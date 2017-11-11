Giancarlo Stanton Rumors: Saturday

On Friday, we learned that the Marlins have had preliminary talks about outfielder Giancarlo Stanton with four MLB teams. As more rumors involving the prolific slugger swirl about today, we’ll keep track of them here.
- Talks between the Marlins and Red Sox involving Stanton “may be heating up”, according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald. His source tells him that the Red Sox are “definitely in play”. Spencer also mentions that Stanton’s incredible power would play well at Fenway Park, adding that Boston hit the fewest home runs of any MLB team in 2017. The Red Sox certainly seem like a reasonable fit for many other reasons as well, and Spencer lists a small handful in his piece. They’ve been said to be interested in spending more money, even to the point of exceeding the luxury tax, while it has been said that Stanton prefers to play near a coast. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to making deals with the Marlins, having helped engineer a blockbuster trade to bring Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers back in 2007.
Comments
weatherwiz
Let’s make this happen DD!
formerdraftpick
Go Dunkin Donuts!
SSG Schuler
Lmao
Fever Pitch Guy
Nah, he wasn’t talking about Dunkin Donuts.
Clearly he’s an O’s fan referring to Dan Duquette.
outinleftfield
Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox. You paying attention?
Ryan Barnes
Went right over your head, didn’t it?
steelerbravenation
I would think they could get the contract off the books as well as take back 2 players that could be trade pieces and a prospect. Then flip those 2 players for other prospects.
Maybe Pomeranz, JBJ & Travis.
jbordis
If you can get Stanton without giving up Bogaerts, Betts, or Benintendi, you do that trade in a heartbeat.
chrisv333
Think X is expendable for him but without mookie and benny is a must
Kevin
There is less than ZERO chance that Boston will give that much just to pay Stanton market value for 10 years!
outinleftfield
What is market value on a 6 WAR player?
Coast1
Not very high when he has a 10 year contract. The most comparable players to him were mostly ineffective after age 31.
SimplyAmazin91
What would a Red Sox package look like? Would Benitendi or JBJ be included?
jbordis
JBJ should be in play, but if they trade Betts or Benintendi, they are nuts. Betts, Benny, and Stanton 3,4,5 would be best in the big leagues. Build around that!
Kevin
There is NO CHANCE they trade Betts or Benintendi for Stanton. I will give every person in this comment section season tickets to their favorite team if they do, IT IS NOT HAPPENING!!!
tiger4life
Definitely a chance
tecjug
I’m only here for the chance at season tickets.
Brixton
Theres no chance Nintendo or Betts move for Stanton
cameroon
Just in case…
melkor77
Ya, consider this my lotto ticket for Yankee seats… will need 2…
the mick
Day drinking?
SoCalBrave
not a Sox or fish fan, but I would definitely trade either one for Stanton if they pick up some of the contract. But I’m sure they want several quality prospects over 1 blue chip can’t miss prospect
Woodlawn
Why? Benintendi stinks
Bruin1012
You would trade Betts for Stanton?
hakunamoncada
I will be needing two season tickets to the Cubs please.
tad2b13
“…if they pick up some of the contract.”
But that’s the whole point of Miami trading him, to shed the entire contract. That’s precisely why neither Betts, nor Benentendi are being traded for Stanton, (and probably not Bogaerts either, but that’s because he’s not a fit for the Marlins).
XanderCrews
< Cubs tix plox!
Bruin1012
Well Betts isn’t being traded because he is far more valuable then Stanton straight up when contacts are taken account.
goalieguy41
Bennitendi will be included
puigpower
Dodgers tickets please.
Jarrah
I’ll be needing some Yankee tickets. Thanks in advance!
Bruin1012
Spoken like someone who is trolling.
formerdraftpick
I don’t think I would want a nickname of JBJ. Could be worse though, his name could be Sieman.
TBaggins
Potentially JBJ no way benny2020 is included. Erod jbj Travis could be an offer.
badco44
Yes a starting pitcher in the deal makes sense with the poor pitching they had last year, not sure they would go for Travis with Bour there.
80wangs
If the can somehow swing Stanton and Hos…wow!
