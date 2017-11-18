Looking for a Match in a Brad Hand Trade

After entertaining offers from a handful of teams leading up to the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline, the San Diego Padres opted not to trade reliever Brad Hand. But discussions are sure to heat up once again heading into the hot stove season. While the elite lefty is no sure bet to be dealt, the Friars look like a long shot to contend in a tough NL West division and could be well-served to exchange Hand for a package of young talent.
Hand followed a breakout 2016 campaign with an equally phenomenal 2017 season. Among major-league relievers this past year, he finished 14th in ERA (2.16), 11th in xFIP (2.90), 21st in K/9 (11.80), 6th in innings pitched (79 1/3), and 4th in Win Probability Added (3.89). The former second-round pick accrued 21 saves despite not taking over the closer role until late July, and was valued at 1.7 fWAR.
Every team in the major leagues would look better on paper by adding Hand to their bullpen. Relievers of his caliber are difficult to come by, let alone left-handers. He wouldn’t even be a rental; Hand is controllable through 2019 via arbitration. MLBTR projects him to be awarded just a $3.8MM salary in 2018, making him an incredibly payroll-friendly alternative to some of the big name free-agent relievers.
Not every team can afford Hand in terms of prospects, however, which is how we can begin to eliminate some teams from the mix. When the Indians acquired lefty Andrew Miller from the Yankees at the 2016 trade deadline, they forked over four minor leaguers, including top prospects Clint Frazier and Justus Sheffield. While nobody would argue that Miller is the superior (and more established) relief pitcher, the two come with similar amounts of team control, while Miller’s contract guaranteed him $9MM per season.
If the asking price for Hand is anything close to the return the Yankees got for Miller, then we can firmly remove the Cubs, Diamondbacks, Angels, Giants, Mariners and Orioles from the picture. Teams like the White Sox, A’s, Phillies and Reds are probably too far away from serious contention to consider a run at Hand. But beyond that, there would still appear to be a vast pool of potential suitors, leaving the Padres firmly in the driver’s seat.
On paper, there are a few matches that make loads of sense. The Astros have a powerful roster that lacks only the presence of a dominant left-handed bullpen arm, and they certainly have the prospect depth to swing a trade. Likewise, the Dodgers would certainly benefit from another elite reliever to back Kenley Jansen, and their farm may be better than that of the Astros. The Brewers have a strong rotation that would benefit from another elite reliever who could help shorten games.
My favorite potential match is the Cardinals. St. Louis has so many outfield prospects that it’ll be hard to roster them all when the Rule 5 Draft comes around, while the Padres would probably love to add some upside young talent at that position. Meanwhile, the Cards are in definite need of a closer. I expect the two teams will at least discuss the possibility of a Hand trade.
Some other teams in dire need of bullpen help include the Twins, Rays, Rockies and Braves, though those teams might have other issues to address before thinning out their farm systems for a relief pitcher.
Whether a trade materializes or not, it’s fair to expect Hand’s name will pop up in trade rumors a fair number of times this offseason. It would surely be exciting to see how a contender might utilize him in the playoffs.
Comments
shoheiohtahnyy
Cubs?
hatstotheleft
Padres gonna ask for Baez for Hand, so no thanks.
thesheriffisnear
To say that they’re eliminated altogether is completely ridiculous. No way the Pads wouldn’t have any interest in a trade involving Russell or Happ. Not that I think the Cubs should even make that trade, but just making a point
mlb fan
if the Cubs are willing to include Major League talent like Baez, Happ or Russell then surely they would be in play to add just about anyone if you ask me……
themed
People! The cubs are done. Nice little run but let’s get over it.
JDGoat
Peepl! Tha scubs r dun. Nise litl run butt lets get ovr it
acarneglia
Imagine adding him to that Yankee bullpen with Chapman, Betances, Robertson, Green, Warren, and Kahnle
TheWestCoastRyan
They shoulda kept Miller if they want Hand. Miller is essentially the same pitcher as Hand but better.
mlb fan
trading Miller and Chapman in the first place is what gave the Yankees their youthful reset so I do not think that they would take that trade back at all with the haul they got from the Indians and Cubs….
