Ron Gardenhire Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to a team announcement. MLBTR joins all those around the game in wishing him the best of luck as he battles the condition.
Gardenhire, who joined Arizona’s overhauled field staff over the offseason, tells Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic (Twitter link) that he will undergo surgery in mid-April. He is expected to require up to a six-week leave of absence at that point, with expectations that he’ll return to the club at that point.
The former Twins skipper, a respected figure around the game, released a statement as part of the release. “I’m going to fight it and deal with it,” he said. “It’s a bump in the road and it’s not how I envisioned starting Spring Training with a brand new team but it’s part of life. With the backing of this ball club, we’ll get through it and I’ll get through it.”
Comments
a1544
ErnestoFigueroa87
JA
Boof
chaffed_nutsack
Connorsoxfan
SamFuldsFive
start_wearing_purple
clrrogers
Paul Molitor
Ironman_4life
staypuft
mcdusty31
pullhitter445
vinscully16
ThePriceWasRight
halos101
jsaldi
ghost of harambe
link2217
