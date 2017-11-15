Mariners Acquire Ryon Healy

The Mariners announced that they’ve acquired first baseman Ryon Healy from the division-rival Athletics in exchange for right-hander Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.
Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto wasted little time in making his first significant move of the offseason, as Healy should now vault to the top of the Mariners’ depth chart at first base. Healy’s name has been oft-suggested as a trade candidate with the emergence of corner infielders Matt Chapman and Matt Olson in Oakland. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle has reported on multiple occasions that the A’s would prefer to shift slugging left fielder Khris Davis to DH, and the move of Healy to Seattle allows Oakland to do just that. The A’s are reportedly on the hunt for a controllable, right-handed-hitting outfielder this offseason, and there’s now a more clear vacancy for them in left field.
That, of course, is not to downplay the value of Healy, who comes to the Mariners with another five years of team control. The 25-year-old has belted 38 home runs through his first 888 plate appearances (221 games) with the A’s from the 2016-17 seasons. Healy hasn’t shown much plate discipline to go along with that pop (3.9 percent walk rate), but his overall .282/.313/.475 batting line is solid — especially considering the fact that he’s played half of his games in the spacious Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
While Healy originally came to the Majors as a third baseman, he quickly moved across the diamond to first base last season in Oakland after posting poor defensive ratings at the hot corner. He’s only played 307 innings of first base in the Majors, though Defensive Runs Saved and Ultimate Zone Rating both peg him at about a run better than average there. Obviously, time will tell whether he’s capable of playing a plus first base over the course of a full season, but the Mariners typically place a premium on defense, so it seems that they’re confident in Healy’s ability to do so for the time being. (Designated hitter Nelson Cruz will be a free agent after this season, so Healy could theoretically slide into that spot next year if his glovework proves to be sub-par.)
“Ryon brings a power bat to our line-up at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base,” said Dipoto in a statement announcing the move. “He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future.”
The move has further ramifications for the Mariners, who have been linked to both Carlos Santana and Yonder Alonso early in the offseason but now seem largely set at first base. The move also further blocks Dan Vogelbach’s path to regular big league playing time, though the 25-year-old still has a minor league option remaining and can also factor in as a bat off the bench and/or a part-time first baseman and DH himself.
Looking to the Atheltics’ side of the equation, they’ll not only free up a spot for the addition of a new left fielder, they’ll add an intriguing big league setup option to their bullpen in the form of Pagan. Set to turn 27 next May, Pagan logged a 3.22 ERA with 10.0 K/9 against 1.4 BB/9 in 50 1/3 innings with the Mariners in 2016 — his rookie season.
Those K/BB numbers are fairly jaw-dropping, though Pagan’s value last season was curbed by his susceptibility to home runs. While only 9.5 percent of his fly-balls left the yard for homers (well below the league average), Pagan is such an extreme fly-ball pitcher (22.3 percent ground-ball rate, 56.9 percent fly-ball rate) that he still yielded an average of 1.25 homers per nine innings pitched. Pagan has been a pronounced fly-ball pitcher throughout his minor league tenure, though never quite to that extreme, so it’s possible that he could cut back on his home run tendencies a bit moving forward.
Because Pagan didn’t even make his big league debut until midway through the 2017 season, he fell shy of a full year of service time. That gives Oakland six years of control over him if he can indeed settle in as a regular in their bullpen. He also has two minor league options remaining, so the A’s can freely shuttle him back to Triple-A if he needs additional development time.
As for Campos, the 17-year-old shortstop was rated as the No. 15 prospect in Seattle’s farm system per MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis. Campos signed for a $575K bonus with the Mariners in July 2016 and went on to bat .290/.413/.367 through 254 plate appearances in the Dominican Summer League this past season. Callis and Mayo praise his above-average speed and “advanced defensive skill set” in noting that while he’s a long ways from the Majors, he profiles as at least a reserve player with the possibility to grow into more as he continues to add strength and develop his offensive game.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Weighed
Nice move Jerry
theprofessor
That’s first degree theft.
dwhitt3
No
MHanny17
For who
rols1026
I’m guessing you’re overvaluing Healy and thinking this is a steal for the Mariners lol. I’d rather have Pagan but this is a pretty fair trade.
ncaachampillini
Wow look at how many comments rols1026 is on to be sure we all know how awesome the A’s are and did not lose this trade.
rols1026
Look how many moronic comments there are. I could’ve gone with a lot more.
bravesfan88
I wouldn’t call it a “steal” for the Mariners by any means. To really grade a trade, you have to take everything into consideration, from both team’s perspective…
Since most people, are only seeing things from Seattle’s p.o.v, here is my take from the A’s perspective…
#1 The Athletics were pretty awful defensively last season, and Healy was one of their worst defenders. By trading Healy, now Khris Davis, another terrible defender, can slide into the DH spot for the A’s. This move allows the A’s the opportunity to improve their defense significantly, which, in turn, should help out their pitchers as well.
