West Notes: LaRussa, Rockies, Beltre

Outgoing Diamondbacks executive Tony La Russa discussed his decision to depart with MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. He says that the club’s baseball decisionmaking is in “great hands” both at the front office and field level, which would be difficult to dispute after a strong season. It’s not yet clear what’s next for the legendary former skipper, though he says he has already been in contact with a few other teams.
Here’s more from out west:
- Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post breaks down the Rockies bullpen options entering the offseason. With Greg Holland, Jake McGee, and mid-season acquisition Pat Neshek all set to hit the open market, there are plenty of questions despite the generally promising performance of the unit in 2017. So long as Colorado is willing to spend near last year’s level (around $130MM), there ought to be some space to fit some reasonably significant salaries to fill out and improve the pen.
- The Rangers dealt away veterans at the 2017 trade deadline, but still don’t appear interested in a full-blown sell-off. Most notably, the team held veteran third baseman Adrian Beltre, who is entering the final season of his contract. GM Jon Daniels says that the club “will be designed with Adrian as our third baseman,” as Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News was among those to tweet. The Rangers’ head baseball decisionmaker suggested that Beltre and the organization have come to an understanding about the immediate direction, though he also noted that it’s at least theoretically possible the path could change. Beltre again battled through health problems to post an outstanding .312/.383/.532 slash. While he’s owed a hefty $18MM, the contract would still hold quite a lot of appeal to other organizations given Beltre’s sustained excellence. Still, it seems the Rangers will be looking to build around him rather than making a deal, though it remains unclear what kind of capacity the team has for veteran acquisitions.
Comments
Kane
Larussa will be a Cardinal again.
CompanyAssassin
That’s what I was wondering.. Assistant to GM or something.
Cardinals17
I hope he comes back to be vice president of baseball operations. It’s obvious the owners aren’t getting rid of Mozeliak. So having a man that can actually know talent when he see it and the human side might prove well to have his opinions heard by the president of baseball operations, who is one tract in symetrics!!! It’d be good for Mathaney too.
johnny53811
I can’t believe Beltre is only a 4X all star… I’m guessing he’s had a lot of strong second halves.
lowtalker1
It’s more like you cannot believe some of these other people are all stars
Fans stuffing ballets
Out of place Met fan
A lot of ARod as primary competition. Can’t hold it against Beltre or the fans
CompanyAssassin
Mike Matheny, you’ve been replaced.