Tony La Russa Stepping Away From Diamondbacks Organization

The D-backs announced today that Tony La Russa is leaving the organization, effective at the end of the month. The 73-year-old Hall of Famer served as the D-backs’ chief baseball officer from 2015-16 and worked for the club under the title of chief baseball analyst in 2017 following a restructuring of the front office (including the hiring of general manager Mike Hazen).
“I am grateful to everyone in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for the opportunity to complete my baseball education,” La Russa said in a statement released via press release. “After years in uniform and working with the Commissioner and many special members of Major League Baseball, being a part of the D-backs was both exciting and educational. The challenges facing baseball operations, player development and scouting are unique, as it’s a 24-7, 12-month job and more demanding than I ever realized. The success in 2017 was a complete team effort throughout the organization — including great support from our fans — and with the current leadership in place, we can expect it to be the foundation for many winning years to come.”
Hazen, Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall and Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick all thanked La Russa for his services as well. “Tony has been of great value to me, personally, and our staff during the past season, and I’m very appreciative for all that he has done here and the manner in which he handled the transition,” said Hazen.
Comments
xabial
You’re a legendary manager, Tony La Russa.
At the end of the day, no matter how your Diamondbacks tenure is viewed, you’ll always have that going for you.
SundownDevil
Odd move. He doesn’t know anything about sabermetrics, a “must” for all new manager hires, so what’s he going to do next? Maybe follow Torre and work for MLB?
rememberthecoop
Not an odd move at all. He’s 73. I would presume he’s going to retire. isn’t that what 73 year olds do?
Michael Birks
Depends on how much they like their wives, LOL
mikep
Easy old timer with the “LOL”
lesterdnightfly
TLR: Take over from Matheny and lead the Redbirds back to glory !
retire21
There’s not enough room in the NL Central for 2 managers who both invented baseball.
Larky
Yea Do that!
norcalblue
Give Tony credit for understanding and accepting that he is not a fit with the new leadership. Colletti (10 years younger) should have understood the same and moved on when replaced.
LA Sam
Great long time manager. Also an innovator in a sport that has a hard time changing its decades old way of playing games…..look at how match-ups outta pen has evolved into exact science since he showed its value. A Winner. I’m sure we’ll see em at a ballpark soon….
jints1
Tony and Dave Stewart almost destroyed the franchise. Fortunately the Snakes were so bad in 2016 the ownership had to quickly shift course and the new regime did a great job. The ownership allowed Tony a soft landing. I give them credit for that.