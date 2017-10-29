East Notes: Girardi, Nats, Yanks, Red Sox

The latest from the majors’ East divisions:
- The Nationals ended their managerial search Sunday when they agreed to hire Cubs bench coach Dave Martinez. While former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi did not interview for the job before it went to Martinez, the Nationals “at least made a cursory inquiry about” him, Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post tweets.
- Martinez received a three-year contract, which demonstrates that Nationals ownership has learned a lesson, Eddie Matz of ESPN.com opines. Between taking over the franchise in 2006 and hiring Martinez, the Lerner family hadn’t given any of Davey Johnson, Matt Williams or Dusty Baker a contract longer than two years. Bud Black backed out of a deal to become the Nationals’ manager in 2015 thanks to their unwillingness to hand him a three-year deal, but the team avoided a repeat this time by committing to the respected Martinez.
- Yankees third base coach Joe Espada interviewed for the same position with the Red Sox and the bench coach job with the Astros, according to George A. King III of the New York Post. King first reported the interviews Saturday, but it was unclear then which roles Espada discussed with those teams. Espada’s contract with the Yankees is set to expire Tuesday.
- The fact that next year’s free agent class is far more star-studded than this winter’s will complicate the Red Sox’s offseason plans, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald writes. With the likes of Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson among those who could reach the market in a year, the Red Sox and other teams will have to weigh whether to spend significant money on anyone in the coming months. Although, there are still plenty of impending free agents and trade candidates who could pique Boston’s interest, notes Jennings, who runs down a variety of potential targets for the club.
Comments
rit2940
2019 starting infield for the yanks will be Bird, Torres, Didi and Machado. That’s a lock !!!!
Michael
Yankee fans seem to think they’re getting Harper and Machado.
angelsfan4life412
I have Machado going to the phillies
thegreatcerealfamine
Harper yes but Machado na…
angelsfan4life412
there is no way the yankees throw out 350-400 million on harper. Another team would be dumb to offer harper that kind of money.
thegreatcerealfamine
It won’t cost that much. We’ll just have to wait and see!
Brixton
He’ll definitely top Stanton’s deal, and he’ll be youthful enough to justify a 10-12 year deal
Out of place Met fan
With an opt out or two around 30
mike156
Nope, we don’t
boomer1344
harper might want to come here, it depends on the cash. the days of 400 million dollar contracts is over. machado will cost too much and gets hurt too often for a huge contract
majorflaw
“ . . . machado will cost too much and gets hurt too often for a huge contract.”
Um…. you wouldn’t happen to know how many career games Harper has played vs. how many Machado has, would you? Didn’t think so.
Funny that you have Harper receiving the big bucks but not Machado due to the latter’s injury history. They arrived at ~ the same time and have played in almost the exact same number of games. The extra four games for Harper makes him a much more deserving candidate than Machado? Silliness.
thetruth
No thanks
joemoes
There is no lock machado goes Yankees have Torres and andjuar if they are any good. You get another young stud and can spend else where besides 3rd base
angelsfan4life412
they have torres who I think will be their future third basemen and then trade headley or keep him at dh.
thegreatcerealfamine
Torres is the 2B of the future…
Wrek305
And he’ll end up at SS didi will move to 2nd. Gotta have your best arm at SS. Of Castro, didi and Torres by far Torres has the best arm. And most range.
Brixton
idk how you can say a guy coming off TJ has a better arm than Didi, who has a plus plus arm.
thegreatcerealfamine
He’s a former Cubs prospect so there…
bronxbombers
Tommy john on his LEFT arm
Brixton
fair enough, my bad. But either way, Didi is still a good defensive SS that doesnt really have the bat to play anywhere else
thecoffinnail
He hit .282 with 25 home runs in 2017.. If he could learn some plate discipline and raise his OBP his bat would play at any position on the field..
Wrek305
Non throwing arm
thetruth
Agreed.
WalkersDayOff
Kershaw may be a free agent after 2018 but lets not pretend someone other than the Dodgers is going to sign him.
Brixton
idk if theres a more fit FA for the Phillies than Manny Machado
bobtillman
…there isn’t….they have like NO long term commitments…wouldn’t surprise me to see them grab Arietta or Darvish or Ottani this year, and then splurge for Manny and others next…..future’s lookin’ pretty good in Philly…..
AlvaroEspinoza
Otani?? He’s is not coming to the US for a long term rebuilding project like the Phillies.
Connorsoxfan
Phillies are a big market team who haven’t been spending much the last few years. With a couple big signings and internal growth I don’t think they’re as far away from contention as people think. Also, Otani is going to go where he can hit and pitch and get the most money.
Brixton
I think you’re underestimating how close the Phillies could be if they drop some money on SP
Wrek305
I assume Kershaw has an opt out? He’ll do what CC did opt out then stay in L.A. for more money. Harper is either going to the Jankees staying in D.C. and a slim chance on a 2 year maybe year 3 deal with the cubs.
Brixton
There is zero chance, zero, that Harper will sign a 2-3 year deal.
Sports
Correct. Why do people say such ridiculous statements
Wrek305
Thats why I said slim chance. Do you read the whole comment or do you just like to troll people?
mike156
If the really heavy hitters (financially) largely stay out of this year’s FA class, there could be some reasonably modest contracts offered and signed by mid-market teams. Could be an interesting off-season
Out of place Met fan
Curious to see if the Twins and Brewers take advantage of the Yankees, Giants, Boston etc sitting out the high end pitching market
Bruin1012
I’m guessing Boston isn’t out this year they will be players this offseason especially for Power and a mid rotation arm.
Connorsoxfan
Lance Lynn would be interesting, but you could say he is for so many teams he might price himself out of the range where he has value.
stwawk
Since the venerable Yankees and their hypercritical fans seem to think that they are entitled to have the very best roster in MLB, and they think they are entitled to a yearly world championship (not to mention entitled to the best farm system, best coaches, best execs, best stadium, etc.), who needs the other 29 teams? Each team should be dissolved and all their assets donated to the Yankees. That way, every year, the esteemed Yankees can truly be the best team in all of MLB, second to none. No one will have any grounds to argue anything to the contrary.
Or maybe we could do the opposite . . . contract the league to 29 teams. Now THAT would be in the “best interests of baseball.”
boomer1344
squark, you sound just like the typical anti Yankee fan, they play the system the best way, change the system if you don’t like it. at least they put money back into the team instead of pocketing it like most of the other owners. now the other teams get money to rebuild their teams (theoretically). and funny you don’t mention the dodgers and red sox which have higher payrolls then the other 28 teams.
bastros88
I get that Harper is a star, and is great, but I mean I wouldn’t pay him a dime of what he’s asking for, it’s way too much
davbee
Since you don’t own a major league team, your point is moot.