#2. The A’s already have shown they can fairly easily replace Healy’s power in the line-up…So, losing those 25 HR’s, will not be a big deal. Especially, when they can replace his bat in the line-up, and when they can definitely save more runs defensively.
#3. The A’s have now acquired a low-cost, bullpen upgrade, that they can control for six years. Not to mention, Pagan also has two more options left, so if the A’s find themselves in a roster squeeze, Pagan brings them some 25-man flexibility.
Pagan averaged 10.0K/9, and only allowed 1.4 BB/9, which together are excellent numbers, and his advanced metrics also backed up his solid performance thus far. He’s a very solid get for the A’s.
#4. The A’s also received one of last year’s very promising top 50 international prospects in 2B/SS Alexander Campos. Campos, from most scouting reports, is a rangy middle infielder, that can play a solid SS and 2B.
He isn’t a big power hitter, but he has a solid approach at the plate, and he likes to spray the ball the other way. Campos is already a very skilled, contact hitter, and he gained some valuable experience playing in the Pan-Am games. So, even at 17, he arguably has more experience than most international prospects his age, which very well may explain his advanced approach at the plate.
Again, while he may never develop much power, he will still hit for a high average. So far, in his professional debut last season, he continued to live up to his scouting report, hitting for a high average, while only hitting 2 HR’s in roughly 200 AB’s.
One of his biggest assets is his speed, as some reports say Campos “can flat out fly,” but, to maximize his biggest asset and his potential, he still needs to work on reading pitchers, work on his jump and first step on steals, and just overall he needs some fine tuning on his base running..Then again, what 17-year old prospect doesn’t need some work here and there to improve their all-around game.
Personally, I like Campos as a future middle infield prospect, and I think the A’s got a solid prospect that has some good potential to work with moving forward.
It wasn’t a spectacular deal by the A’s, but it was a pretty good deal all-around. This move helps the A’s now, and it’ll help them moving forward. With a market flooded with guys with Healy’s similar skillset, I think the A’s ended up getting a quality deal…Definitely not highway robbery for Seattle, as they gave up two good pieces, but it was also a solid deal for Seattle. We all already know what Seattle is getting with Healy. He’s a guy that will hit, and he will hit for great power, but he will also rack up alot of strikeouts along the way. Also, he is very limited defensively, so he should most likely end up being Seattle’s primary or secondary DH.
Overall, I believe it was a win-win for both parties involved, but some people think such a thing doesn’t exist…So, for those people, I say…..argue on!! lol…
Howard-NY13
Nice pickup
CompanyAssassin
Interesting
a1544
Poor guy has to go to Seattle
MHanny17
Seattle is a huge upgrade from Oakland
tdkrause
At least he’s not in Oakland anymore
sidewinder11
Not a surprise that Dipoto makes the first trade of the offseason. It is a surprise that it took until mid-November for it to happen.
dwhitt3
Considering it’s only 2 weeks since they’ve been allowed to trade again…
jdlynn5
it’s a joke on dipoto. that dude will make another million moves before the off-season is over
camdenyards46
Bargain for the m’s.
Healy has real potential
rols1026
No he doesn’t. Mediocre bat, no speed and no defense. He’s the definition of a low ceiling player.
bradthebluefish
Above average bat, no speed, and average defense. Healy is also controllable, very affordable, and isn’t even in arbitration yet. That’s all huge for the Mariners who are likely at a max budget.
jbigz12
Says who? Healy has well above average power. His defense isn’t average, it’s easily below average. Maybe you can make the argument that itll improve with time but it’s certainly not average right now. He doesn’t have any plate discipline right now either. Complete aversion to taking a walk. This is a fine return for Healy for the A’s. Healy will struggle to be a 2 war player if he doesn’t take a step forward with plate discipline and/or defense.
aamatho18
I wouldn’t call his bat mediocre at all. If he improves his plate discipline by a lot it could work out pretty well.
Blue387
Fire up the jingle!
Danny
Leave it to Dipoto to make the first trade!
bluejays12345
Wow. That’s a solid pick up for the mariners, and for cheap too
rols1026
Not really
WalkersDayOff
Billy Beane strikes again
WalkersDayOff
In a good way.
ba2929
Hmmmm, a 17 year old infielder and a 26 year old reliever with 50 career innings pitched.
