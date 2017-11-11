Poll: Which Of These Prospects Is Most Likely To Be Traded?

During the offseason, rumors about major league players dominate the headlines. Fans and analysts alike discuss potential landing spots for major league free agents and trade candidates. With so much of the focus on big name MLB players, the subject of which top prospects could change hands falls into the background.
The players below are some of the most valuable trade assets in the game who have not yet lost their rookie eligibility. MLB Pipeline considers each of them to be among the top 25 prospects in baseball. They all play for teams that are firmly in “win now mode”. Indeed, all five of them belong to teams that finished with a top four record in baseball last season. It’s safe to say that, were they to dangle their respective prospects as trade bait, each of those teams could fill nearly any need on their big league roster.
Victor Robles, OF (No. 2 Overall Prospect): Nationals
The Nationals signed Victor Robles out of the Dominican Republic at age 16, and he’s met little resistance throughout his development. The Nats promoted him to the majors for the first time in September of 2017; he even made the club’s NLDS roster. In his 24 regular season at-bats, Robles managed six hits, including three for extra bases. The Nationals are in need of another starting pitcher, and the 20-year-old outfielder could easily bring back an elite arm. Washington’s outfield picture for 2018 seems reasonably clear, with Adam Eaton, Michael Taylor and Bryce Harper all under contract and Brian Goodwin as a solid fourth outfielder option. However, Robles is practically major league-ready right now, so it might not make much sense to trade him when he could easily contribute this season. eIt’s especially important to note that Eaton, Taylor and Harper all dealt with injuries last season. With that in mind, the Nationals might prefer to deal their second-best prospect, outfielder Juan Soto, instead.
Kyle Tucker, OF (No. 7 Overall Prospect): Astros
Houston took Tucker out of H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, FL with the fifth pick in the 2015 draft. The young outfielder proceeded to rocket through the club’s minor-league system, reaching the Double-A level midway through 2017. Tucker’s hit tool is one of the best among minor-leaguers, but the Astros already have other left-handed outfield options at the major league level. Josh Reddick and Derek Fisher both bat primarily from the left side, while George Springer, Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Marisnick figure to be ahead of Tucker on the depth chart heading into 2018 as well. That’s not to say that Tucker isn’t more talented than those players, but it seems like a lot would have to happen for him to stumble into significant playing time next season. On the other hand, the Astros don’t have a clear hole on the major league roster outside of the bullpen, and Tucker is far too valuable to trade for a reliever. The organization has also reportedly been stingy about trading any of their top prospects lately, so perhaps it’s unlikely we’ll see him moved.
Francisco Mejia, C (No. 13 Overall Prospect): Indians
Mejia’s development has been a somewhat slow process; the Indians signed him out of the Dominican Republic all the way back in 2012. However, he’s vaulted up prospect lists after incredible success across the past two seasons, including a 50-game hit streak during the 2016 campaign. The best catching prospect in baseball is only 21 and has an elite hit tool from both sides of the plate. Cleveland decided to give him a bit of seasoning at the major league level this past September, which seems to imply that they think he could be close to MLB-ready. The Indians already have catchers Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez under contract for the foreseeable future, so Mejia could be a good candidate to be exchanged for help at first base if Carlos Santana signs elsewhere. But the Indians are also testing Mejia out at third base in the Arizona Fall League, a position he could more easily claim on the Tribe’s roster at some point in 2018.
Triston McKenzie, RHP (No. 20 Overall Prospect): Indians
After McKenzie struck out 157 batters in 91 innings during his senior year in high school, Cleveland selected the right-hander in Competitive Balance Round A of the 2015 draft. The lanky 20-year-old stands at 6’5″ and throws his fastball in the low 90s, though most scouts believe he could pick up even more velocity as he grows stronger. McKenzie struck out double-digit batters in six different games at the High-A level in 2017, including a 14-strikeout effort on May 9th. Overall, the Royal Palm Beach High School product pitched to a 3.45 ERA (and a 2.67 FIP) while punching out 11.71 batters per nine innings. With the Tribe’s window of contention seemingly at its peak, and McKenzie highly unlikely to reach the majors in 2018, the righty could potentially end up being an excellent trade chip. Even if the young righty were MLB-ready, the Indians already have a stacked rotation that will include Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and two of Danny Salazar, Josh Tomlin and Mike Clevinger. McKenzie could be dangled for help at first base (should Santana depart), or elite bullpen help such as Brad Hand or Felipe Rivero.
Alex Verdugo, OF (No. 23 Overall Prospect): Dodgers
The Dodgers took Verdugo in the second round of the 2014 draft, and the left-handed outfielder has done well at every level of the minors. His power isn’t prolific and his speed is average, but his hit tool is excellent. Verdugo is patient at the plate and is great at hitting to the opposite field. While fellow Dodgers prospect Walker Buehler is excluded from this list due to his proximity to the majors and a fairly clear opening in LA’s rotation, Verdugo could be more of a luxury than a vital asset. Chris Taylor and Yasiel Puig are set to man center field and right field, respectively, and it’s unclear whether the Dodgers are ready or willing to give up on Joc Pederson yet, especially following a strong postseason performance. Verdugo could potentially be used to land a strong second baseman. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that he could be used to acquire a more proven outfielder, either. Still, the Dodgers have four other top 100 prospects outside of Buehler and Verdugo. Even if they attempt to make a blockbuster trade during the offseason, they might prefer to move someone a bit further away from the majors.
