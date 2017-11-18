Mariners Acquire Nick Rumbelow

The Mariners have announced that they’ve acquired right-hander Nick Rumbelow from the Yankees in exchange for a pair of minor league pitchers, left-hander JP Sears and righty Juan Then.
It’s not an earth-shattering trade by any means, but it certainly does have at least one significant implication. The Yankees are facing a significant roster crunch that needs to be resolved by November 20th, which is the deadline to set rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. As Josh Norris of Baseball America points out (subscription required and recommended), the Yankees only had two open spots on the 40-man as of Thursday, and have a number of players worth protecting. That list includes No. 3 overall prospect Gleyber Torres, along with Albert Abreu, Thailo Estrada, Domingo Acevedo and Billy McKinney. Trading Rumbelow, who was added to the 40-man roster on November 6th, doesn’t magically solve the Yankees’ Rule 5 dilemma, but it helps by clearing one more spot.
This is the third trade to go down during the 2017-2018 offseason, and the Mariners have been involved in all three so far. Most recently, Seattle also acquired corner infielder Ryon Healy from the Athletics (link).
Rumbelow has just 15 2/3 major league innings under his belt, all coming in relief during the 2015 season. The right-hander allowed seven runs and struck out 15 while walking five batters. He began the 2016 season at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre and pitched just one inning before suffering a UCL sprain and ultimately undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was subsequently designated for assignment in mid-November. However, it only took 11 1/3 solid minor league innings this past season to convince the Yankees to add him back to the 40-man.
Sears, 21, was an 11th-round pick in this year’s draft out of The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. The reliever struck out a whopping 49 batters across just 27 2/3 innings across two levels of the lower minors, including 17 innings in A-ball during which he didn’t allow a run.
The 17-year-old Then was an international signing out of the Dominican Republic. Like Sears, his only professional season to date is 2017. The right-hander started 13 games for the Mariners’ Rookie affiliate, posting an excellent 2.64 ERA to go along with 8.22 K/9, 2.20 BB/9 and a 53% ground ball rate.
Comments
SimplyAmazin91
Will only the Mariners make trades this season?
Cuso
40-Man machinations for the Yanks…
Silent
Ok lol
SimplyAmazin91
Will only the Mariners make trades this offseason?
MB923
Stanton to the Mariners if that is the case.
cwilliam
Well of course. DiPoto will need to make a series of waiver claims and trades to acquire players to ship to Miami. So probably 8-10 DiPoto moves just to get Stanton.
terry
Early yet but Trader Jerry does his thing.
BAINES03
I’m starting to think Dipoto has A.D.D.
Zack35
Jerry DiPoto has a trading addiction. He needs help. At this point you have to wonder if he’s doing trades for the fun of it
bballblk
Jerry Dipoto manages the mariners like his mlb the show team
card collector18
HAH
jackt
lol so true
danny c
JP sears has insane strikeout numbers for a guy who throws 90.
metseventually
~~~strikeouts aren’t only because someone throws hard~~~
Coast1
Jerry DiPoto is the patron saint of MLBTR. He constantly brings content and he should be recognized for his contribution.
AngelsintheTroutfield
Definitely deserves a holiday basket from MLBTR
Weather Report of Atlanta
Listen, Jerry needs to retire in the Mariners organization. It’s the only team that fits his style. Captain Dipoto of the U.S.S Seattle exploring all the undiscovered Trade Routes in Major League Baseball. His Mariners come and go like the currents.
SundownDevil
DiPoto would be a much more entertaining column than Tim Dillard or Trevor May’s boring diatribes. Where’s that former front office guy, Chuck Whatshisname? Bring him back instead of hasbeen players.
xscalabr
Jerry needs to go to rehab for his addiction
Red_Line_9
I’m guessing Jerry DiPoto has a Thanksgiving flight out of Sea-Tac on Monday. He’s firing off as many rounds as he can before his family makes him stop for the week. Don’t try to text him this week….he probably has to put his phone in a time-out basket on the table.
colon
He’s had one pretty substantial trade over the last few Novembers: Last year the the Walker/Marte for Segura/Haniger deal came to be on Thanksgiving Eve. In 2015 we had the Miller/Morrison for Karns/Powell move between the M’s and Rays. So who knows what else he has up his sleeve in the next week or two.
Phillies2017
I love Sears. In my mock draft last season I picked him in the 7th round. He’s advanced and I love the potential. Reminds me of Andrew Miller.
Don’t sleep on Then either. I had never heard of him before today, but his numbers signify that prospect lists could start paying attention soon.
jbigz12
I’ll admit im not too familiar with JP Sears. But a 21 year old pitcher in low A who is 5’11 and his fastball maxes out at 93 reminds you of Andrew Miller? The gigantic hard throwing lefty reliever? He has some impressive k numbers against the low minors guy. With no added velocity I’m sure the more advanced hitters will have an easier time with him. Think thats a stretch for a comparison.
baseballcrank
I thought one of the players involved might be a PTBNL, where they get Juan Then they get the other guy later
CherryJohnson
Fantastic
CubsRebsSaints
THREE! Bleh bleh bleh bleh!
Bert17
Maybe MLB Trade Rumors needs to fess up and disclose that Dipoto owns stock in the company.
kaido24
will someone besides the Mariners make a trade already?
whitemule70
Smart trade by Cashman. Free up a space on the 40 and add some younger arms.
Phillies2017
Mariners’ offseason to date:
Ryon Healy, Nick Rumbelow, Zach Vincej, David Freitas, Andrew Romine and ~$500K in Int’l Pool Space for Emilio Pagan, Alexander Campos, JP Sears, Juan Then, Thyago Vieira, Jacob Hannemann and $40,000.
which side would you rather have?
dobsonel
Torres doesn’t need to be protected. He’s got one more season left.
floridapinstripes
Unfortunately he does. I wish I was wrong. It depends on the signing date. which was April I believe for him
jtmorgan
He definitely has to be protected. As a 16 yo signee he has 5 seasons before he needs to be protected. He was signed July 2, 2013 so the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 seasons make 5 and he’s eligible for the rule 5 draft this winter.