Kevin
I would rather Stanton and Martinez and let Hanley play 1B and Martinez DH and be the 4th OF. Hosmer is basically the production of Mitch Moreland. I would even like to sign a guy like Santana or Morrisson over Hosmer.
Kevin
Imagine that lineup?
1. Pedroia 2b
2. Benintendi cf
3. Betts rf
4. Stanton lf
5. Martinez dh
6. Devers 3b
7. Ramirez 1b
8. Vazquez c
9. Bogaerts ss
cygnus2112
Did MM win a Silver Slugger award (not to mention a GG) the other day?
Just stop with the stupidity…
ob1kenobi
Ya mean hosmer?
Bruin1012
I agree I think if they trade for Stanton then JBJ is gone probably Chavis too. It makes sense because the Marlins could turn around and trade JBJ for prospects the real question does Stanton play left he surely isn’t playing in right with Boston.
jrwhite21
I agree. JBJ, Chavis, Owens
driftcat28
Owens is trash as JBJ/Chavis is not enough
Bruin1012
Yes it probably is if they take on the full contract.
B-Strong
Bru gets it. Miami wants off the contract. The guy will be making market value in no time at all with that back loaded contract of his, so he’s not coming over on a deal here.
If a team pays the full amount of Stanton’s contract, Miami isn’t going to get crap for him in terms of trade prospects as it’ll be a straight salary dump. Asking for high level prospects or low cost MLB pieces means money is coming off Stanton’s contract which Miami doesn’t seem super keen on doing. So as far as Boston goes, they wouldn’t send anyone higher than JBJ in a trade. No Betts, Benintendi, Bogarts, etc. That would be a massive overpay to clear room for a guy thats going to get more and more expensive.
ba9oriole
I really wish Stanton would play his entire career in Miami, but it’s probably smart for them to sell extremely high. I seriously doubt he will ever come anywhere close to repeating his 2017 season again.
Brixton
All the JBJ talk, and he still doesn’t make sense for Miami.
They want pitching, but over all else, they want controllable assets. 3 moderately expensive years of JBJ isn’t going to appeal to the Marlins
Bruin1012
They would flip JBJ for prospects.
Brixton
Why wouldn’t the Marlins just trade Stanton for prospects and take out the risk of JBJ flopping then? JBJ was a below average hitter this year.
seamaholic
Because Boston will take the whole contract and no one else will. That’s the Marlins priority.
Coast1
Yeah. The Marlins would tell the Red Sox that if they want to trade Bradley they can trade him for prospects. And they can give the Sox a list of who they want. They won’t take Bradley.
Coast1
Where do you get that idea? If Boston will, other teams will too. And if the Marlins take Bradley they’re taking a player who is about to get expensive. So it’s not the whole contract.
Bruin1012
There are only a few teams to that they can trade Stanton too and maybe one of the teams will step up with a good offer but JBJ is very valuable commodity and they could flip him for quite a bit. I think that is the thinking here for JBJ in a trade. JBJ doesn’t have a no trade clause he could be traded literally anywhere.
Brixton
I mean, Philadelphia can take that contract and still be players at the top of FA next year. Boston is hardly the only team that can take the whole deal
Bruin1012
Don’t think he will waive his no trade clause to go to Philly.
Coast1
We don’t know where he’d go. We do know that he said he doesn’t want to in Miami if they’re rebuilding. No team in the middle of a rebuild will trade for him, so anyone that wants him is going to be trying to compete. Any speculation that he wants to play for a particular team or doesn’t is just speculation.
Miami is cutting payroll. We don’t know how much, if any, of the contract they’ll assume, but we keep hearing that at least four teams are interested. Those teams know what Miami wants them to assume, so they’re likely all willing to take on enough to make Miami happy.
qbass187
Wow. DD is being aggressive.
driftcat28
One of Xander, Betts, or Benentendi PLUS JBJ.
tad2b13
Maybe Xander, but Betts and Benentendi should not be moved. Betts is a potential MVP, and Benentendi’s value is sky-high; cheap and under control for 5 more years.
Bruin1012
No chance
ellisburks
Bwahahahaahahahahahhahahahahahahhahaha.
