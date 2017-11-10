Latest On Giancarlo Stanton: Talks Between Marlins, 4 Teams

The Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants and Phillies are early contenders to put together a trade for Marlins superstar Giancarlo Stanton, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports (on Twitter). There has been “preliminary communication” regarding the right fielder between each of those teams and the Marlins, according to Morosi, who adds that talks are likely to “intensify” at next week’s general managers meetings.
With the Marlins primed to slash payroll under new owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, Stanton stands out as their most obvious trade candidate. The 2017 major league home run king (59) and National League MVP finalist is owed either $295MM through 2028 or $77MM through 2020, depending on whether he exercises his opt-out clause. The amount of money left on the contract, the opt-out and Stanton’s full no-trade rights could combine to make a trade rather complicated. But the 27-year-old Stanton’s no-trade clause may not be a major hindrance, given that he is fed up with losing and would like to join a contender. The Marlins appear poised to embark on a lengthy rebuild, so it seems doubtful Stanton would stand in the way of a deal if he feels the acquiring team would give him a chance to play meaningful games into the fall – something he hasn’t done since bursting on the big league scene in 2010.
While the Marlins have never even posted an above-.500 season during Stanton’s eight-year career, the Red Sox, Cardinals and Giants have typically served as contenders during that span (though San Francisco’s coming off a major league-worst 68-win season). The Phillies, meanwhile, have finished toward the bottom of the NL East for five years running, but several of their young players showed progress in 2017, and the club figures to return to its high-spending ways when it’s officially ready to leave its own long rebuild behind. Stanton reportedly wasn’t willing to waive his NTC to go to Philadelphia as of late in the season, though, and it could also hurt the team’s cause that it shares a division with the Marlins, who would have to face the p.r. backlash of dealing the face of their franchise to a close rival.
As with the Phillies, there are reasons why a Stanton acquisition would and wouldn’t work for each of the other three suitors (and several other teams), as MLBTR’s Jeff Todd deftly laid out on Thursday. Regardless of whether the Marlins ultimately send him to one of the four front-runners or another club, the Stanton sweepstakes will go down as one of the most fascinating sagas of the offseason.
Comments
camdenyards46
Some competition should help the fish get a better return.
NL_East_Rivalry
Regardless the return won’t be fascinating or underwhelming. I️ expect them to get something of use but nothing any of their fans should be excited about.
outinleftfield
Go to those 4 teams and pick one of their top 2-3 prospects. Is he an elite prospect, top 50 or better in baseball? If not try again. Then add 2 more decent prospects. Guys on the teams top 20-30.
You have the basis of your trade.
Now throw in $50 million from the Marlins starting in 2021 and the deal is complete.
cards81
Cardinals already offered a top pitching prospect…if that happens they should be excited…cardinals hands down have the most to offer the marlins…only way they don’t get him is if Stanton wants to go to Boston
mickeyposkonski
The Cards need a big power bat. Mo doesn’t like to spend big funds even though they’re chocked with dough. They seem more interested in spending/profiting from developing Ballpark Village.
I don’t foresee Stanton wearing the birds on the bat. We’ll end up seeing a one year rental.
cards81
Cardinals offered Heyward and price a lot of money…Heyward was offered more money than what the cubs offered…Boston said they would beat anyone by 30 million with Price and they did that to the Cardinals…Cardinals are willing to spend…this is a contract they can handle plus add a bullpen piece….cardinals also are usually in the top ten of biggest spending clubs….I don’t get this cardinals won’t spend the funds thing
yahom
xtraflamy
Kane
There is no other competition. The Cards are deep, and if willing to deal will land him.
prich
Nobody say anything about teams not having the prospects to get Stanton. If they take 295 million there will be no return. Although Phillies perspective you get rid of Odubel to Miami and Miami is happy with serviceable and controllable outfielder. Phillies get what they want.
RunDMC
But how do you convince Stanton that they are ready to compete?
prich
He gets struck by Rhys lightning!