What do you think? Which of these top 25 prospects is most likely to be with another organization by the time spring training rolls around? (Poll link for app users)
Comments
Dave
Lewis Brinson if Milwaukee decides to trade for an ace rather than sign a free agent one
papasmurph
That’s a pretty big “if”. They were quite reluctant to even talk about him at all in July.
acarneglia
I think it’ll more than likely be Robles or Tucker. Both teams are contenders and will be looking to add more players that are ready right now. They won’t care what price it costs.
kehoet83
To me Robles seems like the one most likely to stay put with Harper nearing free agency.
Phillies2017
I dont think any of them do. I think we see a lot of Cardinals prospects changing hands, a Red Sox prospect or 2, and maybe some kids in Atlanta’s system.
Connorsoxfan
Is Verdugo for Hernandez on the Phils a possibility? Not sure how Hernandez has done recently but he was a pretty high value piece last time I checked.
fmj
robles should be kept in hopes of replacing Harper
camdenyards46
Agreed
camdenyards46
Werth is gone too and who knows if Taylor and Goodwin can play everyday.
WalkersDayOff
Robles because the Nats are going to go all in Harpers last year
HiHeat45
Verdugo hands down.. he’s in a position of depth for the Dodgers and he’s already been past by a couple
socalbum
Verdugo passed by which players? He is the Dodgers no. 2 prospect.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
I don’t think he’s been necessarily passed, but the emergence of guys like Toles, Taylor, even Diaz on the minor league side have made Verdugo somewhat expendable. His defensive and hit tools fit so well for a corner, in which he profiles best as, but that ability or inability to hit for power is going to hurt his value. You also have to question the maturity issues, both physically and mentally. His ability levels are ahead of his readiness to play 162. I like Verdugo I think he’ll hit maybe even for power with juiced balls and his willingness to make adjustments, but he’s just not in the same vein as Seager and Bellinger. Even BA’s comps weren’t to encouraging. If they have an opportunity for controllable major impact, I don’t have a doubt Verdugo and Alvarez could be potentially first on the block.
justinkm19
Plus the Dodgers wouldn’t include him in the Darvish deal
camdenyards46
Because they didn’t have to for a half season rental
Patrick OKennedy
The one on Dave Dombrowski’s team
Connorsoxfan
^
cygnus2112
Reyes, Kelly, Flaherty, Bader, O’Neil I would say could potentially be swapped in a deal…
kehoet83
Reyes would be a tough move at this point coming off Tommy John surgery. It would be selling low at the moment.
Stevil
The Cardinals would probably have a little trouble moving O’Neill. The kS% would be a tough sell, just as it was for the Mariners.
Fred
The Dodgers don’t need a 2nd baseman
socalbum
Pederson will be traded before Verdugo.
Fred
Doubt they trade Joc especially after his postseason. If they trade Verdugo it will be for a #2 SP
socalbum
Post season does not overcome his poor hitting mechanics over last 2 seasons, including time at AAA, and his decline in defensive metrics. Verdugo could very well be as good as Benintendi (without the speed).
Fred
Verdugo is certainty not as good of a prospect as Benintendi was. Not the same power and speed. Verdugo also is likely not a CFer so the lack of power doesn’t play as well in LF or RF. And I know it was small sample size, but he looked overmatched in September, similar to JDL last year.
Joc just needs to avoid the horrendous month or 6 weeks he seems to have. In his career, he was great in 2015 from April-July, good for all of 2016, and good in 2017 from May to August and in the playoffs. Not all of the Dodgers prospects will develop like Seager and Bellinger.
WalkersDayOff
Verdugo is not a power hitter. Nothing wrong with a .280-300 BA if he can maintain it. He also barley played in September.
socalbum
Verdugo turned 21 in Sept; in AA he was 4 years younger than the average age; AAA over 5 years younger. His power will develop. His speed will still play in CF, but not as fast as Benintendi. Joc? it isn’t a month or 6 weeks, his hitting mechanics have been horrible for last 2 seasons although he looked better in the WS. Pederson is no where close to the talent of Seager and Bellinger — Verdugo is a better prospect than Pederson
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Stop just stop plz stop, Verdugo isn’t a cf in the NL west. He’s not. Let’s stop eating that narrative. Pederson was and is a better athlete than Verdugo and he’s probably seen his final days in CF on an everyday basis.
Pederson will not get traded before Verdugo. For one he’s hit the arb phase , 2 you’d be selling at his lowest point, 3 the loss of attractiveness=that’s not this FO. Yes power does develop with age, but it’s important to note some swings don’t lend themselves to power. And no Joc has not been bad the last two seasons. He was horrendous last year, but the adjustments he made the year prior were absolutely intriguing. No one would even admit it, but it’d be interesting to find out how hurt he was after that groin injury. So yes Verdugo is intriguing, but let’s also note his extreme OPS spikes came in extremely hitter friendly environments. If we’re being honest Verdugo is nowhere close to the class of Seager and Bellinger either. Verdugo is good, but let’s be honest about his overall profile and fit.