TheWestCoastRyan
The haul they got from the Indians doesn’t matter smart guy! The Dodgers could have gotten a much better haul by trading Kershaw but you don’t see them trading him. You know why? Cuz they wanna win a championship and Kershaw makes that much more likely. And it’s the same way with the Yankees and Miller.
thegreatcerealfamine
Imagine not needing him… oh yea they don’t!!!
WalkersDayOff
Bullpen help is the last thing the Yankees need
acarneglia
Im just speaking hypothetically. The Miller trade was smart for Cashman to make
TheWestCoastRyan
No it wasn’t. Obviously it’s impossible to say this or that would have happened if they had or hadn’t traded this or that player but their bullpen faltered in at least one game they lost in the ALCS. With Miller it’s entirely possible that they were the ones facing the Dodgers in the World Series. Miller wasn’t about to be a free agent like Chapman.
thegreatcerealfamine
Every YANKEES fan truly appreciates every trade Cash has made lately. Yes it was a smart trade!!!
rocky7
Hey, I don’t think you’re right.
The Miller trade was all about the future and worked well for both ball clubs.
Of the 4 prospects the Yankees got, Frazier and Sheffield probably either make the ball club this coming year and provide the youth and athletic ability the Yankees have been building around for a couple of years now.
While Miller is terrific, the Yankee bullpen has played well, and to lose to the eventual World Series winner in 7 games is not considered a failure back East here so maybe you should stick to the West Coast Ryan!
TheWestCoastRyan
Yes, it was about the future. But it made the Yankees objectively worse for 2017 and 2018 and seeing how they are trying to win championships in those years it wasn’t necessarily a prudent move to make.
TheWestCoastRyan
Nope because the Yankees we’re trying to contend in 2017 and 2018 and that trade made them worse in those years.
NOPelicanFangirl696969
Im sure the yankees thought they were gonna be in the alcs this year
rocky7
Hey thegreatcerealfamine,
Say what you want about Cash but he has brought the Yankees back to relavance using a farm system that turns out major league ball players.
This guy WestCoast is talking out of his _ss about the Miller trade.
Great player but we got good potential players back so it was good for both teams.
thegreatcerealfamine
Rocky…TWCR has a Chrystal ball that must have some kinda short…
Good for the Indians because Miller helped them to that 7th game..
Good for the Yankees because Sheffield will probably be more valuable then Clint Frazier…
thegreatcerealfamine
Ryan…you should just call it a day!!!
rivera42
Add the Red Sox as a team to remove from the picture as well–they’re a bottom 5 farm.
Bruin1012
I don’t think Boston is a bottom 5 farm. They could easily get Hand if they wanted too they just have other more pressing needs there bullpen was pretty good last year.
floridapinstripes
with what Chavis and Groome? lol
WalkersDayOff
Chavis and Groome would get Hand. SMH what do you people want Betts and Benintendi?
floridapinstripes
lol that’s not even 1 top 75 player. You’re dreaming if you still think Groome is ranked anywhere near top 40
thegreatcerealfamine
Groome is another overhyped Sox prospect…ala Blake Swihart..
WalkersDayOff
So 11 bad games and he drops off the list. Not going to happen if you have actually paid attention to how this all works. He will still be top 60 easy. Just because you are a Yankees fan does not mean every red sox prospect is bad. And im not even a red sox fan
floridapinstripes
the only reason if that happens is because he’s a left handed pitcher. those are the most rare commodity. It’s not just because of 11 games it’s because his injuries and a future risk. remember Kaprielian?
rocky7
Bruin1012….let’s agree that they probably could get Hand if they wanted but it would take a lot and really clean out the farm and probably require a major league player to complete.
Dotnet22
Cardinals could use a guy like Hand. Get it done Girsch.
robertj53086
Mo says that they are comfortable with Cecil and Lyons as their lefty specialist
TheWestCoastRyan
Hand isn’t a lefty specialist tho
SixFlagsMagicPadres
The cardinals would make a lot of sense. The thing is, the Padres already have quite a few outfield prospects of their own, so maybe they’ll ask for other pieces besides those from the cardinals’ outfield depth.
jasbcar
Aledmys Diaz and outfielder get it done?
San Diego is constantly looking for a SS. For that matter I’d give them their choice of Piscotty or Grichuk as well.
TrueBlue44
I would do that trade for Diaz and Junior Fernandez. The Padres are a couple years away, and they could have Diaz play SS until Tatis comes up. No need for two MLB ready guys.