Cat Mando
“But how do you convince Stanton that they are ready to compete?”
Offer a restructured contract and “proposed” budget as well as the type of players you are targeting. Not names, types…essentially how many table setters, power bats and philosophy of SP types. Offer to increase his salary to $30M through 2022 ($15m total over 5 years) if he agrees to push his opt out back to the end of 2022.
Any team looking to trade for him is rolling the dice that they will be paying the full contract…it’s a chance each is taking. If he is still performing at a high level and Harper, Manny and eventually Trout get paid what is being projected he will opt out. If not, well your already rolled those dice.
Am I saying they should do that? Not really…I’m torn, but that is one way to convince him.
fmj
if it truly was only money like you say, he wouldn’t have cleared waivers last year. any team wanting him will have to give up something besides just taking on the contract.
prich
Yea no one wanted to take the money then. The cardinals and Giants will not assume 295 million. Maybe 200. I believe the Phillies are in the best position to assume all the money.
Brixton
How is getting rid of Odubel Herrera a good thing?
prich
Odubel has no appealing aspect of his game. I don’t want to see inconsistency in the batters box and mental lapses in center field for the next 4 years. He has had 3 MLB years. I don’t think his mental problems have improved one bit. I think he is also a negative influence in the clubhouse, Phillies can overhaul that clubhouse so easily with trading Odubel and releasing Franco.
Dave P
I could not agree more!! Anyone who would take the full contract DOES NOT NEED TO GIVE PROSPECTS…or certainly not high value ones. I think if the BoSox gave 4 years of Eduardo Rodriguez…it would be an over-pay…but…if the Marlins also took Castillo and his 3 years 35 million…the deal would be done…Fish get 2 good players and 260 million dollars of relief…BoSox dump 1 bad contract…and hope to get 3 great years of Stanton before he opts out…
rocky7
By Castillo, do you really mean Rusney?
You’re really kidding aren’t you….Rodriguez and Rusty wouldn’t be enough to get Stanton even if the Marlins were that desperate to dump him.
Why do you Sox fans think Rodriguez is the second coming of Cy Young…..he just isn’t anything but a 3-4 at best regardless of controllable years.
And Rusney…….PLEASE!
prich
Giving the Marlins anyone for the Stanton 295 million is a good deal for the Marlins. However Castillo is kind of a negative because Marlins don’t want the contract.
padam
Keep in mind, he can opt out in 2020 – which he’ll most likely do. That means your getting him for 3 years at $77M. $26M per for 3 years is not bad at all for a player at his level.
Yeah, the Marlins will get prospects.
robf13
It’s no guarantee he’ll opt out—people said the same thing about Price. But now he’s got a bad arm which everyone knows about. No way Price opts out now. Injuries can happen to anyone. There’s no guarantee Stanton would opt out.
cards81
I agree with everything you said but the only way he opts out is if the cardinals/Boston don’t win anything in the 3 years he is cheap
redsox 1976
I hope Boston don’t trade for him! Big contrat( money and years ,plus the prospects!! )Trade for Ozuna and sign Santana, Nunéz !!or make a trade wt Oakland for khris Davis,Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson
dynamite drop in monty
Who cares, it ain’t your money.
redsox 1976
Not my money but the team i love, so respect that!!Hosmer and JD will do better and they can make a trade in the summer
redsox 1976
Or sign JD Martinez 5/145! Sign Santana and Nunéz!! Then trade Bradley for prospects
thegreatcerealfamine
Olson’s not going anywhere…
JDGoat
Boston doesn’t have the farm to get that trade done
benharvey26
Am I the only one who worries that Stanton’s slew of low, line-drive home runs will simply hit off the monster?
start_wearing_purple
The thing about Fenway is while it has that high Green Monster has been an impediment for some it’s been a boon for doubles. Fenway has the shortest left field in baseball. Id think that the trade off of less home runs would include more line drive outs becoming doubles.
