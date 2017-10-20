Tigers Sign Ron Gardenhire To Three-Year Contract

11:30am: The Tigers have formally announced the hiring of Gardenhire, noting that he has indeed signed a three-year contract with the club.
OCT. 20, 7:40am: The Tigers have scheduled a press conference for 1pm ET today to announce the hiring.
OCT. 19: Ron Gardenhire has agreed to a three-year deal to become the Tigers’ next manager, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network (Twitter link). The deal could be announced tomorrow; Detroit’s decision to tab the veteran skipper was first reported earlier today by Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang of The Athletic (subscription required and recommended).
Detroit will install the widely respected 59-year-old in the dugout in place of Brad Ausmus, whom the club decided not to retain past the present season. Gardenhire previously managed the division-rival Twins and most recently served as the Diamondbacks’ bench coach. He also fought through a diagnosis of prostate cancer earlier this year, returning to help guide the Diamondbacks to a successful season.
At last check, Tigers GM Al Avila had cast a wide net in lining up options. While there was no prior indication that a decision was looming, Detroit obviously decided to go ahead with Gardenhire, perhaps due in some part to ongoing competition with other organizations. Gardenhire was also under consideration for the Red Sox job, though that is expected to go to Alex Cora.
After moving on from Ausmus, who was a rookie skipper when he signed on, the Tigers have indicated a clear preference for a candidate with prior time as a MLB manager. Gardenhire certainly checks that box. He spent thirteen years running things for the Twins, beginning in 2012. That tenure spanned quite a few good years, including a run of six postseason appearances in nine years, though the team’s performance fell off sharply in his final four campaigns.
Gardy ultimately delivered a 1,068-and-1,039 win/loss record during his time in Minnesota, which wrapped up after the 2014 campaign. He failed to guide the team into the World Series and only made it out of the divisional round once despite the run of regular season success.
In any event, postseason considerations likely won’t be much of a factor early in Gardenhire’s tenure with Detroit. The team is only just embarking upon a rebuilding effort that is likely to take several seasons to come to fruition, after all, placing it more in the situation that the Twins found themselves in back in 2011 — the first year of the four-season run of misery. Gardenhire, then, has his share of experience in bringing along younger players through a rebuilding stage. While he ultimately was cut loose in Minnesota, perhaps some of his efforts are beginning to bear fruit there.
It’ll be interesting to see how this relationship works out. Avila had suggested a need for a new approach from a new skipper, but evidently was not referring to a strong sabermetric predilection. Gardenhire brings a reputation as an old-school manager, after all. As Joe Posnanski wrote at the end of his tenure in Minnesota: “Gardy comes from the Tom Kelly school — he was the valedictorian of the Tom Kelly school — where managers grump and demand and instill and bunt too much and occasionally fall in love with limited but gritty players.” That said, Gardenhire is also said to carry a new “openness” to modern analytics after his year with the D-Backs, Morosi tweets. Avila and the Tigers are betting that approach will help foster the growth of a new core and ultimately guide the team back into contention.
xabial
That’s One Domino. Three more remaining.
Steven St Croix
2 dominos
link to msn.com
Matt Galvin
Phillies so 3 and maybe 5 if Nats decided to let Baker go,Joe Girardi decides not to come back to Yankees.
Kane
Not back to Yankees. That team is young and talented with a stacked farm. You’re an idiot!
lysander
…and you sound like a 12 yr old.
mikeyank55
Matt’s holding out on the real scoop here. The Mets were the first team in tue Gardenhire hunt. According to Matt Ron said, “they were the first team to make me an offer. They insulted me with a one year deal @ $800,000. Can you believe it? Wilpon and Sandy told me how they would throw in dinner every night–as long as the three of us could go to an early bird. I’ve never heard of such frugality.”
