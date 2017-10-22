Quick Hits: Ichiro, Yankees, D’Backs, Gardenhire

Happy birthday to Ichiro Suzuki, as the future Hall-of-Famer turns 44 years old today. Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald takes a look at Ichiro’s offseason training regimen, though “offseason” may not be the correct term since the outfielder has continued to work out at Marlins Park almost every day since the season ended. Near-daily training has been a staple of almost every offseason for Suzuki — he took a month off in 2005 but tells Spencer via an interpreter that “my body just didn’t feel like my own body. My body was, like, sick.” Ichiro has long been known for his incredible fitness regime, and he doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, as he has said that he hopes to keep playing into his 50s.
Here’s the latest from around baseball…
- With the Yankees making a deep postseason run this year, Joel Sherman of the New York Post has a few suggestions on what the club must now do to cement itself as a World Series contender. The list includes signing Shohei Otani, cutting down on strikeouts, re-signing CC Sabathia, reinforcing the bullpen by signing Mike Minor, and trading a high-paid veteran to ensure that the team gets under the $197MM luxury tax threshold. Sherman also floats the idea of shifting Gary Sanchez into a part-time DH role with Otani, which then necessitates signing a backup catcher capable of handling a workload of around 60 games.
- The Diamondbacks’ roster is broken down by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, who looks at both 2018 salary (hat tip to Piecoro for citing MLBTR’s arbitration projections) and each player’s role on next year’s club. With payroll size still an issue for the D’Backs, players such as Patrick Corbin or even A.J. Pollock could come up in trade talks since both will be free agents in the 2018-19 offseason. Brandon Drury or Nick Ahmed are cheaper but could also potentially be shopped due to a logjam of other infield options. Piecoro predicts Arizona will exercise its $2MM club option on Daniel Descalso since the veteran “was a big part of the clubhouse culture.”
- The Tigers’ choice of Ron Gardenhire as the team’s next manager “was a solid hire. It was a safe one, too,” The Athletic’s Katie Strang writes (subscription required and recommended). Both Gardenhire and Tigers GM Al Avila are under contract through 2020, so there is no small sense that Avila’s own job security will be scrutinized as the Tigers undergo a lengthy rebuild. Strang also shares some details on the Tigers’ managerial search, which included a wide variety of candidates but seemed to wrap up quickly (before even a second round of interviews) once Gardenhire emerged as the top contender.
Comments
yankees25
Mike Minor would be nice
lysander
If the Tigers trade controllable players during the off-season, whoever is managing the team will make no difference for the next few years. As of now, no one knows if their “rebuild” will be “lengthy” however either is defined, but it is certain that poor management is the reason for it. The totally unnecessary process itself guarantees it’s re-emergence every 5-10 years, but what it cannot guarantee is a contender, much less a championship. Teams that periodically go through that thoroughly illogical process don’t seem to be concerned about the fan base; they expect them to pay $40 to see a AAA team in Detroit when they can see one in Toledo for $10. Having said all that, it makes no sense to hire Gardenhire unless they plan on keeping what talent that remains in an effort to be competitive in 2018.
TheWestCoastRyan
You’re just trolling at this point. The Tigers were never going to win with their current team and if they had any intention of trying Upton and Verlander would still be Tigers. Right now they are focusing on moves that will make the team better long-term. Nothing says they won’t come out looking much better than before when it’s all said and done. I mean, look at the Cubs. Look at the Astros.
lysander
Fallacy much? Two examples doesn’t create a defensible argument, and regardless, I didn’t even suggest that they keep the team as-is. It wasn’t tailored to fit the park, both offensively and defensively. I’m referring to the players that they have now. But of course, you knew all that, As an aside, you might want to avoid the most egregious of fallacies and take your name-calling elsewhere.
Phillies2017
Wouldn’t be shocked to see Ahmed non-tendered. Don’t see many teams willing to give up anything of value for Ahmed when Alcides Escobar can be had affordably on the free agent market without giving up any prospects.
I think I may have said this before, but Corbin makes sense in Baltimore.
sidewinder11
I agree that Corbin makes sense for Baltimore. It all depends on what the O’s are willing to give up to get him though. However, I think there are plenty of teams that would give up some prospect (albeit a minor one, most likely) for Ahmed considering his defensive value. Just look at what the Braves got for Simmons and what the Red Sox got for Iglesias. Ahmed has some offensive upside if he gets consistent playing time and stays healthy so there would definitely be teams willing to trade for him. If they can’t trade him then they’ll hang on to him. No reason to Non tender a cheap player like him
johnsilver
Yaz kept himself in tremendous shape at age 44 and was still a useful bat, but playing in the field had become a challenge for the one time superb GG HOF’er. Ichiro will need to step it up some with his bat to continue. His glove isn’t what it once was and not sure he’s what any NL team would want as a 4th OF, or PH on a NL team.
thegreatcerealfamine
Joel Sherman being the great talent evaluator that he is definitely hit the nails on the head…
Cardinals17
The Yankees need to find a place for Matt Holliday. You have no idea as to what he brings to the clubhouse. Whether it’s a coach or a player. He’s a big reason for the Yankees sudden move to the playoffs. He loves taking young stars under his wing!!!
thegreatcerealfamine
Too bad they probably won’t…
xabial
Yeah but he needs to find a way to not get sick and regress afterwords.
