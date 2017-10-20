Dusty Baker Will Not Return As Nationals’ Manager In 2018

12:05pm: General manager Mike Rizzo tells reporters that the decision had nothing to do with contractual negotiations (Twitter links via Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post). In fact, there were never any actual negotiations, and no contract was offered to Baker. “Winning a lot of regular season games and winning divisions is not enough,” said Rizzo.
11:11am: The Nationals announced on Friday that Dusty Baker will not return as the team’s manager for the 2018 season. Baker’s contract only ran through the 2017 season, but the two sides had reportedly been discussing the possibility of a reunion prior to today’s announcement. The Nats offered the following statement in their release:
“The Lerner family, on behalf of the entire organization, would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout. He led the team to the first back-to-back division titles in our history and represented our club with class on and off the field. We wish him the best going forward.
The contracts for the Major League coaching staff have also expired. The Nationals’ search for a new manager will begin immediately, and we will work with that person to build his coaching staff.”
Baker, 68, won 95 games in his debut season with the Nationals last year and followed that up with a 97-win campaign in 2017 despite myriad injuries to key players (e.g. Adam Eaton, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper) and an early-season bullpen mess. Rumblings about his lack of a contract for the 2018 season began to surface this summer, but the general consensus while the Nationals were winning during the regular season was that the two sides would eventually work out an agreement to extend their relationship.
That calculus may have changed with yet another Division Series exit for the Nationals, who despite winning the division four times in the past six years, have never advanced to the National League Championship Series. Baker’s Nats fought the Cubs tooth and nail, hanging on until the final out of what proved to be a 9-8 loss in Game 5. Certainly, it’s easy to second-guess any number of managerial decisions with the benefit of hindsight following a postseason exit, though the placement of Jayson Werth in the second spot of the batting order over NL MVP candidate Anthony Rendon (who hit sixth) was panned throughout the Division Series. The communication mishap surrounding Stephen Strasburg’s Game 4 start also appeared to reflect poorly.
That said, it’s difficult to place the blame for another early exit on Baker’s shoulders — particularly after a 97-win season. Baker’s players often voiced admiration and praise as his contract situation lingered in an unresolved state, but the Nats will now be looking for their fourth permanent manager since the 2011 season. Since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington, D.C. in 2005, the Nationals have had six permanent managers (plus interim skipper John McLaren) in 13 years. No manager has lasted more than three seasons at the team’s helm.
For Baker, the lack of a contract extension is undoubtedly disheartening. He’s voiced on multiple occasions in recent months that he still has a desire to manage and will depart a team that remains stacked with talent and looks very much like a the NL East favorite once again in 2018. There are, of course, other managerial vacancies which Baker can pursue should he choose. While the Tigers formally named Ron Gardenhire their new manager on Friday, the Mets, Phillies and Red Sox are all still without skippers for the 2018 season.
All of those teams are quite a ways into their managerial searches, though, with the Red Sox reported to be particularly close to the end. Baker could also take a year off and once again pursue managerial opportunities that arise following the 2018 campaign, though it’d hardly be a surprise to see his name connected to any of those searches.
TheChanceyColborn
And the revolving door continues…
WalkersDayOff
And that is probably it for Dusty.
asuchrisc
Best of luck Dusty
danegalloway
But who else will bat Anthony Rendon 6th???
lesterdnightfly
Per the Washington Post in several articles, Rendon’s numbers batting sixth were much better than his stats at second. He wasn’t comfortable nor productive, hitting that high in the order.
You can’t blame the entire team’s inability to hit (except for Taylor) on where Rendon was swinging the bat.
CompanyAssassin
Oh wow
DKI94
This is pretty surprising, I love seeing dusty in baseball, hopefully he finds a job somewhere else.
water boy
Would make a great bench coach
Brixton
Hes a great voice, an awesome guy, and someone players love, the issue is he just isn’t a great manager. Hes always had issues with his pitching staffs and now his lineup mismanagement was caught under the microscope
DimitriInLA
He also proved himself awful with the bullpen.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Joe Ross would of liked this to happen sooner.
HarveyD82
nats window is slowly closing. As long as the rest of the NL East rebuilds or plays below expectations, the Nats win the division again in ’18
Brixton
barring huge offseasons, no one is even close
lesterdnightfly
Wow. Nats’ GM Mike Rizzo had repeatedly stated that he expected a deal would be done, no matter what happened in the postseason. So something changed. I assume this was an owners’ decision.
I wonder what this says about Rizzo’s status and future with the Nats…..
Jules
Look for the Nats to be out of contention early next season…..
ray_derek
Or not be mismanaged in the postseason again. No one is even close to them in the east. They’ll win the division even if they have a horrible year.
zacadad17
Saw this coming the minute he took Scherzer out in game 3 against the Cubs. Gave up 1 hit and was not happy about coming out – not that he ever is. Cost them the series as they should have been up 2-1 instead of down 2-1.
lesterdnightfly
Scherzer was gassed. It was the right move. The Nats just didn’t hit, in that game and 4 of the 5 games.