Reflect
So who’s the second domino?? I’m on the mobile app so I can’t see whatever it is you linked to.
xabial
Alex Cora apparently will be announced Red Sox manager after the ALCS.
bosoxforlife
I hope and pray that you are correct. He seems like he has the potential to be very good.
mikeyank55
The Mets are once again a day late or a dollar short.
downeysoft42
So are the Sox
misterbill
Yeah, a day late in not signing someone who apparently wasn’t even on their list. Don’t you ever get tired of posting negative garbage like this? I know people here are tired of reading it.
JDGoat
You mean you don’t like garbage trolls?
mikeyank55
Hey Mr. Bill…hope you are recovering from your buddy Sluggo squeezing you. Time to learn who your friends are.
mikeyank55
Goat–you sound like your namesake. Better than your previous identities so you can be in the closet about your favorite team,’huh?
You must be feeling good that your Metsies let Justin Turner slip through your fingers and become a free agent to sign with the Dodgers for $1 million for 1 year.
I know that it was your pride for such a smart organization that was expecting big years out of David Wright that it didn’t need any backup insurance. And calm down now–we know that your team simply wasn’t patient enough to let him develop. So no need to litter here, as your litter box is larger than a cat’s.
Caseys Partner
The Mets are $150 million short every year that Fred Wilpon steals from Mets fans.
formerdraftpick
Somewhere out there a headline will read “GardenHired!!!”
qbass187
Well done!
wjf010
As a Twins fan, I was using GardenFired since 2011.
greatdaysports
Seems like a waste of a good manager until they decide which way they’re going.
lysander
In hiring Gardy, it’s obvious which way they’re going. They’re not going to do a total rebuild, which means they’re not trading Castellanos, Fulmer, Boyd or in the case of Kinsler, not until July. It’s good news for Tiger fans who want to watch a competitive MLB team instead of a bunch of AAA players like they had in 2003.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes they are doing a total rebuild, they will trade Kinsler this winter and there’s no point in pretending to be competitive when you aren’t going to make the playoffs. If they wanted to be competitive they wouldn’t have traded Upton or Verlander in the first place and even then, they’d just be stuck in the middle. The middle is the worst place to be in baseball.
Mr Pike
So, when the Tigers go from the worst team in baseball to the middle they are actually going backwards?
Seriously, I’d much rather be where the Mariners and Rangers are than where the Tigers and Giants are.
TheWestCoastRyan
It depends if that improvement is sustainable and if they have the resources (see: prospects) to add to their roster to build on that improvement. They don’t. At least not yet. And if you aren’t going to make the playoffs you might as well draft 1st. Regular season record is largely irrelevant other than determining who makes the playoffs and who plays who in the playoffs.
BlueSkyLA
Tanking comes at a price. Fans don’t come out to watch a lousy team. They don’t turn on their TVs to watch them either.
TheWestCoastRyan
Ask the Cubs and Astros what the price of tanking is
xabial
Unfair to cite the Cubs. Very, very loyal fanbase continued to show up to games, despite not winning anything for over 100+ years. Not sure tanking affected their fanbase at all and it was worth it.
Astros haven’t won anything..ever (Since 1965 –the inception of the franchise, So the same applies to them.
But Tigers,are a different story. Tanking is the antithesis of what the late, great Mr. ilitch was about. It will be interesting to see, how this affects their fans moving forward. You already see some fans here (unfairly) blaming the “kids” for rebuilding, the Cubs– Astros way.
From all indications, it looks like Tigers are moving in a positive direction under Al Avila. I hope to see the franchise in Astros /Cubs situation very soon.
TheWestCoastRyan
So are you saying they should keep trying to contend by trading all their prospects and overpaying free agents? You want them to be the next 2014 Phillies?
bradthebluefish
What’s to like? All four are mediocre teams with mediocre farm systems.
lysander
That’s a fallacious response, cherry-picking those clubs, when there is no certain formula for fielding a playoff team. What is certain is that there are as many teams who go nowhere after a total rebuild as are successful. In baseball, there are as many lower round draft picks who turn out to be great players as there are in higher rounds, so tanking doesn’t guarantee success any more than reloading.
lysander
You don’t know what they have and they don’t even know what they have. A team can get as many good prospects drafting late as they can get early. It’s not the NBA and it’s certainly not your fantasy team where if you don’t win it all, the season is irrelevant.
mikeyank55
Well Ryan-I have a slight difference of opinion here. If you are a national league fan from NYC being a met supporter is the worst
xabial
That’s a pessimistic response. The first step is not being in denial thinking you’re a contender, when you’re clearly not. Thankfully AA swallowed his pride and took the long route, to retool and reload.