Seems like they could have gotten more than that.
soggycereal
youre not wrong, dipoto stole him from them
AsNchill
Isn’t stealing if it was basically sitting out on the sidewalk with a “free” sign on it. We’re in desperate, immediate need of solid relief pitching, and Healy is replaceable. He was at most going to DH for us next season with Olson as our everyday first baseman, but that would mean putting Khris Davis with his arm out there in left field.
Defense was a huge problem for us last season, and having an outfielder that can’t hold anyone on base from tagging when the ball is hit to him is a problem.
rols1026
Look at Pagan’s strikeout numbers. He’s interesting. Healy can’t run or play defense so he really doesn’t have much value. This is a win for the A’s in my book.
justin-turner overdrive
That pitcher is really good though. Look at his career stats all through the minors, he’s never had a bad year and was a 0.8 WAR RP last year, that’s a good reliever. Pagan is also a massive upgrade from Simon Castro, and the odds of Seattle’s replacement for Pagan might be seen as a downgrade around this time next year.
Healy is an awful defender at all positions and can’t hit righties and infuriatingly will never take a walk. I’m betting losing Pagan hurts the Mariners more than gaining Healy in 2018.
ayrbhoy
I’m an Ms fanatic, I watch (At-Bat app) at least 120 games a yr I can tell you, Oakland got a really good reliever. I live down on the Monterey Peninsula, so I go to about 4-5 A’s v Mariners games each year, I watch quite a few As games – Pagan will now probably be the best pitcher in your bullpen. I was hoping the Ms would convert him to SP this off-season. Oh well…
bradthebluefish
Interesting insight. Thanks!
puigpower
Not a big Healy fan – who are the youngsters?
natsfan3437
The infielder is an ok prospect nothing that special. He gets on base but doesn’t hit for power and does not have a lot of speed.
Brixton
lol Jerry got bored again
yankees25
1st real move of the offseason, nice
failedstate
If you think Healy can play in the field, it’s a fine trade. More than likely the M’s just picked up a career DH with a bad plate approach.
LADreamin
He’s young. Give him time to develop his approach. The power is real.
justin-turner overdrive
There’s power everywhere, Chris Carter has power. Healy can’t do anything else other than hit doubles and homers. In a game that’s trending towards versatility, his types aren’t going to last long.
bradthebluefish
Healy is cheap, controllable, and can perform well enough to play 600+ innings. Truly what the Mariners needed given their payroll constraints.
24TheKid
This could one of the few trades in franchise history where Seattle ends up fleecing the other team, instead of it being the other way around.
chino31
Uh Jay Buhner for Phelps.
24TheKid
It was more of joke than me being serious @chino31. And I’m more worried about Gohara than Jackson, it’s to bad Smily got hurt because I think it would have been a good trade(I know we diddnt get him directly from Atlanta).
bravesfan88
Obviously, there’s alot of time necessary to really see how this particular trade turns out, but I don’t think Seattle was fleeced when Dipoto traded C Alex Jackson and P Tyler Pike to the Braves for Robert Whalen and Max Povse..
Both Whalen and Pike are pretty much a wash, since, aside from a few bullpen appearances, both look fairly unlikely to make any real contributions at the ML leve in the future.
With those two out of the picture, it really comes down to Alex Jackson versus Max Povse. The Mariners needed pitching help and depth, and the Braves needed depth at their catcher position for the future. In that regard, I would say, so far it is a win-win for both teams.
Performance wise, I could see Povse, when healthy, as a very viable #4-#5 SP who can eat up innings, which certainly has plenty of value in itself. As for Alex Jackson, so far he has developed well back behind the plate, but he still has some more development if he’s going to stay behind the dish at the ML level. Jackson turned in a fairly solid season last year, and he’s finally coming around with the bat. I’m not so sure he would have done that in a Seattle uniform, and I believe he really needed that change of scenery to bounce back.
Alex Jackson has opened up some eyes during his stint at the AFL, not only with his bat and power, (which he’s 3rd I believe in HR’s, only behind his fellow Braves’ teammates rising 3B prospect Austin Riley and super prospect Ronald Acuña), but Jackson has also received some very positive remarks regarding his catching skills, behind the plate, from his fellow Braves battery mate Max Fried and also from his current coach down in the AFL..