Teufelshunde4
That wouldn’t be a bad trade for STL at all. Btw check out Hand’s splits for 2017. Hand gave up 8 hrs. So I’m thinking Rox or DBacks got him for a couple in their home parks.
nope Hand gave up 6 bombs at petco. 4 of the HR’s came with men on base.
Just odd to see a dominate reliever struggle a bit at home in a extreme pitchers park.
alexryanperry
Except Petco isn’t an extreme pitchers park anymore. They’ve moved the fences in on more than one occasion as well as constructed a new video board which has impacted the wind flow throughout the park. It’s still pitcher-friendly, but much less so than it used to be.
s2alliot
My trade proposal:
HOU: Hand for Bukausukas and Paulino
BOS: Hand for Groome (or Chavis) and Cedrola
LAD: 1. Hand for Verdugo
2. Hand for Kendall and Lux
WSH: Hand for Soto or Kieboom and Johnson
Comment away.
xD2V
You’ve done lost your mind
wadlez
Hand is good, but especially after the Eaton trade it is practically impossible to imagine Rizzo giving up Robles, Soto or Kieboom this offseason period… certainly not in this scenario.
They are too important to the potential post Harper Nats and Rizzos’ past has shown he likes to imitate the Cardinals model of perpetual contention, if to a fault.
Padres2019ha
I think the owner wants to go for it while they still have Harper, Murphy and co. Why not try and win now? That is the ultimate goal and they will probably never be closer
wadlez
They can certainly make other moves to help them win now this offseason than giving up a blue chip likely future foundation piece for Brad Hand.
The quality RP setup FA market is flooded.
floridapinstripes
because if they don’t win next year you are giving away your future. That lineup looks a ton different without Harper/Murphy and to not have Robles to replace them it won’t look good at all
saavedra
Dodgers should have traded Verdugo for Hand at the deadline, they would very likely be celebrating a WS. I dont think they will trade him now, it would just make them look dumb… Dumber
wadlez
Whenever anyone says one player would’ve guaranteed a team a WS, it just makes them look ridiculous and bitter.
Darvish was supposed to guanratee the Dodgers a WS, that turned out well.
chesteraarthur
yeah, people who think like that are stupid
Thronson5
Gotta agree with Wadlez. One player doesn’t agreee anything and his point about Darvish is spot on. Darvish did help us get to to the WS but was a main reason we didn’t win also. Well not all his fault..Roberts who is a hell of a manager made a bad decision leaving him in after that first inning in game 7. Should’ve pulled him right then. Down by 5 after 2 innings just seem to crush the Dodgers mentally and they couldn’t come back from it. But I agree one player doesn’t guarantee anything. Dodgers could definitely use Hand though, I would love for them to bring back Morrow and get Hand but I don’t see that happening so if I was them I’d actually sign Morrow and save the prospects by not trading for Hand.
Teufelshunde4
If Kershaw is Kershaw in game 5 and doesn’t ghack up a 4 run lead then imo Dodgers likely win WS.
WalkersDayOff
You really have no idea what you are talking about. Dodgers brought in 2 leftys after they failed to get Hand. Watson and Cingrani pitched extremely well for them in the postseason. So to say Hand makes a difference is ridiculous
xD2V
I would have a hard time dishing out top prospects for a lefty reliever to pitch my 8th inning. Padres are going to have to lower that asking price. Maybe one very good prospect packaged with some lower level prospects.
I think Padres are better off keeping him though if they dont get one really good prospect in return. Wouldn’t make sense
s2alliot
Well, Padres don’t have to lower their asking price, that’s the point. There are so many teams wanting to add dominant setup man to their roster, the team that wants to add him have to pay up. Am I lost my mind? Probably not. Prospects are suspects until they actually prove it in the big leagues. Not only that, dominant reliever market is a seller market. Want Hand? Pay up. That simple.
xD2V
Top prospects aren’t so suspect. You suggested Groome or Soto for Brad Hand. Only realistic player may be Verdugo even though I like him a lot, Dodgers Can actually afford it.