EndinStealth
In my opinion it’s likely just two teams. The Red Sox and the Cardinals. I just don’t see the other two as viable options. Stanton grew up a Dodger fan so I feel it’s unlikely he’d wave to go to San Fran. Nor do they have the prospects if it became an, unlikely, bidding war. The Phillies could both afford him and provide the prospects I just don’t think Stanton would wave it. The Red Sox could afford and could also provide talent. It just depends on their willingness to pay the luxury tax. The Cardinals have the money and the most talent of the four teams, but they typically are more conservative in spending. So I give the Cards a slight edge, Boston second, Phillies a distant third and Giants an even more distant fourth.
rememberthecoop
I seriously doubt that just because he grew up a Dodger fan that he would balk at a trade to SF. Maybe the fact that they were awful could sway things, but professionals don’t let silly fanboy things affect decisions like this.
cards81
That’s a good assessment…I think Stanton would actually prefer Boston though…although Boston will be labeled the new Yankees…only hope is Stanton agrees to go to St. Louis because it’s the best return for the Marlins…San Fran doesn’t have the talent to get it done…Stanton would be going back on his word that he wants to win if he goes to San Fran…hopefully the cards can get Yelich if they take on Prados contract
xscalabr
Stanton to Boston, that would make the AL East very entertaining
thegreatcerealfamine
It already is…
ldfanatic
Astros still better.
darthrader66
Not if they signed Eric Hosmer
darthrader66
All the Red Sox would need would be a catcher because they probably will get stanton or martinez and hosmer or santana
Gary
Didn’t Christian Vazquez have a fantastic year the plate?
rocky7
This year!
rocky7
Stanton plays right field, and if memory serves my right the Sox play Mookie there and he just won a Gold Glove.
And the wunderkind Benintendi plays left, so unless one of those two is going in a trade, where exactly would Stanton play?
NicTaylor
Could DH with Manny at first, or trade JBJ to Miami and move Betts/Beni to center. Simple as that really
Dave
I feel like this is the fourth or fifth time this exact set of words has been re-written with absolutely nothing of substance added to it.
Just update us when a team has actually made some progress on the deal. Otherwise, we already know these teams are “talking” and any team “could” trade for him and/or is “interested” I mean come on.
8949
Friend, you are on a site about trade rumors, literally named trade rumors. What do you expect? No trade rumors? That would be trade news.
sufferfortribe
I could see the Dodgers stepping in and getting him.
Senioreditor
I agree, they have approximately 100 mil coming off the books over the next 2 seasons. The one issue holding them back is the backloaded contract well into his late 30’s and Friedman does not to pay players late in their 30’s plus the Dodgers don’t utilized the DH.
start_wearing_purple
Unless they’re holding out for the Harper bidding next year.
cards81
Not to mention they have to pay Kershaw…
cygnus2112
I actually think the Giants will offer 4-5 prospects including Arroyo, Shaw, Beede and maybe a middling prospect or 2 plus more importantly, pay all of his salary and this time I’ll be happy the Cards come in 2nd cause quite frankly, I think he’d opt out if traded to STL only to sign somewhere on the Wesr Coast.
JoeyPankake
The Giants 3 best prospects and taking on all the cash would be an overpay, even if those prospects aren’t that great.
cards81
Lol the marlins want a decent return and would say no to probably anything the giants can put together…he wants to win more than be on the West Coast as has been reported
rocky7
No it wouldn’t…..the Giants want need a marquee player besides Buster!
bryan_22221
There is not a chance on gods green earth that the Giants give up their top 3 prospects and take on the entire salary to get Stanton! I can see them trading Panik and a couple pitching prospects to the Marlins since they may be considering trading Panik but that doesn’t include taking on his entire contract.
cards81
I would think the only way he goes to the giants if they take on his whole contract…they have nothing to give…marlins can also say no to any deal
Paul_25
Stanton can say no to any deal. Stanton has all the leverage in this situation. Either they agree to trade Stanton where he wants or they have 295mill on the books if something happens and he opts in for the rest of his deal.