Fred
And he also went to Scherzer in G5 w/ a lead and Scherzer blew it
CubsFanForLife
Thank god. What a horrible manager who doesn’t understand where to slot his guys in the batting order.
truthlemonade
“would like to thank Baker for his two years in the dugout”
Is that a direct quotation? Isn’t it weird that he is referred to as “Baker”? I would think given the nature of the press release he would be called “Mr. Baker,” or “Dusty Baker.” Even “Dusty” sounds better than just “Baker.”
Steve Adams
It is a direct quote. I found it a bit odd as well.
mike156
That release looks like it was written by an intern. And no one appeared to proof it either.
srechter
Glad I’m not the only one; it stuck out like a sore thumb to me.
saavedra
This is somewhat surprising and somewhat of a risk. I can respect the decision by the Nats management, but Dusty is a decent manager, even with the ghosts that haunt him (Mark Prior, cough). Maybe they want someone who can deliver in the clutch? But with the window closing, perhaps it would have been a good idea to stick with Dusty for one more year.
gofish
Hittin’ the ol’ Dusty trail.
ray_derek
It’s funny how all this bad luck follows Dusty. Maybe it’s not bad luck and it’s horrible game making decisions. Every place he’s been successful he’s had a loaded roster. Anyone could have managed the Nats, Cubs or Giants to a playoff berth. But you know, he’s such a nice guy, players love playing for him.
That’s great, good luck with that
Fred
Reds too
Boston2AZ
“Baker could also take a year off and once again pursue managerial opportunities that arise following the 2018 campaign” – when he’ll be 110 years old.
iceman35pilot
Thank God. I’m sure shortly we’ll se a 30for30 episode in which he espouses about how the game screwed him.
Of course, it will completely ignore the fact the guy is 0-10 in his teams last 10 attempts to clinch a playoff series. Statistically, that’s more than bad luck, it indicates a lack of talent to win a game when the talent between the teams is equal.
His biggest issue is that he has a plan, the plan doesn’t go exactly as he laid it out, and he has no clue what to do. When Schezer got shelled in game 5, the look of utter bewilderment and confusion was the exact same loom I saw in game 6 of the ’03 NLCS.
lesterdnightfly
” I’m sure shortly we’ll se a 30for30 episode in which he espouses about how the game screwed him.”
That’s a perfect example of total speculation and character-slurring on your part, which impairs anything else you said.
fighterflea
I used to think Dusty was only as good as the team put before him but the Nats thrived despite a staggering number of injuries to key players and never missed a beat. With the early Eaton injury, we never saw what an intact Nationals’ lineup would look like and how it would perform.
Bill Smith
Dusty has been retired for some time, this just makes it official.
mrkinsm
Earlier this month, Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in MLB history to win 90 or more games in 10 or more seasons.
He joined: Joe McCarthy (15x), Bobby Cox (15x), John McGraw (14x), Connie Mack (13x), Tony LaRussa (12x), Joe Torre (12x), Casey Stengel (11x), Earl Weaver (11x), Sparky Anderson (10x), Walter Aston (10x), and Al Lopez (10x). All eleven of which have been inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.
Baker joins Lopez as the only ones who haven’t won a world series.
Terry Francona remains one 90 win season away from joining this group and Joe Maddon remains two 90 win seasons away from joining this group.
stevebaratta
” the Nats will now be looking for their fourth permanent manager since the 2011 season”.
Permanent Manager? There’s no such thing.
lonechicken
Ted Lerner’s going to be 93 by next postseason. What’s he waiting for, the rebuild and maturation of the next great Nats team? Unfortunately, even if he can back a construction truck full of money to the best managerial candidate, I don’t see one for him to do it.
lesterdnightfly
They’re also letting Mike Maddux go, with the rest of the coaches. Not a smart move. Maddux will be hired within a week.
ilikebaseball
Now that Loria is out of the game, Lerner has to be the worst owner in baseball. Players lose a game 5 not a manager. And the way they treated Bud Black, so classless. “Baker” is better off, but I feel sorry for the players. Its no fun adjusting to a new manager and system every few years.
Zack35
Who in their right mind would want to manage the Nationals knowing they will get fired when their contract expires
pseudostats
Rizzo sounds like a sweetheart with that quote. Does the same quote apply to the GM?
Bert17
Nationals really screwed him. If they weren’t going to bring him back, do it right away so he’d have a better shot at another job. The Tigers obviously wanted an experienced old school kind of guy, so it seems logical that they would have given Baker a serious interview. Given who the Sox seem focused on, it seems doubtful that they would have been interested, so at least he’s not getting hurt by how far down the path they already are.