What dreamland are you in?
PasswordIsPassword
Lol
SoCalBrave
assuming the Marlins pick up Stanton’s entire contract, sure.
Matt Rox
“Boston hit the fewest home runs of any MLB team in 2017”
This is false. The Giants hit far fewer. They need Stanton more.
Kevin
Stanton won’t waive his no trade clause for San Francisco.. He wants to play for an immediate contender, preferably on the East coast. You would have to think the prospects of playing 81 games a year at Fenway Park is also appealing to him. Stanton is headed one place and one place only. Boston.
tad2b13
Actually Stanton prefers to play on the west coast, where he’s from, not the east. He would certainly prefer west coast SF over northeast Boston. Stanton could turn the Giants into a contender with just a few more additional acquisitions.
tad2b13
I guess they meant fewest in the AL. Not only did they hit more HRs than SF, but also hit more than the Pirates and the Braves.
tad2b13
Don’t forget the NTC. Miami could be forced to lose out on the best offer if Stanton doesn’t want to play the team that offers it.
Kevin
You people have to realize that as good a player as Stanton is he is currently being paid MARKET VALUE! No team in MLB is going to give up good, young, cost controlled players just to pay MARKET VALUE. They would just wait until next year and sign Harper or Machado and have to give up nothing!
philsphan1979
Harper and Machado are going to break the bank next FA, and when you compare their salaries to Stanton’s it’s going to be about 100-120 million dollars south of Stanton’s salary. Prospects are exactly what they are. Sometimes they pan out sometimes they don’t. I’m sure the prospects Miami gets in return will never equal to the 100 million to whichever team decides to pick up his contact. Doesn’t matter anyway..he has the option to opt out after 2020- which he very might well do to chase more $$. Boston can have him. I just hope the Phillies are smart enough to move on from the man crush
Kevin
He wouldn’t waive his no trade for Philly. He wants to play for a contender and the Philliies are certainly not that.
the mick
Kevin the part you are missing is that a. The Marlins don’t have to trade Stanton though they probably will and b. The number of teams trying to trade for Stanton will drive up the price. Four teams are in now and more will be at next week’s GM Meetings. I wouldn’t promise season tickets but when you pay up it’s Cubs for me.
philsphan1979
Say what you want but the Phillies have the money and the resources to “jump” back into contention as early as next season. Granted I don’t want them to sign Stanton, but if they did, and added a few pieces they’ll be good enough to get in with a wildcard. Bottom line is Stanton is one dimensional. He’s a below average OF who hits a lot of HRs who strikes out a lot. Phillies are better off waiting until next free agency or trading for Trout (who makes it obvious he wants to come here)
tad2b13
No need to shout “market value”. But otherwise I agree totally. Whichever team acquires Stanton is basically giving up a lot of financial flexibility for at least the next 2 years, and possibly for the next 9 years. Teams are not going to do that and give up “good, young, cost controlled players”.
simschifan
Here’s an off the wall trade, Stanton to the White Sox for giolito and avi Garcia. Sox sign Darvish and Arrieta and they can compete next year. Let’s go start bashing me. I’m fully aware Stanton would veto that trade in a heartbeat too
Brixton
At least you’re aware thats a terrible idea
simschifan
If you’re a Sox fan it’s not terrible, but nobody is willing to go to the south side of they have it in their hands
Brixton
A rebuilding club should not be adding 600M in future payroll obligations in one off season, especially one with as poor a lineup as ChiSox
simschifan
Did you watch the Sox at the end of the season? That lineup isn’t poor anymore. They do have some good hitters and still some to come. They could realistically get one of those two starters and maybe 2 less expensive pitchers or one via trade with their surplus of minor league talent. Obviously this won’t happen but how long do you think they will be rebuilding? I say by 2019 they will want to compete.
Brixton
Avi Garcia is arguably the biggest regression candidate in baseball this year.
The White Sox were 24th in runs scored and 20th in wRC+ in the season half
philsphan1979
He already said he’s not waiving his contract to sign to ANY Team other than a coastal team (whether it’s east coast or west coast team). He has 100% full control to where he wants to go, not where Miami wants to ship him off
seamaholic
He has not said that.