The beauty of the Tigers is when the time comes, they will have the money to spend like the Cubs, and min like the Astros. (4 years $52MM to Josh Reddick) to compliment pieces to a championship team. You don’t have a Mets problem, A’s problem.. etc.
Detroit Tigers are a respectable franchise. That didn’t die with Mr. ilitch, and his spirit lives on, with culture he built.
xabial
You have no reason to be pessimistic. Embrace the tank, embrace the #1 pick. Hope for the next Carlos Correa. Embrace the prospects you’ll soon be getting in trades (other than the ones you haven’t got) And quite being so negative. I don’t need to do math showing you the chances of #1 pick panning over rest, do I? Tigers have a brighter future than you think.
TheWestCoastRyan
As has been pointed out to you before, there is no certain formula for fielding a winning team, but there IS a certain formula for fielding a losing team and it’s basically what you are suggesting the Tigers do. Get out of here!
TheWestCoastRyan
No one said it’s the NBA, prospects taken earlier are still more likely to succeed than prospects taken later. And yeah the season is irrelevant if you don’t make the playoffs.
stymeedone
Unless you are a fan and actually want to see an entertaining game.
lysander
Prospects taken earlier are NOT more likely to succeed. Do you even follow baseball? Sure, they’re more likely to reach the majors, but that doresn’t mean they’ll be there for very long and it certainly doesn’t mean they’ll be worth the price of tanking just to get a high pick: link to fangraphs.com
lysander
“Get out of here”? What are you, 12?
Mr Pike
Why do so many people think you can only contend by trading away all your prospects and overpaying free agents? You contend by assembling a solid core of players and fill out a team around them. The Tigers had the core until they decided to blow it up for salary relief. Verlander, Cabrera, Fulmer, Kinsler and Upton weren’t the problem that kept them from making the playoffs. The cheaper players they added to them who failed were the reason they didn’t make the playoffs.
They could have remade the team the way Dombrowski did after the 2013 season without having a fire sale. Apparently they didn’t have confidence in themselves that they could pull it off so they took the easy way out and blew it up.
TheWestCoastRyan
The game is always entertaining. Are you seriously telling me that you’d rather be stuck in the middle than suck for a few years and then have a young, talented, hungry roster?
TheWestCoastRyan
Look idiot, if you take the WAR of picks 1 through 30 over the past 30 years, you will see that pick #1 has the most cumulative WAR by a long-shot. Followed by pick #2. The curve is downward sloping from there. There are some outliers, sure. But it all averages out.
Mr Pike
There is no evidence they would have been stuck in the middle or have a young, talented hungry roster in a few years. They could have a young, cheap, awful team in a few years. The Cardinals won a World Series after an 83 win season a few years ago. Anything can happen in baseball.Their chance of turning it around were much better with Verlander, Fulmer, Cabrera, Upton and Kinsler on the team than with the 10 lottery tickets they bought.
What they did do was save the owner a load of money.
TheWestCoastRyan
Ah yes, the old cherry-pick an outlier and take it as the norm. If the best you can do record-wise is slightly above .500 the smart thing to do is rebuild. There might be no guarantee that they will end up like the Cubs or Astros, but they were never going to win anything with the aging, expensive core they had a year ago so why not take a chance?
mikeyank55
Davila–your going to hurt Goat and Mr Hills feelings.! Can you hear them crying”bahhhhh and Oh No”?
EndinStealth
Tanking is the dumbest catch word in baseball these days.