B-Strong
I really don’t see this guy playing in Boston. I can’t fathom them thinking it would be even a remotely good idea to bring him on when he’s only going to get progressively more expensive as he ages.
Pax vobiscum
The Phillies should be doing due diligence but ultimately Stanton’s public stance on a trade to Philadelphia together with the dollar commitment the team would need to make makes a deal unlikely.
Solaris601
For the Giants to make it work they’d have to offload the contracts of Span and Pence for starters. Good luck finding takers for either of them. SF needs Stanton, but I just don’t see it happening.
slide
i hope he stays in miami.
CompanyAssassin
I mean its kind of set in stone, the Marlins refuse to pay on that contract (nor can they really afford to), so they’re gonna do pretty much anything they can to offload the contract.
edreed20
I feel like the Sox trade for Stanton. With what they have no way they don’t land him. Bradley+ taking on most of how contract just makes to much sense.
andyb
Cards have more to offer, its just a matter of whose more willing.
rocky7
And where do you play Stanton….he plays right remember and I think that’s where Mookie Betts plays.
And left isn’t an option either with Benintendi.
Would you really think that it makes sense to move Betts to center, where he probably isn’t a gold glove player to get Stanton?
That’s like playing Hanley at first to get his bat in the lineup and just looking past the defensive liability he brings with that kind of move.
andyb
If Stanton wants to win, why would the Giants be an option, they willkl not have a winning season before his opt out clause
CursedRangers
So glad to not see the Rangers on this list. These massive contracts often come back to haunt teams.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Ken Rosenthal implied that off field concerns will likely play a large part in Stanton’s choice.
Basically, a young single guy with fame and $325 million doesn’t want to get stuck in some small town in the midwest. He’ll want to play where the supply of supermodels is ample.
And why would the Marlins hold $50-100 million just to get a good prospect or two? That’s Rusney Castillo money. Getting rid of that entire contract is the best return they can get.
imindless
He’s going to the dodgers.
Marlins get:
Puig
Urias
Dodgers get
Stanton with 90 million
Win, win, win.
padam
Dodgers won’t get any money. Stanton will likely opt out after 3 years and he only collects $77 during that time. Marlins may as well keep him.
Thegreatandpowerfulsimba
Y’all aint rosterbating hard enough. That much cash… what if a third team gets involved?
jfive
Isnt this more of a salary dump than anything? i get that stanton is an all-star guy who finally has shown he can play more than 135 games but for any team to give up top tier talent (example- nats for eaton) is ridiculous. Machado and Harper hit the market next season, they’re younger and wont cost you the farm.
tealmarlin
I would like to see him stay here, but thats out of the picture with Jeter. If he goes to Boston he’s probably going to hit 60+ bombs on that park. Maybe Boston eats Prado’s contract too and we get at least Devers, Bogaerts, Benintendi, Kimbrel or Bradley Jr, two of them and some other minor leaguers.
chitownsox11
I think it is the worst move as a new owner to trade stanton. It is just like loria trading Miguel Cabrera.
If jeter didn’t have the money to run the team properly he shouldn’t have been award the team. Mas should have been the new owner.
The marlins are my second team after the white sox. Unfortunately I see jeter’ run as owner going a lot like Jordan in charlotte. A great player who is going to struggle owning a team.
I hope I’m wrong but everything he has done/ what has been said will happen does not give me much confidence. It is going to be brutal watching Stanton in another jersey next season because of financial reasons.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
“If jeter didn’t have the money to run the team properly…”
Running the team “properly” means running it on the revenues the team generates from it’s fan base.
padam
I think the Dodgers are the best match. They have money, prospects and reside on the West coast. Plus, they have money coming off the books over the next couple of years.
redsoxrob9418
If the team that gets him is willing to eat most or all of the contract they most likely won’t get much if anything in return Miami wants out from under the 295 million that they owe him. 1 decent prospect and take the majority of his contract and it would be a done deal
redsoxrob9418
With that said welcome to Boston sorry to see you go Jackie Bradley Junior