Kevin
Yes, he has.
kaido24
source?
philsphan1979
Morossi said it on MLB network a few days ago. But I agree, if that’s true that would take the Cards out of the running as well. Personally I think he’s going to end up in either San Francisco or LA (most likely San Fran)
Coast1
Morosi doesn’t speak for Stanton. He’s speculating. And the Giants stink. He won’t go there.
tad2b13
He said something similar to that, but I don’t remember it as being that definitive. IIRC he said he preferred a team on a coast But if a team like the Cards, were to make other moves, and look like a viable contender to win it all, they could maybe convince him to waive the NTC. I don’t think anything is as absolute as it’s being presented.
simschifan
Yea I’m pretty sure I heard that on mlbnetwork. Think it was Jon Morossi who said it
madmc44
Stanton for Xander then the Sox sign Zach Cozart as a FA.. Jeter has been Xander’s idol–would Jeter do that deal? Xander is a great ambassador for the game–fine player, speaks several languages–superb personality.
The GM Meetings Nov. 13-16 in Orlando should be great this year. The Winter meetings Dec. 10-14 may be anticlimactic.
The Stanton move may be done before then.
Brixton
How does 2 expensive years of X help the Marlins though?
terry
The Marlin’s are not in the talent trade on Stanton> They are in the salary dump trade on Stanton. I fear Marlin fans are going to be disappointed in whatever comes back. It won’t be what he’s worth.. In my opinion the team that is willing to take most if not all his salary will get him.
stretch123
Eduardo Rodriguez, Michael Chavis and Tanner Houck for Stanton and cash
Jack0207
Marlins want pitching. They do not want salary
Wrek305
The biggest risk for Boston is Stanton ops out in 2020. Unless he wins 4 mvps in a row including this year. He won’t get close to 325 mil. For 12 more years.
elvis26
Cards need him more!!!!
NuckBobFutting
JBJ, E Rod, and Groome
rycm131
Expect a Surprise team like the Rangers, Brew Crew or Padres getting Stanton. You heard it here first
Brixton
I do not think Stanton would waive his NTC for San Diego lol
TheManInWhite
Definitely not, makes zero sense for a non-contender to want to take on that massive contract and be no-where near contention. This is a guy you want to plug into a playoff lineup in the hope he pushes you over the edge.
rycm131
The Pads are like the Stros from 2 years ago. This is the final piece that would allow them to raise the Banner at the Fathers House
Wrek305
Brewers wouldn’t get him because 1. Not enough prospects 2. He wants to win now. They will finish 4th in the NL Central 2018
CursedRangers
I sure hope the Rangers don’t get him. Don’t get me wrong, Stanton is a great player. But the Rangers are in dire need of pitching. Stanton would eat up all of their payroll. Plus we’ve had enough fun with highly paid players (ARod, Fielder, Choo).
TheManInWhite
Sox have a window to win now with their already great line-up, adding Stanton just makes too much sense if they want to win and possibly set up a dynasty-era. The contract will definitely hurt later, but the Sox may not be in contention later. I would say go for it.
GONEcarlo
“Stanton’s incredible power would play well at Fenway Park”
I feel like so many of Stanton’s homers are laser shots that would just be off the monster for a loud single, not towering launch angle bombs like other power hits. His power to center and opposite would be fun to watch in that park, though.
Bruin1012
Other side of that coin is how many outfield fly outs would be gone in Fenway?
formerdraftpick
I can’t see Big Leaguers heading to the Marlins in return. However, the Sox have some great arms at A Ball and AA. I can see them in the mix.
bubba3b
what I’m wrapping my head around here is that miami (assuming there’s quite a few persons involved in the organization) are in preliminary talks with the giants, red sox, cards, and phillies. that’s a lot of people talking about situations and scenarios when it all boils down to one important factor:
stanton has a full no-trade clause.
these clubs showed the greatest interest in stanton since the trade deadline but has anyone interviewed him about the four teams mentioned? did he voice a preference?
i’m sure he’s going to play his cards (no pun intended) close to the vest to attract all suitors.
also, how was his relationship with bonds last year as the marlins hitting coach? now that bonds has been welcomed back to the giants fold as an advisor to the ceo, would that possibly help or hinder stanton’s decision?
