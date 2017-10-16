The Mets’ Managerial Search

The Mets formally removed Terry Collins from his post as manager earlier this month, shifting him to a front office role and embarking on a search to replace the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. Since that time, they’ve been connected to a flurry of names, some speculatively and others more definitively. Reportedly, the Mets began interviewing candidates earlier this week.
As we’ve done with the Tigers and with the Phillies, we’ll begin to house all of the managerial chatter for the Mets in one place and update accordingly as candidates either further their case or are removed from consideration. Here’s where the Mets’ search stands, at present:
Latest Updates
- The Mets will sit down with Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Wednesday, per Mike Puma of the New York Post (via Twitter). Previously, we had learned that the team was “expected to show interest” in Callaway, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted. Callaway is regarded as one of the game’s best in his current role, but he’s beginning to garner managerial interest around the game as well.
- New York is also interviewing Manny Acta, per ESPN.com’s Buster Olney (via Twitter). Acta is currently the Mariners’ third base coach — a position he once held with the Mets — and has previously skippered the Nationals and Indians.
- While the Mets had “serious interest” in Brad Ausmus, according to Peter Gammons (Twitter link), that was evidently not reciprocal. Ausmus has decided not to pursue the position. Ventura, too, is said not to have much interest in the opportunity.
- The Mets will interview Cora today or tomorrow, while McEwing will be interviewed on Wednesday, according to Puma (on Twitter).
Will Interview/Have Interviewed
- White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing will likely be interviewed within the next few days, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports (via Twitter). The former big league utilityman has been in the Chicago organization since 2008, working as a minor league coach and manager before being promoted to the big league coaching staff; McEwing served as the bench coach last season after five years as the Sos third base coach.
- Mets hitting coach Kevin Long will interview for the position, reports Mike Puma of the New York Post. Long has minor league managerial experience in addition to 11 seasons as a Major League hitting coach (2007-14 with the Yankees, 2015-17 with the Mets). Long, Puma writes, has earned the trust of the Mets’ front office with his communication skills and grasp of analytics. He’s not currently signed beyond the 2017 season. [Update: Long has had his interview, Newsday’s Marc Carig tweets.]
- ESPN’s Marly Rivera reports that Astros bench coach Alex Cora is part of the Mets’ first wave of managerial interviews (Twitter link). Cora has experience managing in winter ball in addition to his current role as Houston’s bench coach and is a coveted managerial candidate; he’s also reportedly set for an interview with the Tigers and has been connected to the Red Sox as well.
- Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, A’s third base coach Chip Hale, former White Sox manager Robin Ventura, White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing and Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. are all on the list of early interview candidates. (FanRag’s Jon Heyman, the New York Post’s Mike Puma and Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News are among those that have mentioned some combination of those candidates in recent days as well.) Geren and Hale have both previously coached for the Mets and managed other big league clubs. Regarding Cora and Geren, whose clubs are still in postseason play, Carig notes that their interviews could potentially be set up on scheduled off-days or between playoff rounds to accelerate the process.
Not in the Mix/No Longer in Consideration
- Carig reports that the Mets don’t have interest in pursuing recently fired Red Sox skipper John Farrell (Twitter link).
- Rays third base coach Charlie Montoyo, who had previously been rumored to be in the mix for the job, is not a consideration according to Puma (on Twitter).
Comments
mrnatewalter
This isn’t an accusation, just a general question:
What are the rules to a team claiming they “will interview” someone and avoiding any sort of tampering? If that someone is currently under another contract, wouldn’t they have to have permission to interview?
RealHalSteinbrenner
I thought this too when reports surfaced that they’d be interested in Girardi.
notagain27
That is a good question but there are strict tampering rules in place to prevent a Club from talking to another club’s employee while under contract. So if a team has interest in say a Alex Cora, they would have to ask Houston’s permission to interview him. A lot of what you read on blogs are educated guesses and in some instances, propaganda influenced by a agent of a perspective client.
mrnatewalter
That certainly crossed my mind, that some of this could be pure speculation. Or even that a journalist spoke to someone in the F.O. and they made mention, “in a perfect world, we’d love Girardi.” And ran with it.
I guess part of this could be journalists thinking their suspicions are fact.
mike.gordon34
You can have Dusty Baker
tsolid
So, it’s Dusty’s fault that
Turner hit .143
Wieters hit .143
Zimmerman hit .143
Werth hit .167
Rendon hit .176
Harper/Murphy hit .211??
Braves Homer
Nats the new Braves of early 2000’s…dominate regular season and then get bounced 1st round of playoffs every year. Feel your pain…
Caseys Partner
Dominate the N.L. Least.
Fixed that for you.
thegreatcerealfamine
Braves made it to the World Series….
eilexx
Not in the early 2000’s when the commenter was mentioning. Braves made it to the World Series a few times in the 90’s, but only got out of the division series once in 2000 & beyond.
JDGoat
It’s Dusty’s fault that he routinely mismanaged games though. And those averages are also in incredibly small sample sizes.
mrnatewalter
If we’re limiting the discussion to just this season, maybe you have a point.