Brewersnation
When Craig counsel was hired by the Brewers they intended to do a rebuild by trading Lucroy and letting go of others. To their surprise they actually had a decent year with Big results from Travis Shaw, Manny Pina, Eric Sofard before injures Neil Walker late in the season. I believe this is the new thing now in the mlb. New manager start from scratch and build from there. Sometimes it takes more than a year to do it. I can see them signing Ron to a 5 year contract.
xabial
Close.. 3 year deal!
EndinStealth
New thing? hahaha
Tahoe725
AA already said it is a TOTAL REBUILD and it will be a lean couple of seasons. Kins will prob be gone in off season. sorry to bust your bubble
lysander
You’re not busting anyone’s bubble, as your argument doesn’t even have the force of a pin prick. AA never used those words and if it was a total rebuild, Fulmer and Boyd would both be gone, which isn’t going to happen.
TheWestCoastRyan
No, that is called a fire sale and is one way to rebuild. But the smart way is to sell high on your established pieces. Fulmer is coming off an injury so they would be selling low if they traded him now. With 5 more years of control, there isn’t any kind of urgency to trade him just yet. He could theoretically still be with the Tigers when they start to contend again with as much control as he has.
stymeedone
The Tigers got an early start with Fulmer, Boyd, Norris, McCann, Mahtook and Candelario. Trading them would make as much sense as the Yankees moving Judge last off-season. The Yankees were weak at the corners and had a questionable rotation. They weren’t the favorite, so they should have moved Judge while his value was highest? That’s not how rebuilds work. You keep the young players who can get better. Only the White Sox traded the young, cheap, SIGNED players, and that story hasn’t been written yet. To this point, the WS have done little worth copying.
lysander
Engaging in a semantic pissing contest is a lame cover for misquoting AA. Again, he never used the words “total rebuild”.
lysander
Rare logic on this site, Sty, and excellent example of the difference between teams like the current Tigers roster and the 2000-2003 teams. Some people just parrot talking points regarding “rebuilding” with little or no knowledge of the facts, or if they have the facts, they have a perverse need to be negative.
TheWestCoastRyan
Yankees were never rebuilding. What they did last year was retooling. They realized that last year wasn’t their year so they cashed in all their established players on expiring contracts and geared up for 2017 and beyond. Essentially what the Tigers did two years ago.
TheWestCoastRyan
Tigers ARE rebulding! Teams that aren’t rebuilding don’t trade Justin Verlander or Justin Upton. I swear, there is nothing worse than a casual fan thinking they know baseball.
oldleftylong
Uh, they’re moving on up, baby!
cubsfan2489
In my opinion, they should’ve gone with Dave Martinez. Especially IF they are going with a full rebuild. Just my opinion on Detroit’s situation.
oldleftylong
I like Dave Martinez but experience trumps potential in a rebuild.
cubsfan2489
I respect your opinion
Solaris601
Tigers are lucky to have him. Gardy was the best available in my opinion.
outinleftfield
Great hire.
CompanyAssassin
Gardenhire.
diller79
Big time move by Avila
oldleftylong
Best choice! Three cheers for AA, Hip-Hip-Hooray.
TheWestCoastRyan
So Gardy won’t start managing the Twins for 17,995 years?
redrooster
#gotheeeeeeeeeeeem
layventsky
Glad I’m not the only one who noticed that.
lysander
The contract isn’t signed yet, but if they want Gardy, they know they’re going to have to dig a lot deeper than they would if they were just cutting costs across the board and decided on someone with no experience.
leftykoufax
Great to see him back! Good luck sir!
shawnlaroche96
I was hoping the Sox were going to GardenHire him.
dugdog83
He should have been the manager 3 years ago.
ljsmith11
He’s not signed yet. All is says is they intend to sign him.
johnnygringo
to bad the kids are in charge of the team,they will gut it and worry about the bottom line, not winning, like the ole man wanted….
would have been nice to see what Ronnie, could have done with a team willing to go for it ,after years of penny pinching Terry Ryan and the skinflint McPohlands
lysander
“Kids”? They’re in their 50’s and 60’s!
johnnygringo
and Jim and Rob McPohlad are also in there 50-60s, and they are the kids who took over in Minnesota
Phantomofdb
This honestly seems more Gardy’s speed than Boston
chitown311
Sox fan here. Great hire by the Tigers!