I blame that sickness for everything.
Judge acknowledges Holliday provided him with priceless advice.
I wouldn’t mind him coming back.
mcdusty31
What kind of defensive reviews does Gary Sanchez draw behind the plate?
yukongold
Comparable to Bill Buckner game 6.
mateodh
Fangraphs likes him a lot, but you can’t ignore the reputation at this point. Should be a classic stats vs scouts debate.
slider32
Time to shut up with Sanchez defesively, he has a better arm than both Posada and Piazza, and at 24 he may be a better hitter.
slider32
Ohtani is a perfect fit for the Yanks, after that I think Cashman gets McGee. He will shop Gardner, Betances, Ellsbury, and Headley. Moving one of them would not only give the Yanks some good prospects, but it will give them more money to spend on pitching. I will be keeping an eye on what Tanaka does after the series.
Vedder80
Ellsbury and Headley will be near impossible to move and Beyoncé’s and Gardner are both key contributors. The Yankees will have to eat a significant portion of either Ellsbury or Headley’s contracts if they intend to move them, and still won’t get much in return.
CardsNation5
Beyoncé?
GeoKaplan
Clearly, the Yankees aren’t going to put a ring on it in 2017.
pinballwizard1969
Yankees shouldn’t have to eat much is any of Headley’s salary to move him. Ellsbury’s yes but not Headley’s.
rocky7
Agreed pinballwizard1969
There are plenty of teams, including the Mets, that would be willing to take a switch hitting, at least league average defensive 3rd baseman, who hits .275-.280, with some pop.
He’s a team guy, a veteran, who’s good in the club house too and can and will play first base.
And, this guy is making a pretty friendly team salary this next year. Beyond, who knows but there are plenty of ballplayers making obscenly more money and producing less than Headley.
htalpo
I see Otani going to Boston.
arc89
Otani is going to west coast team. He already said he perfers west coast and its not a money thing.
thegreatcerealfamine
Why hasn’t it been reported on here?
Bruin1012
Otani is going to an American League team that is going to let him DH also. It seems like he really wants to hit as well as pitch so if a team says hey you can be our DH and then pitch every 5 Days that’s where he will go.
Caseys Partner
Joel Sherman: “The list includes signing Shohei Otani,””
Wow, so two hours up the turnpike MLB writers are urging the Yankees to sign Shohei Otani.
Meanwhile, in racist, hillbilly Philadelphia the entire sports media is still pretending they have never heard of Shohei Otani.
“The media in Philly is racist?”
Google: Mike Missanelli vespa
Notice the date: 2016
In the Philly media – not the Philly area itself – it’s still 1953.
mlb1225
Do you comment to intentionally tick people off?
vlad4hof
What can be done to ban this guy? He’s essentially spamming
Ted
I love Ichiro, but man, I don’t see where his bat fits in a major league roster anymore. He hasn’t hit .300 since 2010. His last three seasons of ages 41-43 have seen a combined .256/.315/.325 line in over 1000 PA. Good for exactly 0.6 fWAR.
Hard to say, but hang ’em up, Ichiro. I wonder if he’d still be good enough to play a final season in Japan? That’d be kind of fun.
Vedder80
.6 is better than replacement level and he provides a role model to young players on how to prepare and play the game. He isn’t what he once was, and no one would look to him to be a starter, but he isn’t being paid like a superstar and is far from the worst 4th OF in the game. Why should he hang em up?
aff10
0.6 over 3 years is basically the definition of replacement level. I’m never one to tell a player to “hang them up,” because if they want to continue playing, and the job is still out there, I don’t see it as damaging their legacy if they take it, and teams do tend to like some sort of veteran presence in the clubhouse. That said, he’s not particularly useful on the field anymore unfortunately
Sid Bream
@Ted Are you even watching, do you think Ichiro plays everyday? Have a look at what he contributed in limited at bats(the lowest AB’s of any season he’s ever played). He plays spasmodically and you’re talking about hitting .300 . His BA is fantastic for a guy with limited playing time. You obviously have no clue how hard it is to get timing and stroke when you’re not playing regularly.. Furthermore, the fact that he does not play everyday now will prolong his career.
redsoxrob9418
Do you ever notice that usually the one that screams racist typically is the racist
CardsNation5
Facts
pinballwizard1969
Minor could b e a nice addition to the Yankees bullpen assuming the Royals don’t pick up his rather expensive option. Yankees could use another LH’ed relief arm.
Benklasner
I think minor’s option is a mutual one not a team option. So it would be up to him wether or not to hit free agency. I could also be wrong. Fact check anyone?
MathTeacher
What kind of return could the Diamondbacks get for Pollock?