If Jackson really blossoms into a power hitting catcher, with mediocre to average defensive skills, than obviously that would hold more value than a #4-#5 average SP, but like I said before, I’m pretty sure Alex Jackson doesn’t even get to this point if he’s still in a Mariners uniform. I think he ultimately was uncomfortable with the position change, and I truly believe he just out too much pressure on hisself to perform during his time in Seattle…
With that being said, overall, I think it’s a win-win for both teams involved….Unless, somehow Alex Jackson really takes his game to another level offensively and defensively, but I think he will end up being about a .245-.255 power hitting catcher, with mediocre to average catching skills…
rols1026
In what universe did Seattle fleece Oakland in this trade lol
dlevin111
Mariners start us off with excellent trade.
Phillies2017
Great Great move by Jerry. Especially inter-divisional.
selw0nk
I wonder who will be the A’s left fielder now that Khris Davis will be the DH. Matt Olson will be the everyday first base.
a1544
Fowler
nste23
He’s center field when he’s ready I see another trade in the works hopefully not as terrible as this one
thegreatcerealfamine
Fowler won’t be ready probably till July…
justin-turner overdrive
Where did you hear that? Every single news agency I’m seeing is reporting him as being ready for Opening Day.
Here’s a link that says that: link to cbssports.com
Can you post a link that says he won’t be ready til July? Thanks – need it for fantasy…
kiddhoff
Piscotty
AsNchill
Canha for a while maybe, see if he can replicate his 2015 season. Nunez and Munoz are also possibilities.
justin-turner overdrive
Can’t wait to see what Beane does, Fowler, Joyce, Powell and Pinder are all very variable assets, they all could take the league by storm or they could be awful or not ready. A’s need to trade or sign at least one everyday guy and one other guy to add to the mix. Plenty of short term options for them out there, or maybe some long term ones too?
Segovia3047
As a Mariners fan, I don’t know how to feel about this trade. Healy is a good player but Pagan was our most consistent Reliever. I honestly think this a good trade for both Teams.
nste23
You’re getting a guy who plays hard and really cares about winning and even better a great young person guys can play with A’s got fleeced no doubt about it
Segovia3047
Pagan is capable of going multiple innings, he had a 1.4BB/9 and a K/9 over 9. He’s a great Reliever. I think Healy could be good but Pagan was one of our only bright spots last season.
dwhitt3
A’s didn’t get fleeced.
thegreatcerealfamine
Everyone cares about winning…lol
failedstate
You’re right, Healy has that will to win and tons of grit. He really knows how to battle and is a total big leaguer. One of those hustle first players that really can bring that can do attitude.
rols1026
Will to win? Wtf is this garbage? Every player has the will to win lmfao
thegreatcerealfamine
“Can do attitude” sounds like a girl scout wanting to sell the most cookies…
matthew102402
I mean. David Phelps, Nick Vincent, Tony Zych, and Edwin Diaz. He would not be the most consistent in our bullpen next year. David Phelps can do the same things as him (multiple innings) but. More established.
Segovia3047
He had the best walk rate of that bunch. Zych, Phelps, and Diaz all had BB/9 over 4. His control and solid stuff was a combination we don’t have anymore. Would much rather have given up Zych and Altavilla.
selw0nk
Right now Mariners got the better trade with a 25+ homer Healy. Pagan could be a future closer for the A’s.
xkeiserx24
That’s a good hall for a below average bat. Pagan was really solid last season and Campos numbers were outside for a 17 year old.
xkeiserx24
Outstanding*
MB923
Trade number gazillion for Dipoto.
matthew102402
Ah, I’m liking this move. Tons of depth in the bullpen, and to pick up a guy who had 25 HR, and a .754 OPS, and 18 of those against righties looks nice. Though his .289 OBP against righties doesn’t look good, dudes young, and it was his first full year. I see improvement from him, not a free agent until 2023. Could platoon nicely with one of the lefties on the free agent market, but, he doesn’t need a platoon.
ayrbhoy
I knew we had to trade a BP piece (or 2,) Just didn’t think they’d trade Pagan. If we get Healy at first for more than 2 yrs I really like this deal. Healy has some thump- I think Jerry made this trade so he could no longer hurt our pitching! Healy has hit us well
rols1026
More than 2 years? He’s under control for 5…
Charkip
Not bad. Oakland wasn’t going to get much in return for Healy, considering he’s a high power/low OBP hitter with lackluster fielding. Pagan could become a semi useful setup guy in the future
jamerjac001
does anyone else realize that within a year, the mariners have traded for 3 different oakland firstbasemen
Segovia3047
I did, this could also be a precursor to resigning Alonso as a Healy/Alonso platoon makes sense. Goodbye Danny Valencia!
selw0nk
I hope the Mariners don’t get Matt Olson anytime soon.
davbee
Good bat but a butcher in the field.