Only team that would make sense to trade for him would be Dodgers. Besides that, Hand is staying put or Padres lower their asking price.
floridapinstripes
Let’s be honest Groome isn’t a top prospect anymore. He’ll be lucky to be top 100 next year after a couple of injuries and looking horrible since the get go
xD2V
While I may agree that Groome isn’t Red Sox best prospect, he’s definitely still a top prodpect. Injuries happen. He’s still young and a couple years away from the bigs. He certainly has plus plus stuff and wouldn’t trade him for some lefty reliever to pitch my 8th. Would be an overpay by the Sox.
floridapinstripes
a couple of years? he’ll start in low A again in 2018.
xD2V
Wont end the year there
floridapinstripes
if he can stay healthy and if he doesn’t get shelled
Teufelshunde4
It’s the theme of the offseason. Only team that any elite player is a fit for is the Dodgers according to some. lol
floridapinstripes
That’s what happens when a team finally makes the world series for the first time in almost 30 years in the most populated state in America
xD2V
I’m sorry but did you just say Brad a hand is an elite player?!!!!!
xD2V
And that’s what happens when a team sets up their farm system to be able to trade for actual elite players.. but dodgers aren’t the only ones.
TheWestCoastRyan
Don’t the Padres have enough outfielders as it is? They’d probably wanna trade Hand for someone who can either pitch or play the left side of the infield.
Padres2019ha
If we’re talking prospects, the Padres don’t have any potential superstars. Most are infielders and pitchers.
Gore, Quantrill, Baez, Morejon, Espinosa, Naylor, Urias, Tatis, all have really high upside. Franchy, Gettys, and Ona are our OF prospects and who knows w them. Margot is set for a decade, but Renfroe we can only hope will be an above average player. Another top OF prospect is what we need
TheWestCoastRyan
They also have Pirela and Dickerson
mnasser34
dbacks would make a great match because you could use him as a set up guy or leave him as a closer and keep archie as the set up man
saavedra
They have no one to offer.
floridapinstripes
Duplantier would have to be part of it and I don’t know if it could get done because 80 power Pavin Smith looks like Sam Travis at this point
iphiii
How about the cards
julyn82001
A’s all over…
SixFlagsMagicPadres
The Twins or Brewers are the dark horses in a potential trade. They are both young up and coming teams with good farms systems. I could definitely see them adding a guy like Hand to solidify their bullpen over the next couple of years.
floridapinstripes
That could work but I think they’d rather pay someone like Morrow or Swarzak and not lose any prospects
xD2V
I actually love the idea of the Twins trading for him, but at the right price.
Fenrix
The only teams that should be on Hand are those that sit in that uneasy 84-88 win range, or thereabouts. The Dodgers and the Astros make sense only in that they have the assets to execute a trade, but why would they pay Andrew Miller prices when they are projected to be so far ahead of everyone else in their divisions? It’s not a good look to part with premium assets for a single player that doesn’t make a difference in the standings.
Dodgers and Astros are analytical teams – they know that there is almost zero value in going from 94 to 95/96 wins. And they know that once the playoffs start, that’s when you can get creative with the pen, overcoming at least some of the soft spots by working guys a little harder or bringing a starter out for extended relief.
St. Louis and Milwaukee make sense, as do the Twins, because an extra win or two can be the difference for their playoff hopes. But a team that likely has an 8-10 game lead on their division by season’s end? It didn’t get there by throwing out its actuary tables. Maybe if the market on Hand is so lukewarm that the price comes down, but that’s doubtful. A team on the bubble is going to pull the trigger, as it should.
LA Sam
Where’s all those crazy Pad fans from right before trade deadline….? There were droves of you…..glad that you held onto Mr. Hand cause nobody was gonna pony-up Preller’s pipe dream askin price…..Giancarlo, Kersh, Verlander, Scherzer….AND your top 5 prospects as a starting point….as you Pads fans say, por favor……sure he’s nice lil lefty bullpen arm…..how’d all his greatness work-out for Friars….? Believe the SD fan base got ahead start on the California legal weed thing…..makes your games more bearable though….
Brixton
Every potential trade is gonna get downvoted a million times because everyone disagrees on his value.
Precedent suggests he’ll get at least one really good prospect or an MLB regular.
Yankees, Cardinals, Red Sox, Astros and Nats all make a bunch of sense.
Something like Derek Fisher and David Paulino could make a bunch of sense
jollybucnroger
Hand should return one team’s top 5-8 prospect and then a 15-20 as well. Not as much of a return as Champman obviously but he is still a difference maker in the bullpen, especially for a team already primed for the postseason