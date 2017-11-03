Headlines

Cubs Claim Randy Rosario From Twins

By | at

The Cubs announced that they’ve claimed left-hander Randy Rosario off waivers from the Twins. Chicago’s 40-man roster count now sits at 33 players.

The 23-year-old Rosario was rocked in his big league debut with the Twins this past season (eight runs in 2 1/3 innings) but has been considered among the team’s 20 to 30 best prospects in recent years. A hard-throwing lefty out of the Dominican Republic, Rosario’s performance has deteriorated as he’s ascended through Minnesota’s minor league ranks. This past season, he tossed 57 1/3 innings with a 4.08 ERA and 7.1 K/9 against 3.6 BB/9 with a 50.9 percent ground-ball rate in Double-A.

To Rosario’s credit, he was dominant at the Double-A level through the season’s first half. However, he collapsed in significant fashion from late July through season’s end, yielding 19 earned runs on 31 hits with a 13-to-11 K/BB ratio in his final 17 2/3 frames at the Double-A level.

Comments

  2. Wow. Only 33 players on the 40 man? They can protect a few guys from the rule 5 draft.

    Also, I am surprised the Twins put this guy on waivers at only 23 years old who made his major league debut.

  3. He got rocked but is he at least decent. Obviously is sounds like nerves got the best of him.

    • He has respectable numbers in the minors. At this point though, he’s probably just organizational filler

  4. Let Jim Hickey work with him. He’ll be a solid bullpen guy come June. You heard it here first.

  6. I love it. The more young arms the better.

  7. With the twins luck/history of letting guys go this kid will become the next Mariano