Fever Pitch Guy
Stanton was on Kimmel, and was asked about certain teams. When asked about the Dodgers, he stated that he grew up a Dodgers fan. When asked about the Mets, he said he enjoys “beating up on the Mets”. When asked about whether he’d be willing to DH with the Red Sox, he said yes.
Coast1
So that was two “yes” answers and one non-answer. He didn’t say he wouldn’t go to the Mets. So it’s tough to eliminate anyone.
tad2b13
It’s not tough to see some teams as virtually eliminated. There’s 3 things against the Mets already: probable desire of the Marlins not to trade within the division, Mets lack of financial ability to take on the contract, and Stanton’s desire to play on a contending team.
Coast1
You’re talking two Marlins’ choices and one Stanton choice. Stanton hasn’t said he wants to play for a contender. He said that if the Marlins are going through another rebuild he wants no part of it.
The Mets were certainly bad in 2017 but are they going through a rebuild or do they see themselves as ready to contend again. They traded a lot of veterans for prospects last year and welcomed Smith and Rosario to the big leagues.
The Marlins might not want to trade Stanton in the division but your other criteria, a team willing to take on the contract, might trump that. As you point out, the Mets won’t take on a contract like that. Many teams won’t, but that’s the Marlins issue, not Stanton’s. So while he’s not going to be asked whether he’ll accept a trade to the Mets, we don’t know he’d veto it.
Fever Pitch Guy
I highly, highly doubt the Marlins would trade him to a division rival.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Marlins get jbj, chatham, chavis, tobias, and beeks plus take back porcellos contract
Red Sox get Stanton and Straily plus a reliever like wittgren.
Fever Pitch Guy
Well first of all, Spencer did not write that the Red Sox hit the fewest homeruns in MLB this year … because it’s not true. They hit more homers than Atlanta, SF and Pittsburgh.
Secondly, the Marlins are willing to pay a portion of Stanton’s contract in order to get more talent in return. So if the Sox are willing to trade Benny (5 cost controlled years) or Devers (6 cost controlled years) the deal could get done.
Thirdly, the Red Sox should also look into Logan Morrison. He’s a little risky, but should be affordable and won’t cost the Sox a draft pick.
Bruin1012
If a deal gets done I’m quite confident that neither Benny or Devers will be involved.
tad2b13
“Secondly, the Marlins are willing to pay a portion of Stanton’s contract in order to get more talent in return.”
Normally that’s case, but everything I’ve read is Miami’s motivation for trading Stanton is to get out from under the contract, not acquiring prospects.
Plus, Kyle Downing wrote the piece we’re commenting on, and he did in fact write that “Boston hit the fewest home runs of any MLB team in 2017.” Clearly he meant the AL, not MLB.
srmocardsfan
The Cardinals have the best prospects to offer and are willing to take on his the biggest part of his contract. He has not said he would only play for a coastal team. He prefers west coast but he hasn’t ruled out any teams as of yet.
CobiEven
Willing to take on the biggest part? I doubt that. I still think SF has a bigger pocketbook than Missouri.
tad2b13
I agree that the Cards have the pieces and Stanton might waive the NTC to accept a trade to them. What I disagree with is Miami picking up any part of the contract. I think it’s all or nothing.
STLShadows
Stanton will be on the Cardinals or RedSox on opening day, I don’t see him going to The Giants because of the potential rebuild and the Phillies make 0 sense to me
Fever Pitch Guy
Well one advantage to joining the Cardinals, he’d be playing in the same spring training park. haha
CobiEven
Giants are not rebuilding. If he goes to Cardinals it will be greinke in Arizona 2.0.
Wally-the-green-monster
Stanton was available on waivers…no team picked up his contract. Of course Miami eats a chunk of that deal to unload him.
Fever Pitch Guy
That’s because it was revocable waivers. A ton of players get put on waivers every year, just to gauge interest in the player.
tad2b13
The Marlins have already said they want the entire contract off the books. Team payrolls have changed since the trade deadline, so the 2 situations are not comparable.Plus an off-season acquisition could be offset by shedding additional salary elsewhere with other trades.