WalkersDayOff
Comparing everyone to Bellinger and Seager is unfair. Both those guys are already superstars. If everyone is compared to them no one would look good. The only dodgers prospect who looks like those guys is DJ Peters. Verdugo has the making of a very solid player. Only way he gets traded is for someone under team control for a while. Willy Calhoun for Darvish was a disaster the front office will learn from
bringinthereliefpitcher
The Indians trading for Hand could solve two of their issues with the pen and at 1st as well.
Hand and one of Pirela, Solarte, or Dickerson even to man 1st solves those two issues. All 3 have some experience playing 1st with Pirela and Solarte coming off good seasons.
Padres have a logjam in the OF-Jankowski, Renfoe, Margot, Dickerson, Pirela, Cordero and INF 2B/3B- Spangy, Asuaje, Solarte, Villanueva- currently
Packaging players would be one way to clear the log jam.
thegreatcerealfamine
God how I missed the Brad Hand trade proposals….
Brixton
Verdugo is most likely to be traded because the Dodgers have such amazing depth.
The rest don’t really make much sense.
dbluesince54
If Toles comes back healthy more likely that Verdugo could be traded. Otherwise, more likely they would move Pederson, although he wouldn’t bring nearly the return.
camdenyards46
Pederson has been not good since his rookie year. He still has some potential though, and might benefit from a change of scenery.
natsfan3437
With Robles you also have to take into account that Harper will be a free agent soon and they might not want to pay him the $ he wants.
Michael Chaney
Great work as usual, Kyle. I remember you from our Wahoo’s on First Days!
Kyle Downing
Hey Michael! And the championship of our WoF fantasy baseball league of course! Haha.
Michael Chaney
Oh man that was a brutal competition until the very end hahaha
colon
My guess is Michael A. Tater gets the trade over Robles, then in turn Robles becomes the starting OF. With Eaton coming back they’ll have to clear room and they might as well opt for the cheaper, younger player and maybe save a couple dollars to try and throw an Harper after 2018 concludes. This is a mighty cold take, as you can tell.
sufferfortribe
You don’t trade starting pitching. McKenzie isn’t going anywhere.
Polish Hammer
Exactly, and neither is Mejia for a 1B. If Santana doesn’t return they will go with a 1B by committee approach or sign a guy to a 1 year prove it deal from the scrap heap.
Thronson5
I think the Dodgers will trade Grandal and Verdugo if the right player is available wether it’s a pitcher or a every day outfielder. Wouldn’t surprise me if they trade Pederson as well since they have outfield depth in the minors and Toles is coming back next year ask
corey5kersh22
Dodgers should trade joc in a deal for Stanton
takeyourbase
Dodgers don’t need another outfielder though. Need a starter and a second baseman.
ldfanatic
Take Tucker off this list. Set chance he is traded. Fisher and Marwin would be dealt well before Tucker.
ldfanatic
zero chance*
WalkersDayOff
Yeah there is absolutely no chance Tucker gets traded. They won the WS. Theres no reasom to deal him.
ldfanatic
Exactly. Not going to trade best prospect with big pieces possibly leaving in next several seasons. Trading Marwin for a reliever instantly opens up playing time for Tucker. Neither Fisher or Marisnick are ahead of him on depth chart in any form.
Astros_fan_84
The Astros aren’t trading Marwin. Makes no sense. Even if he regresses, he’s still super valuable to the team as a utility everyday starter.
Matt Galvin
But he wasn’t on WS Roster and so wasn’t other Tucker.
Astros_fan_84
I agree. He’s not on the 40 man yet, and could still go for another year of seasoning. In the meantime, the Astros have Fisher, Marisnick, and Marwin to man left field.
Pablo
I’d say twins Nick Gordon. The new staff sees Royce as the SS of the future, and need to get an arm.
takeyourbase
Nice call.
dynamite drop in monty
Probably Greg Blosser
adshadbolt
I feel like the nats would trade Soto before Robles mainly because Robles can play center unlike Soto and they should play eaton in left because he wasn’t a good defensive center fielder before the injury and theirs no way he’ll be better now. Taylor is a great fourth outfielder and could start on a bad team but not for a World Series caliber team and the same for Goodwin.
sufferfortribe
Bobby Bradley.
aff10
Probably, but he’s nowhere near the caliber of prospect this article was looking at
aff10
Out of these 5, I guess McKenzie feels the most likely to me, just because he’s an A-ball pitcher, and I could see Cleveland deciding that their abundance of pitching and the fact that he’s still a year or two away could make him worth cashing in while their window is wide open. Really though, I’m not sure I see any of these guys moving. I could see either of Brinson or Rodgers traded if Milwaukee or Colorado elect to push the chips way in for a starting pitcher, but I think there’s a good chance none of that top 25 referenced gets moved this off-season