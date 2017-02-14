Headlines

Go To Hoops Rumors
Go To Pro Hockey Rumors

Ron Gardenhire Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

By | at

Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a team announcement. MLBTR joins all those around the game in wishing him the best of luck as he battles the condition.

Gardenhire, who joined Arizona’s overhauled field staff over the offseason, tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link) that he will undergo surgery in mid-April. He is expected to require up to a six-week leave of absence at that point, with expectations that he’ll return to the club at that point.

The former Twins skipper, a respected figure around the game, released a statement as part of the release. “I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” he said. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”

newest oldest

Comments

  4. Hope they caught it early, speedy recovery Ron.

  5. Best wishes for his health.

  7. If anyone cant fight and win, its Ron. Get well soon skipper !!!

  8. :( one of the good guys. Get well soon Gardy

  10. Thoughts and prayers to him and his family. Stay strong, stay positive.

  11. Big Gardenhire fan, love his mix of strategy and personality. All the best, Gardy.

  13. everyone send prayers to this man. Someone in my family had prostate cancer, i know what he’ll be going through. Best of luck to ron

  15. Get well soon gardenhire and remy

  16. Many prayers for Gardy. Get well soon.

Leave a Reply

MLB Trade Rumors is not affiliated with Major League Baseball, MLB or MLB.com

hide arrowsFOX Sports Engage Networkscroll to top