Poll: The Next Red Sox Manager

The Red Sox moved on from manager John Farrell following the team’s exit in the American League Division Series, putting Boston in the hunt for a new skipper for the first time since 2012. The decision wasn’t entirely unexpected — many reports had suggested that Farrell could be on the hot seat if the team endured a second consecutive exit in the Division Series, and Farrell was put in place by former general manager Ben Cherington as opposed to current president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
Dombrowski will now have the opportunity to make his own hire and install a manager of his choosing in the dugout. And although Boston’s managerial post was vacated more recently than the Tigers, Mets or Phillies, it’s seemed as if the Sox are choosing from a more limited field of candidates than the other clubs seeking a new skipper. Reports have indicated that Astros bench coach Alex Cora, Diamondbacks bench coach Ron Gardenhire and recently dismissed Tigers manager Brad Ausmus are the the three likeliest candidates to replace Farrell. Dombrowski did tell reporters yesterday that he’s still deciding whether to interview others, but each of the three apparently leading candidates has reportedly had an interview.
Ausmus, of course, is no stranger to Dombrowski after managing the Tigers for four seasons. Dombrowski hired Ausmus while serving as general manager of the Tigers and worked with him until August of 2015 when Dombrowski was dismissed from his post and replaced by longtime assistant GM Al Avila. Ausmus doesn’t have the managerial experience that Gardenhire has, but he’s managed a team more recently and is likely more in tune with analytical data. MLB Network’s Peter Gammons reported that Ausmus also thoroughly impressed the Sox when he interviewed there in 2012 and would’ve been their skipper had they not been able to pry Farrell away from the Blue Jays. He’s also been tied to the Mets’ post.
Gardenhire managed the Twins for 13 seasons, giving Dombrowski an up-close look as arguably his Tigers’ top division rival. Though he’s viewed more as an “old school” baseball mind, Gardenhire is renowned for his ability to connect with players and maintain a clubhouse. He managed the Twins to a winning record over his 13 years at the helm and won the American League Central in six of his first nine seasons. Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press has called him one of the “final three” for the job (via Twitter). Gardenhire is also reportedly a candidate for the Tigers.
Cora, meanwhile, has never managed at the big league level but has managed in winter ball and is Houston skipper A.J. Hinch’s right-hand man. He’s probably the most analytically inclined candidate of the bunch and has been touted as a future big league manager for years now. He’s been popular already, drawing interest from both the Mets and the Tigers in their respective searches for a manager. Evan Drellich of CSN New England has written that Cora is the favorite, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has also suggested as much (on Twitter).
All that said, let’s open this up for debate (link to poll for MLBTR mobile app users)…
Comments
Joe Siegler
I voted for other. Name? Gabe Kapler.
Michael Birks
He would be great to have on the coaching staff for sure
Gret1wg
Joke!
Ken Kiely
Other… an even more intriguing option.
Wally Backman. They would love him in Boston.
mrnatewalter
It should be Cora, but something tells me Dombrowski is going to stick with history and hire Ausmus.
Michael Birks
I think you’re onto something
WFG1
If he does hire Ausmus to re-create all the lack of success they had in the huge Midwest baseball market of Detroit then both will be run out of Boston in less than 3 years
Solaris601
Agree. I don’t see why Ausmus is considered to be at the head of the class of candidates for teams with vacancies immediately following his unsuccessful, underachieving run with Detroit. Apparently failure is an option.
Tahoe725
Yea bc what happened in Detroit was all Ausmus’ fault…SMH
redsox 1976
If they don’t said by monday before the world séries begin that mean is Cora!! If Houston is elimenated from playoffs Monday is the day we now who the manager is!!
mafiaso316
Other,,,, Gabe Kapler
Gret1wg
The Author of “Sunning your Boys”, wake up
Joewielo
Dave Martinez
bigjonliljon
Good call
Michael Birks
How about Cora as manager, and they over pay Gardy As bench coach?
Brixton
I do believe you can only hire away coaches from other teams if theyre under contract if you give them a promotion
ellisburks
If the other team allowes it, it can be a latteral move. Sox are letting all their coaches explore other opportunities.
Brixton
Mets – Kevin Long
Red Sox – Ausmus
Phillies – Callaway
Tigers – Alex Cora
thickage
Curious why you think Cora, the highly touted candidate for division winner Boston, would pick basement dwellar Detroit?
Brixton
if he gets hired by the Sox, then cool, good for him. But just because hes a candidate doesn’t mean he can choose which one hires him. Ausmus has the DD connection, and has been just as rumored. As for Cora, he just needs a way in at this point. Hes a good baseball mind who is new school, something that the Tigers could attempt to use as they get younger
cws2019
Ozzie Guillen is a solid manager, though too vocal for some owners’ tastes.
ellisburks
He was a bad manager. used guys with OBP under 300 at the top of the order. Bunted in bad situations. He had good teams which made him look better.
Rbase
Other: Hensley Meulens.
He seems like a good guy to be around the current core and with an experienced bench coach he could be a good manager (although that is never a 100% certainty).
titurriria
Bob Geren or Tim Wallach
Caseys Partner
Pete Mackanin.
He’s great with young players like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers. Pete also speaks Spanish.
Dumbest managerial firing in the history of MLB.
Brixton
yes, because his work with spanish players like Maikel Franco, Joely Rodriguez, Odubel Herrera, Yacksel Rios, and Jesen Therrien turned out great, right?
JDaddy
Bobby V deserves another chance
Tahoe725
Cora is a huge risk never having managed. Managing in WBC and winter ball is no comparison. Ausmus deserves another chance outside of the Detroit mess that was given to him. He also pushed for analytics his whole time there but they wouldn’t listen until now. Cora doesn’t have me convinced. If I were him, I would use the training wheels at Mets where pressure not quite as high and losing isn’t a shock. If does well, then he can go from there. Again it’s the giving a Ferrari to a 16 yo comparison
Tahoe725
Poll is not very reliable when you can vote as many times as you have time for
hawkny
Lets not forget that Tito Francona had a losing record in Philadelphia as manager of the Phillies for three years before coming to Boston.
Tahoe725
Sorry but my statistician brain has to let you know this poll is flawed. Total votes for each person actual fluctuates down which shouldn’t happen. It should go up or stay the same. Suspect poll
Dave W.
I love Cora and have followed his path, but I don’t think he’s a fit for the Red Sox current team and the Boston media as a first-time manager. I think Cora would be more of a fit for a team in the rebuilding stage where he can teach the younger players and they can all grow together. Hence the reason why I voted for Ausmus as the choice, although I think highly of Gardenhire as well.
mcmillankmm
My choice would be Gardenhire, he coaches for 4-5 years then they hire Varitek
rmullig2
How about they get Remy’s kid out of jail and make him the manager. I’m sure he could enforce clubhouse discipline and the players would think twice before attacking the media.
pepesilvia
What about David Ortiz? Let him pinch hit or DH when needed as well. So sure could have used his bat this year.
vinscully16
Why do people consider Jason Varitek a reasonable option as manager? He played for the Sox and wore that ridiculous “C” on his jersey – so what? Dombrowski again hiring Ausmus just doesn’t sit right with me, expand your horizons DD and hire Ronald Clyde Gardenhire.