You don’t lose multiple series over multiple seasons and continue to dismiss the manager from responsibility.
SundownDevil
Harper choked when it matters the most. No way does he get close to $500 million now.
wkkortas
I wouldn’t bet 500 mil on that statement.
eilexx
He was never getting $500M. He’ll still get somewhere in the $350M-$450M range most likely, and this series will do nothing to stop that from happening. You think one bad series is going to deter a team like the Yankees or Phillies from offering him $35M for 10-12 years?
jcraft21
You forget the three other teams he managed into the ground
screwball8
Runners left on base
Werth 7
Harper 2
Zimmerman 11
Murphy 5 hard to win if you can’t come up with the big at bat
DTI812
Dusty Baker is not a winning manager. I am thinking….Marty Shotenhiemer from football.
Life long Mets fan, I can remember back in the 70″s there were rumors of aDave Kingman to the Dodgers trade for Dusty. I didn’t want him then. I want him less now
tsolid
I’m sorry, but if you win more games than you lose, you are a winning manager
mikeyank55
Hey DT-then he’s perfect for the Mets
leftykoufax
Well Dusty had a nice career in a dodger uniform so the guy could play ball. No need to be critical of his playing days…
bollo
Ventura????? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
mikecws91
McEwing was the White Sox’s third base coach, but as of this year he’s the bench coach.
SimplyAmazin91
Alex Cora could be a really good choice. Young and analytical could relate to the teams youth perhaps better than an older manager. With that said hope they look at Gardenhire, I know he used to play for the Mets years ago.
SimplyAmazin91
Sorry don’t know why that posted twice.
Out of place Met fan
What happened with Tim Bogar that he is no longer the hot candidate to be a future manager?
Other names that should be on lists:
Mark Kotsay
Gabe Kapler
Pat Murphy
SundownDevil
Bogar would rather be a GM than a manager, especially now that teams are managed by computer-based algorithms behind the scenes.
bigmike0424
Mark Kotsay isn’t looking for job, got to remember he left during season because of his daughter eye injury… Don’t think he looking to be back until that all taken care of as family first
Matt Galvin
Pete Rose?
Mike Schmidt?
Tom Glavine?
Harold Reynolds?
Kevin Millar?
John Smoltz?
Curt Schilling?
John Kruk?
Mike Pizza?
Al Lieter?
brucewayne
You are JOKING right? Rose could never be a manager in MLB again
screwball8
Someone hitting the sauce a little early this Monday ? Pete Rose?
thegreatcerealfamine
Actually his senior moment occurred Sunday…
six4three
If you were a GM and you look at how competitive and how well the Phillies played in September, wouldn’t you want a veteran manager like Pete Mackanin? Despite a poor record the players continued to play hard and they finally started to win once he was given a more talented group.
eilexx
Mackanin was never going to be the long-term answer at manager, so it was smart to get rid of him sooner rather than later. Yes, the Phillies will likely be better next season, whether Mackanin is the manager or not, but if he was still in the dugout they might end up feeling obligated to let him continue manage…and get stuck in mediocrity.
Do you believe Mackanin is the guy who is going to lead the Phillies to championship? Do you seem him here enjoying a run like Manuel had? If your answer is yes, then it was a mistake to dump him. However, if you don’t believe those things, and think that Mackanin is and always was just a placeholder for the long-term manager, then why keep him? To fire him later? That doesn’t make much sense.
old ranger
Dusty bungled the Giants chances against my Angels in the 2002 WS. Bless you, Dusty!
itslonelyatthetrop
Nice to know they’re basically leaving no stone unturned.
LeylandsLung
“The Mets have serious interest in Brad Ausmus,” according to Peter Gammons (Twitter link). However, with Ausmus only recently fired by the Tigers, the team feels Ausmus could benefit from a year away from the game.
This is about as stupid as anything I’ve read. The Mets are seriously interested but want to wait one year. So what are they going to do? Hire someone for just one year and tell Brad that they’ll get back with him after the season? This sounds like a management group that has no clue.
slider32
Gammons talking about the Mets, a perfect match, this is ludicious!
JKB
Exactly. Its Just typical Peter Gammons mumble jumble talking out of his ass as usual saying nothing but taking both sides so if something happens he can say he was right. Gammons has always been an idiot. I have no clue why some respect his reporting
mikeyank55
That’s a typical Mets move actually.
stymeedone
It’s pretty sad when you consider Robin Ventura a valid candidate, and even sadder when he won’t accept your interest.
leftykoufax
Well Dusty had a nice career in a dodger uniform so the guy could play ball. No need to be critical of his playing days…
BSPORT
It’s amazing that Farrell gets fired after a World Series win in Boston and 3 division championships and Dusty keeps job. Nats should hire Farrell.
DaKingoftheNorth
I would really wish the Mets would take a look at Joe Madden’s right hand man, Dave Martinez. This guy is baseball smart and young too.