East Notes: Denbo, Hicks/Ellsbury, Vlad Jr., Red Sox

Tim Healey of the Sun-Sentinel takes a look at Derek Jeter’s first hire in Miami: former Yankees executive Gary Denbo. The Marlins’ new player development and scouting guru is known for working hard to make something out of all of the players in farm system. His attention to detail and willingness to grind could pay dividends for a club that will need to grow quite a lot of talent to make up for what is initially projected to be quite a low payroll.
Here’s more from the eastern divisions:
- Of course, sometimes finding value in players that didn’t quite pan out for other organizations can deliver huge dividends. That has been the case for the Yankees and Aaron Hicks, as Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes. Indeed, he seems now to have displaced Jacoby Ellsbury in center — so much so that Sherman expects the Yanks to “tell teams in the offseason to make their best offer on the veteran.” The article goes on to discuss what kind of trade situations might make sense for Ellsbury, who does have quite a bit of salary left to go as well as no-trade protection.
- Top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is tackling some goals and having fun at the Dominican winter league, as Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca writes. In particular, the young phenom has been tasked with expanding his range and improving his footwork at the hot corner. It seems that Toronto is interested, too, in exposing Guerrero to the bright lights and relatively high stakes of playing against strong competition in his home nation.
- After interviewing Ron Gardenhire today, the Red Sox are “still deciding” whether to sit down with any other candidates, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski informs Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald (via Twitter). Alex Cora and Brad Ausmus are the other two names under consideration at present. You can catch up on prior developments in the search right here.
xabial
“At this point, Ellsbury is the fourth outfielder and that goes for next season, as well. That is why the Yankees will likely tell teams in the offseason to make their best offer on the veteran, including how much they would have to eat of the $68.43 million left on his contract through 2020 to make Ellsbury go away.”
Quote unquote “likely” Oh Sherman…. Yankee fans can only hope. To quote the rest of the article…
“Ellsbury has a no-trade clause, but does he want to stick around the Yankees as an extra player? The match that makes the most sense to me is the Mariners, who are likely to lose center fielder Jarrod Dyson to free agency. Ellsbury was born and raised in nearby Oregon and went to Oregon State. If the Yankees got Ellsbury down to a three-year, $30 million player without the need to get much more back than a marginal prospect, would that make a deal?…”
Believe it or not, this is one of the most positive Sherman Yankee articles, I’ve ever read. Thanks for posting this one, Jeff!
xabial
Nice to see Sherman suggesting Yankees are being proactive. Still written at a rather inopportune time with the Yanks making their deep push in the playoffs, but I’ll take it. Sherman suggests if the Yanks swallow $40MM in dead money and get Ellsbury down to three years $30MM, for team acquiring him, may be enough for a “marginal prospect” Interesting.
soxski
Now that Farrell is gone I like to see Boston’s Brass get back to its roots and find the next Theo Epstein. Billy Beane as the President of player operations would be a great start. I love the idea of a young go getter with Tek as the assistant. I want a strong farm system and smart trades and even smarter FA signings. Getting Sale was Smart. I thought trading everyone except Kopech was a great move. I would love to have kept the arm. Thornburg and Carson a complete waste. Drew a good additionbut Sox had Hill …. just needed to sign him out the gate. Austin Maddox should be a part of this pen next year and I believe he becomes the 7th inning guy along with Kelly. Carson and Thornburg will fight out the setup role with Kimbrel closing. I hope our new manager does not get fixated on Save, Holds and Win stays. If DD adds the big bat at 1B and signs Nunez. Holt returns to form adding Swihart to the bench can provide 3 super utility guys giving the BP an extra arm or two. Starting rotation. I always like the concept of pairing the best team. Even if it means Price to Rick Drew to Fister and Sale to EROD with Wright getting day 4. Limit the innings in the 1st half. Keep our arms strong. Win games stay healthy stay fresh. At last don’t wait to make a move. If Devers is cemented at 3B and a big bat is signed for 4 years at 1B don’t save Travis Longhi Delbec and Chavis. Trade them when they can add the pieces you need. Decide if Ball or Owen’s can start. If not transition to the pen for second half. Both r getting closer and closer to passing 25. Move Johnson, Brentz and anyone who is aging out Brentz has power but no place to play in Boston. Go get a young thumper or flame thrower in his stead. Is Blake a valued piece of the future or should he be moved. Why let them sit, increase value and rot. After 2015 Blake stock was high. Vaz was going to catch so why hold onto Blake. Can’t second guess these choices. If you choose Vaz than move Blake. If you sign a 1B move Sam. If Owen’s is in AA again move him. Stop the I wonder if. Game.
SundownDevil
Bills Beane is old news now. They need the Ivy League grads coming up with the all-new algorithms and formulas. Everybody knows Beane’s playbook now; we saw the movie!
redsox 1976
Big market team like Boston no have time for that s….( Billy Beane)is good for poor team!! Trade Bradley for Ozuna and then sing Santana!! You have a f… line-upp
unitedmets
I doubt Ellsbury has any real value at all. Maybe a bad contract swap. Here are 3 possible proposals.
1. Jocaby Ellsbury for Jordan Zimmerman and a B level Prospect
Just in case CC or Tanaka Leaves Zimmermann can slide right into the number 5 starter. Yankees don’t really need an extra outfielder and could actually use Zimmermann
2. Jacoby Ellsbury For Albert Pujols, Cash and B Level Prospect
Professional DH and could use a change of scenery. Could platoon with bird or serve as a Legit everyday DH.
3. Jacoby Ellsbury, Chance Adams, Greg Birg and Adam Warren for Joey Votto and Cash
Votto will make the Yankees WS favorites. Most discipline hitter in the entire game
thetruth
1. Makes sense, thought of it myself.
2. Horrible trade, we don’t need Pujols and his much worser contract. He is not a “change of scenery candidate”, he’s past his prime.
3. Also horrible for us. Votto is 34 and on the brink of being past his prime. We’re not giving up good young players for him.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Zimmerman is worth more than trashberry.
Reds wouldnt trade votto at all.
Only trade i could see completing is pujols, amd we know why
agentx
How about Ellsbury and a decent pitching prospect to KC for Ian Kennedy, Brandon Moss (for salary purposes only), and a lottery ticket, with enough additional cash from NYY to KC to make it an even-money swap?
xabial
Kennedy is owed three years $49MM. Ellsbury $68.43MM.
Interesting. I thought of trading him for Jordan Zimmerman before but not Ian Kennedy.
Good find. Kennedy, 32, was 5-13 in 30GS, with a 5.38 ERA. 5.61 FIP, 5.25 xFIP, 154.0IP, 61BB, 131K and 1.32 Whip in 2017.
He can opt out of the remaining $49MM, which he won’t do.
link to fangraphs.com
InvalidUserID
Bundle Ells with Betances.