Gary
Nice sox, but wrong color. Need to be red
chitown311
Ok
TheWestCoastRyan
Was surprised it took this long for someone to hire Gardy. Seemed like no one wanted him for a while. Shame he ended up on a team that is unlikely to win anything for another 4 or 5 years.
GarryHarris
It may be the cancer factor that makes teams hesitant of hiring Ron Gardenhire. Also, they are still in negotiations.
Gardenhire’s Twins were always rebuilding. I thought he had a knack for getting the best people on the field and always seemed to have the best bullpen assembled from MLB’s scrap heap.
TheWestCoastRyan
A bunch of teams passed on him before the cancer thing happened. I think they might have been scared off by his subpar postseason track record, but obviously that won’t be an issue for Detroit for a while.
lysander
You wish …
TheWestCoastRyan
No I don’t. I am indifferent to the Detroit Tigers
lysander
“Indifferent” people don’t render opinions based on fallacies and they don’t repeat the same narrative in an obvious intent to elicit a response. Well, they don’t unless they’re an adolescent.
TheWestCoastRyan
Pot, meet kettle.
vinscully16
Dombrowski misses again.
lowtalker1
Nice little typo
He started in 20012
wjf010
Typo #2…. he started in 2002
takeyourbase
One would have to think if he’s still in the mix in Boston that would be more appealing than Detroit. I don’t see this as a done deal yet. Why would you want to manage a rebuilding team over one that’s mostly in place? Although he’s an obvious choice from a rebuilding clubs point of view.
Gary
Sox going with Cora apparently.
SDFriarfan
Gardenhire? Wow, old managers get recycled more often than aluminum cans.
Tiger_diesel92
“20012” you mean from 2000-2012?
Michael Birks
Good for the Tigers, I’m less optimistic about their roster, and their prospects are having a recent roster in the next 2 to 3 years
bobbleheadguru
Gardenhire is an old school gut feel guy.
Tigers recently hired a bunch of Sabermetrics staff to go in a “different direction”.
How does one reconcile this oxymoronic union?
Is this the script for Moneyball 2?
Tahoe725
Hired the analytic staff 4 yrs late. Ausmus tried to get them to do this his first season
stymeedone
That Gardenhire didn’t take advantage of what the Twins didn’t provide, is hardly surprising. It does not mean that he is unable to, or unwilling to. It doesn’t appear it was a problem in Arizona. I just know that his teams with the Twins were sound on the fundamentals. They were good defensively, and they threw strikes. Great starting points for a young team.
vinscully16
Great move for the Tigers.
$3768902
Rick Anderson announced as new pitching coach in 3…2…1..
oldleftylong
Gardy to the Tigers, Cora to the Bosox, Manny Acta to the Mets and, … Brad Ausmus to the beach!
xabial
bench* edited
What? I’m sure he’d make a really good bench coach somewhere 😛
Tahoe725
He will take a year off ala Tito and be back with success if he doesn’t get Sox job. I think that was his plan all along then Boston opened up and that has always been his temptation.
sidewinder11
He’ll be missed in Arizona.
larry48
what with Arizona Laroach and now grandy are they a abanding ship?
formerdraftpick
GardenHired!
dugdog83
Someone else posted that before you.
Swing and a miss.
Realtexan
Welcome Back Gardenhire. Will be rooting for you for years to come
free2131
“He spent thirteen years running things for the Twins, beginning in 2012.”
It certain;y will be an advantage to the Tigers to have a time traveler as a manager… 😉
bobbleheadguru
About the oxymoronic union of gut and geeks… a metaphor:
Tigers probably figure that Gardenhire knows how to drive cars well…whether a ’87 5.7 Liter Firebird, or a ’18 Chevy Volt. The fact that they are changing the guts of the car can be compartmentalized from the driver of the car.
lesterdnightfly
I like Gardy in general, but among other things, expect the Tigers to have a left-handed hitting second baseman who will invariably hit second. Gardy loves that scenario, for some reason.
marlins1993
My hunch is Gardenhire had a choice and chose right. Happy to see you in Detroit, good man,
scrapthenickname
Gardenhire’s post-season record is 2-19 which, I guess, is better than Molitor’s which is 0-1. Gardy interhited a Twins team that Tom Kelly had built and was on the cusp of a playoff run in 2001. All Gardy did was steer the ship after that. Not very popular in Minnesota, overall. A fun, but repetitive interview, with his scrappy nicknmames for scrappy players.
