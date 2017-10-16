The Mets’ Managerial Search

The Mets formally removed Terry Collins from his post as manager earlier this month, shifting him to a front office role and embarking on a search to replace the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. Since that time, they’ve been connected to a flurry of names, some speculatively and others more definitively. Reportedly, the Mets began interviewing candidates earlier this week.

As we’ve done with the Tigers and with the Phillies, we’ll begin to house all of the managerial chatter for the Mets in one place and update accordingly as candidates either further their case or are removed from consideration. Here’s where the Mets’ search stands, at present:

Latest Updates

The Mets will sit down with Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Wednesday, per Mike Puma of the New York Post (via Twitter). Previously, we had learned that the team was “expected to show interest” in Callaway, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted. Callaway is regarded as one of the game’s best in his current role, but he’s beginning to garner managerial interest around the game as well.

New York is also interviewing Manny Acta, per ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (via Twitter). Acta is currently the Mariners’ third base coach — a position he once held with the Mets — and has previously skippered the Nationals and Indians.

While the Mets had “serious interest” in Brad Ausmus, according to Peter Gammons (Twitter link), that was evidently not reciprocal. Ausmus has decided not to pursue the position. Ventura, too, is said not to have much interest in the opportunity.

The Mets will interview Cora today or tomorrow, while McEwing will be interviewed on Wednesday, according to Puma (on Twitter).

Will Interview/Have Interviewed

White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing will likely be interviewed within the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports (via Twitter). The former big league utilityman has been in the Chicago organization since 2008, working as a minor league coach and manager before being promoted to the big league coaching staff; McEwing served as the bench coach last season after five years as the Sos third base coach.

Mets hitting coach Kevin Long will interview for the position, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. Long has minor league managerial experience in addition to 11 seasons as a Major League hitting coach (2007-14 with the Yankees, 2015-17 with the Mets). Long, Puma writes, has earned the trust of the Mets’ front office with his communication skills and grasp of analytics. He’s not currently signed beyond the 2017 season. [Update: Long has had his interview, Newsday’s Marc Carig tweets.]

ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that Astros bench coach Alex Cora is part of the Mets’ first wave of managerial interviews (Twitter link). Cora has experience managing in winter ball in addition to his current role as Houston’s bench coach and is a coveted managerial candidate; he’s also reportedly set for an interview with the Tigers and has been connected to the Red Sox as well.

Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, A’s third base coach Chip Hale, former White Sox manager Robin Ventura, White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing and Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. are all on the list of early interview candidates. (FanRag’s Jon Heyman, the New York Post’s Mike Puma and Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News are among those that have mentioned some combination of those candidates in recent days as well.) Geren and Hale have both previously coached for the Mets and managed other big league clubs. Regarding Cora and Geren, whose clubs are still in postseason play, Carig notes that their interviews could potentially be set up on scheduled off-days or between playoff rounds to accelerate the process.

Not in the Mix/No Longer in Consideration