Segovia3047
He’s rated above average at First.
davbee
In 300 innings. Do the words “small sample size” mean anything to you?
wayneroo
So take the SSS into account yourself before you call him a butcher.
myaccount
You’re also making a judgment based on small sample size, OP. So…
wayneroo
Not wild about losing Pagan, but if Healy can actually play first base, seems worth it to me.
erauber
Healy and Pagan were nearly a wash last year in WAR, think about that for a second…
Pagan must be viewed as high future value, so the A’s sold a piece they wanted to move anyways, and got current and future value included.
erauber
Sorry Campos as future value
davbee
Healy lost value because of his negative defensive WAR at third. Could improve playing first full time.
rols1026
Probably not because WAR has a positional adjustment. He will lose value just by playing 1B instead of 3B.
rjtfrew
1 dipoto trade down at least 5 more to go
connfyoozed
You meant 5 dozen more, right? 😉
acarneglia
Dealin Dipoto returns
julyn82001
The key for the A’s here is Campos… Alexander is only 17 and Oakland does not mind waiting on their rookies as they did with Franklin Barreto whom they got for the Jays when trading superstars Josh Donaldson… Healy painted as one dimensional player whose granted is still 25 and learning. Who knows. Time will tell how this trade works out…
justin-turner overdrive
No, the key here is Pagan, who replaces and massively upgrades the pen from Simon Castro for 6 more years. Campos is a lottery ticket.
justin-turner overdrive
Pagan will easily have a better WAR than Healy will next year, and a 17 year old lottery ticket? For a 0.2 fWAR player in Healy? Calling this a win for Beane. Pagan has literally never been a bad reliever his entire pro career. Big steal by Beane the master.
Lol as for the M’s, why not just play Vogelbach? He’s better!
Matthew Rayan
What happened to Daniel Vogelbach? He was a highly regarded prospect with the Cubs and was traded to Seattle. I expected him to be the long term DH. I know this was off the topic off this trade. Was just curious.
wayneroo
He has one option left, so if the M’s don’t re-sign Cruz, you may see him slide into DH in 2019.
ayrbhoy
Vogelbach is yet to be given a chance at the major league level. From what I’ve seen in his limited at-bats like most young players traded to a new team he’s trying too hard to impress. Doesn’t look comfortable at the plate and can’t slow down the game or at-bat. He’s done well at AAA for us. He’s not the most mobile or defensively gifted 1B player but until he’s given a full yr like Gamel or Haniger we’ll never know.
Pudge7892
That’s 3 first baseman the M’s acquired from the A’s in the last 2 off-season’s.
justin-turner overdrive
A’s better hold onto Matt Olson though, he appears to be the best of the bunch!
WalkersDayOff
Are we getting close to the Holmes and Blackburn for Yelich trade?
justin-turner overdrive
Well, the Marlins were accused of wanting unrealistic returns for their assets this week, so I accept your apology.
I think Holmes, Blackburn and Montas for Yelich goes down, with the A’s taking all that payroll off their hands, something the Marlins said they were trying to do and the A’s said they were interesting in taking on money this offseason too, so…
MHanny17
Great trade, I know Pagán was good and could go multiple innings but the Mariners’ bullpen is full and they need a place for Marco Gonzalez, Ariel Miranda, and maybe even Erasmo if they add a couple pitchers. Healy is young and now they’ve got 6 positions with fairly young, controllable players in Haniger, Segura, Healy, Seager (he’s a little old), Gamel (not sure if he’s actually that good), and Zunino. Jerry just keeps working to extend the window and he’s doing a great job.
ayrbhoy
Mariners fan base will scream bloody murder but I think we should trade Eddie D for the same reasons. Im a huge Diaz fan and I love watching a good young prospect succeed in the bigs but we need good SP. I don’t see our FO spending a ton of money and we’ve fleeced our farm. Just think it’s the best way to fill the holes. Shae Simmons or Tony Zych to close
24TheKid
Interesting, I think we have ownership that actually wants to win, this trade saves us money. I think Yu Darvish will be a Seattle Mariner in 2018, which will help the signing of Shohei Ohtani become a reality for the Mariners.
24TheKid
Cano’s going to be one expensive DH in a few years.
houkenflouken
Sounds like a younger cheaper Valencia
justin-turner overdrive
He’s more like Billy Butler without the OBP skills.
sacball
A’s get a solid bullpen arm and no longer have to watch Healy whiff at those low and away sliders anymore