Soxrok1
Why are the Red Sox required to wait until the end of the ALCS, but the Tigers can do this now? Is Cora not the slam dunk we think he is, or do the Tigers lack some sort of professional courtesy by announcing now? It’s really one or the other, isn’t it?
diller79
Dude it’s pretty simple….. Gardenhires team the diamondbacks were out of the playoffs so he can interview and sign wherever after that happens. The astros r still in the playoffs sooooooo Cora can not interview for or take another job until his team is eliminated
Soxrok1
The report is that Cora will be named manager at the conclusion of the ALCS and before the world series. That was the report even when the Astros were leading the series and the assumption was that they’d be moving on. From what I read, announcements are supposed to be made in between series and definitely not on game days so as not to upstage the actual games. And Cora already interviewed for multiple teams.
joefriday14
This was a real coup d’état. They now have a real Gardenmanager to be a real Field Man-ager and finally get their front lawn mowed correctly. Ron will bring in his goats and wife to make sure the turf is watered and well fertilized. Word on the street is he and his gal will live in a tent at Comerica and work on the lawn and develop a frog garden to give kids frogs when they visit.. As the field manager, Ron has a bus with him and is taking driving lessons. That way he can drive home drunk players or help unruly fans leave the stadium with a free ride home. Of course he will drive the team to the airport and local spots, saving thousands. He may even have a flower garden. Great move Tigers on hiring a real garden manager.
nentwigs
HEADLINE: Nick Punto to unretire and make a comeback with the Tigers.
Twins fans are celebrating getting to go up against Gardy for the next 3 years.
No postseason success with the Twins
Preferred veteran talent and did not develop many rookies
Always a “sucker” for marginal middle infield talent
Tiger fans will have their fill of his player nicknames in a week
No matter what he says about metrics, he’s old school relying on gut feel & his favorites
Has a deep, dark, doghouse and will have the GM moving out players he doesn’t like
Those may turn out to be wise moves or BIG mistakes
Once on his good side, he’ll keep playing you even if you don’t perform.
SORRY TIGERS = Wrong Guy at the Wrong Time BUT Smiles from MN, KC CWS for 3 Yrs
Mr Pike
He’s only here for the entertainment value and box office draw. Nothing else matters. This tells me they know it will be 2021 or beyond before they start being respectable.
TheWestCoastRyan
Oh so you admit they aren’t gonna contend until then? In that case why not stockpile you, cheap controllable talent?
stymeedone
No one on this site “knows” when any team is going to contend. It’s much easier to say if you trade away the talented young players that contending won’t happen. All you can be guaranteed is that you will acquire controllable and cheap players. Whether they become Talent is not a guarantee.
TheWestCoastRyan
Tigers not contending 2018 or 2019 no matter what they did would have been a pretty safe bet. WIth the money cleared by trading Upton and Verlander, the prospects acquired for Verlander, Wilson, Avila and JDM and the #1 overall pick next summer, they are looking much better for 2020 and beyond than they would be if they maintained the status quo.
stymeedone
For those they want to say Gardenhire is “old school” because the Twins did not provide analytics when he was there, there are some positives about “gut” decisions. In ’84, Kirk Gibson would have never been allowed to face Goose Gossage, using today’s analytics.
aff10
While I’ll admit I have no knowledge of any backstory of the 1984 Tigers, Kirk Gibson had a 142 wRC+ that year, so every manager today would play him every day so long as he’s healthy. Serious question: was he injured, or are you just guessing that a modern manager would’ve pinch hit for him?