Fever Pitch Guy
It would be a public relations nightmare if they intentionally got nothing good in return for Stanton except a complete salary dump. They still have to maintain a fanbase and justify purchasing season tickets, if they trade all the players they say they’re gonna trade then there’s nobody left to promote or sell tickets.
tad2b13
Not sure the PR hit is that bad for fan base that doesn’t support the team. Jeter is looking long range, and hoping to build a contender 5 years or so down the road, not field a quasi-respectable lineup to placate the fans..
There’s obviously some pieces going back in trade, but I would expect them to be either high-upside prospects who aren’t close to MLB-ready, or more middling’ MLB-ready prospects.
Bruin1012
I don’t think so I think the Red Sox will take on the entire contract to reduce the player/prospect cost.
Bruin1012
Stanton costs 25 million per year towards the salary cap. The Red Sox really only care about that so they will be taking on 25 million in salary. The back loaded doesn’t really matter to a team like the Red Sox.
Fever Pitch Guy
You have it backwards, AAV is what counts toward the cap (average annual value).
Bart
DD is using Stanton to get a better deal from Borras. They will end up signing Martinez.
outinleftfield
One of my oldest buddies, met I met in the minors in the 70s, just got married last night, for the 3rd time, at an incredible place here in Charleston. There were so many scouts and other former and current baseball people in the seats for he wedding that it seemed like a spring training game. No radar guns though.
This morning 8 of us went out to play a round of golf. One of the guys in our 4some is a current assistant GM for a team in the midwest. Like most groups of guys that were or are still in the game, the conversation always gets around to stuff that’s current. The hottest topic was Stanton. He stayed quiet through 3 holes of talk about where he would end up and what it would cost and how well he would play in other parks and lots of other blowing smoke. Finally, as we were making the turn, he piped up and said, “while we won’t make a trade like that, the Marlins have said they are willing to take on as much as $5 million per season of his deal and they want a better guy at the top than we have to give”.
From what he was saying they want an elite impact overall prospect on the table just to get the conversation started and then some more. I got the impression that they want a pitcher as the key prospect, not a position player which narrows the number of teams that can trade for him. Red Sox have Groome, the Cardinals have Reyes & Flaherty, and the Dodgers have Buehler and Alvarez, so they would still be options.
BTW, I will never play golf with him again. He won 12 holes and took us old folks to the cleaners. Should know better than to bet on golf with guys that are in their 40s.
Fever Pitch Guy
That’s exactly what I heard, the Marlins are willing to take on some of the salary. Devers and Benintendi aren’t “prospects” anymore, but with 6 and 5 years left respectively before they are eligible for free agency I’m guessing the Marlins would accept either of them in place of an “elite impact overall prospect”.
Benklasner
So it wasn’t a cardinals exec…. I’ll take this with a whole shaker of salt but the five million a year tidbit is encouraging. Come on redbirds!
philsphan1979
The Marlins can ask for whoever they want, just like JD Martinez is asking for a 200 mil dollar contract (doesn’t mean he’s going to get it). One thing teams have to realize is Miami is desperate right now to off load that money. There are only a handful of teams who can afford to pick up that tab, and just because one of them teams offers a better package than the other 3-4 teams involved, it doesn’t mean anything because Stanton controls his own destiny at this point. Basically what I’m saying is that Miami has to take whichever team Stanton chooses to sign with (if they want to unload his contract). And I’m pretty sure at this point they’ll take whatever
Bruin1012
I know it’s not a salary cap but a luxury tax level and Stanton is 25 million towards that.
outinleftfield
That is something that Dave Dombrowski said is not an issue. The luxury tax threshold will not determine the Red Sox spending this season.
Astros_fan_84
I suspect a three way trade is coming. Stanton to Boston, and the Marlins flip JBJ to a third team as part of the deal.
Cardinals17
Guess we’ll see how no personality, all talk Mozeliak stacks up against the big boys. He’s got his work to do to reel in Stanton from the actual serious Organizations! Recent history show’s Mo is out matched this time even though the Cards have the money and players to get him.