Padres To Hire Matt Stairs As Hitting Coach

The Padres are hiring Matt Stairs as the team’s new hitting coach, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports (via Twitter). Earlier today, FanRag’s Robert Murray reported that Stairs was the “strong favorite” for the job.
Stairs made his pro coaching debut in 2017, working as the Phillies’ hitting coach and drawing praise for his role in helping the team’s many young hitters. Still, with Philadelphia’s coaching staff in limbo after Pete Mackanin was removed from the manager’s job, there was already speculation that Stairs could depart for a more stable position elsewhere. Stairs will now move into another rebuilding situation with another collection of young players in San Diego, plus the added challenge of generating offense in traditionally pitcher-friendly Petco Park.
Stairs spent the 18th of his 19 big league seasons with the Padres in 2010, hitting .232/.306/.475 with six homers over 111 plate appearances. The Canadian slugger played for 12 different teams over his career, hitting 265 homers and posting a very solid .262/.356/.477 career slash line, while also setting a new MLB record with 23 career pinch-hit home runs.
vinscully16
Great hire! Good to see a Maritimer in MLB. Best of luck, Matt.
bleacherbum
Ew
bleacherbum
Couldn’t pony up for Chili Davis, so this is the knee jerk move the organization choose’s? Oh lord. Lol Mark Sweeney already works for FSSD so that was one retired pinch hitter already employed, I’m assuming John Vander Wal and Lenny Harris didn’t answer their phones when Preller dialed so he had to settle with Stairs, bring that .262 career BA in here buddy, the job is all yours! Lol
DannyQ3913
He was great for the Phils
DaveP
A person who uses career BA as the reasoning why this is a poor hire. Hmmm. Probably doesn’t like the Cards hiring of Mike Maddux because he only had 39 career wins.
SundownDevil
If they sucked as a hitter, all a “hitting coach” needs to do is tell their players “do the opposite of what I did in my career.”
davbee
Charlie Lau, one of the greatest hitting coaches ever. Worked with George Brett, Hal McRae, Harold Baines, etc. .255 average as a career back up catcher.
philsphanindenver
I wonder what Leo Mazzone’s career number’s were as a player?
davbee
Leo never made it above Triple-A. Had a 3.64 career minor league ERA.
And then there’s Dave Duncan, a great pitching coach who never even pitched.
philsphanindenver
Exactly my point.
lesterdnightfly
Adding Stairs is a step up….
terry
Good hire. He works well with young hitters from what I understand.
bleacherbum
Sure I guess, nobody on the Phillies batted over .300 this year and they went 66-96, not sure I would be salivating over plucking their hitting coach from them.
Not bashing the guy but taking hitting
advice from a guy who was primarily a pinch hitter for a majority of his career is like getting tutored by flavor flav. Just seems like a cheap/affordable hire to me. If you care so much about the young nucleus and position players coming up wouldn’t you want to surround them with a hitting coach that atleast endured the 162 game grind and was a complete player, not just a platoon player/pinch hitter?
What happened to Preller’s Texas ties? Couldn’t have given Michael Young a call?
kingtopher
Since when does MLB results directly translate into coaching skills?
Caseys Partner
Phillies Front Office. = Dumpster Fire
philsphanindenver
I have to agree. SD is very lucky to benefit from Stairs. Look at what he did for Aaron Alterr.
I’m highly disappointed.
bleacherbum
What about what he didn’t do for Franco and J.P. Crawford?
philsphanindenver
I don’t think anyone can help Franco, but not a large enough sample size to see how he helped Crawford.
SundownDevil
The algorithm-obsessed, analytically-inclined front office over there in Philadelphia wanted Crawford to walk a lot, so it takes the bat out of his hands to make it look good to them in their formulas they use.
DannyQ3913
Haha. Read about the Braves…..
Kyle Downing
Hope he can help the Padres climb out of the cellar.
punkindrublik
“A more stable position elsewhere” Seriously? The average life of a hitting instructor in SD is like 1.5 years or less! We’ve had more hitting instructors here since Petco opened than most of the league combined!