Cincinnati — Gus Bell (Buddy’s father) spent eight seasons with the Reds and is in the team’s Hall of Fame, while Buddy’s sons Mike and David also spent time with the Reds as a player and minor league manager, respectively.
Here’s more from around the NL Central…
- Chase Anderson discussed his contract extension in a conference call with reporters (including Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), noting that he was eager to put pen to paper after solidly establishing himself as a quality starter. “Going into last season, I wasn’t sure I’d be in the rotation. But it showed me what I really could do and opened up different windows for me,” Anderson said. “I always wanted a multi-year contract once I got into this position. When the team offers you an extension and it’s guaranteed money, it’s hard to turn it down.” While he had three arbitration-eligible years remaining as a Super Two player, Anderson also turns 30 in November, so one can’t fault him for wanting to lock in a big payday. The righty will earn at least $11.75MM from the contract’s two guaranteed years, and he could an addditional $29.25MM in 2020-21 should the Brewers exercise their two club options.
- From that same conference call, Brewers GM David Stearns said the team is in discussions with some other players about multi-year contracts. Stearns didn’t cite any names, though arbitration-eligible closer Corey Knebel seems like a logical candidate, as do pre-arb building blocks like Domingo Santana or Travis Shaw.
- Now that Dave Martinez has been hired as the Nationals’ new manager, David Ross seems like a logical candidate to step into Martinez’s old role as the Cubs’ bench coach. Two sources tell NBCSports.com’s Patrick Mooney, however, that it could be difficult for Ross to commit to the season-long job, given his family commitments and various off-the-field endeavors. Ross is so widely respected around the game that he “can pretty much write his own job description” whenever he wants to dive back into a full-time baseball job. Mooney suggests that Cubs first base coach Brandon Hyde could be an internal candidate for the bench coach position.
Comments
stubby66
That’s what you want to see is Stern locking up these young guys that want to be there to contracts where they have security and both sides make some money. It just helps them all to have a chance to win for awhile. Maybe it will help them to not have to go into a rebuild every six years. I know it doesn’t seem that long ago we started this but could you imagine if we would have shelled out big money to Sabathia or Greinke how long it we would have taken to crawl back to relevance
pplama
Buddy Bell leaving the Sox FO is the best thing to happen to the franchise since ’05. Every time he was given a new role, that part of the Org. would would flounder. Been hoping for this since ’09.
Wrek305
He’s already an assistant to Theo and Jed. So what reason other than family does he have to respectfully decline a bench coach job.
JKB
Ross being assistant in front office is nothing like the bench coach job.