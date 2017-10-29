MLBTR Originals

Here is the MLBTR writing staff’s original content from the past week…
- The MLBTR Offseason Outlook series continued with in-depth looks at what the Rays, Marlins, and Angels are looking to do this winter.
- Kyle Downing examined the top names in the free agent first base and corner outfield markets by ranking each player by a variety of skills (power, plate discipline, baserunning, quality of contact, and more).
- The pollsters were out in full force, asking the MLBTR readership’s opinion on a variety of subjects. Jeff Todd inquired about what the Yankees will do at third base next season, with just under 70% of respondents saying that New York will stick with a mix of veteran Chase Headley and its various young infielders.
- Kyle explored various options for what the Indians may do with Jason Kipnis, with just under 50% of respondents believing that Cleveland will look to trade Kipnis this offseason. In another Tribe-related question, Connor Byrne wondered what Cleveland will do with its $12MM club option on Michael Brantley, with a slim 55.6% majority feeling the option will be declined.
- With the Fall Classic dominating headlines this week, Mark Polishuk simply asked who will win the World Series. “Dodgers in six” standing as the most popular answer, with 33.15% of the vote. No matter the result, readers were correct in forecasting a close series, as a whopping 81.35% of respondents predicted the Series would go at least six games.
