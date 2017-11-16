Mariners Trade Thyago Vieira To White Sox For International Bonus Money

1:03pm: MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo reports that the Mariners are picking up $500K in the trade (Twitter link). However, Mayo also notes that the previously reported sum of $1.57MM that the Mariners had to work with was incorrect. Seattle, according to Mayo, initially had just a bit north of $1MM remaining in their pool, so this trade pushes their remaining total to $1.5575MM.
11:08am: The Mariners announced on Thursday that they’ve traded right-hander Thyago Vieira to the White Sox in exchange for international bonus money. The move opens a spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster in advance of next week’s deadline to set 40-man rosters for the Rule 5 Draft, and it also gives the Mariners some additional funds for the pursuit of Shohei Ohtani and other high-end international amateurs.
The amount of money Seattle is receiving isn’t yet known, though international money must be traded in increments of $250K under the new collective bargaining agreement, so they’ll add at least that much to their pool. Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported last week that Seattle’s bonus pool stood at $1.57MM, so they’ll add at least $250K to that sum. The Rangers ($3.535MM), Yankees ($3.25MM) and Twins ($3.245MM) still have the most to offer Ohtani, if he is indeed posted.
In exchange for the additional funds, the White Sox will reel in an MLB-ready bullpen arm capable of reaching triple-digit velocity readings on his fastball with regularity. Vieira, 25 in January, pitched to an even 4.00 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season. While his strikeout numbers at those upper levels weren’t what they were in Class-A Advanced, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com still pegged Vieira eighth among Mariners farmhands, placing a true 80 grade his fastball and giving him a 55-grade (above-average) curveball as well. Vieira has struggled with control at times in the minors, though Callis and Mayo note that he comes with a closer’s ceiling if he can put everything together.
For a White Sox club that traded David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak, Dan Jennings and Tyler Clippard this past summer, the addition of Vieira gives them an intriguing young piece with six years of club control if all pans out well.
Comments
acarneglia
Dealin Dipoto strikes again
Yamsi12
Jerry’s kids…..
skrockij89
They must think they really have a shot getting Ohtani.
baseballpun
Ichiro must have been a major hero to a ton of young Japanese players, including probably Ohtani. Does the fact that Ichiro went to Seattle mean anything in their pursuit of Ohtani, and if Seattle brings Ichiro back for a reunion, does that have any impact?
mikeyank55
Ohtani grew up with a fascination about Bave Ruth not Robbie Cano. He will be playing along side Tanaka.
houkenflouken
???
Did you even read the comment you replied to?
Mattimeo09
Or they could be increasing their pool for the upcoming release of Braves prospects.
Either way Seattle is prepared
Mat
Trading 1 very good arm, very close to majors; for a very young teen prospect(the Brace prospect)… Is backward thinking. Doesn’t help Sea right now.
Segovia3047
Thyago has legitimate Control issues and he clears a 40 Man spot. While he has immense upside, he won’t help much in 2017. If we we’re to sign Maitan (braves guy) he has the trade value to bring in a good player to help us immediately or we can keep a top 50 prospect and build up our farm, without sacrificing much at the MLB level.
Mat
Paxton had control issues in minors.
Don’t think maitan is part of the thought process.
Could end up going down that road, but
Maiten will be signed before Ohtani signs.
schellis
Thyago looks like he doesn’t miss bats at AAA has a over 4.00 ERA in the minors and walks batters at a good clip. Relievers who walk that many hitters while also giving up close to a hit a inning aren’t going to be high leverage type arms.
He looks to me to be someone that will bounce around teams as a AAA filler arm or end of roster reliever for the next 5-7 years and then will call it a career.
Bungalows
Look at tommy kahnles career please
Stevil
Vieira took a huge step forward last season. Control often takes time for flame thrower. I hated this move as a Mariners fan and as a fan of Vieira. Chicago did well to grab a player with his ceiling for 500k in IBP dough.
Coast1
That’s what I was thinking. Vieira was on the 40-man. They might’ve wanted to clear a spot for someone else. So they do that and maybe get a Brave prospect that’s attractive.
Stevil
They already had 40 man space and still have a couple of players who should be able to clear waivers and be outrighted.
Stevil
I would be happy if they landed Maitan, but I’m not anticipating that.
bastros88
the mariners can make all the trades they want, they will still end up fielding the same team that underproduces. maybe that’ll change, I doubt it though.
EndinStealth
Don’t make whine with those sour grapes.
Mat
Underproduced? More like injury jinx of the decade. Some decent to good years for several players; but not pitching:(
mikeyank55
Robbie is sliding though. And what 7 more years?
houkenflouken
I think 6 more years. We can only hope Robbie can produce for like 3 of those years
khopper10
Well, bullpen depth USED to be a strength for the Mariners before yesterday. It’s hard to believe this is all Jerry could get for Vieira. Hopefully he has a contingency plan and isn’t just hoping to use the money on Ohtani.
Segovia3047
Could be Maitan he’s likely to be released and be subject to International Amateur Restrictions again.
Mat
Very high end arm to deal for: just slot money. Better be alot of $
Segovia3047
My thoughts exactly, hopefully a surplus of 1MM. Ideally 2+ put us on par with Rangers and Yankees.
24TheKid
I dont think the White Sox have that much to trade.
Segovia3047
They have about 4 Mil, the White Sox just can’t spend more then 300K on a single player.
myaccount
Can’t see a team giving up $2M for a bullpen arm. I could be wrong but I don’t see more than $500k. I hope you are the correct one though.
Phillies2017
$250k increments at a time?
Whats the point of even allowing teams to trade for up to 50 or 75 percent of their bonus pool then. They would need to make like 20 different moves. Also, I thought the O’s paid more to get Milton Ramos.
Segovia3047
They can move multiple slots per trade. the increments is too keep a team from trading one dollar or something unreasonable. It gives it .ore value.
EndinStealth
INCREMENTS!!! Not at a time.
yukongold
Is there a limit on bonus money a team can acquire in 1 trade? Say if NY wanted all of Seattle’s pool money to sign Otani and ponied up a top 100 prospect.
24TheKid
I was thinking the same thing.
Segovia3047
A team can only trade up to 75% of their pool.
Segovia3047
interesting idea I would love an Estevan Florial or Justus Sheffield for our pool money.
floridapinstripes
lol crazy talk
Priggs89
Nice pickup for Rick
ck420
I think white Sox only have 300k so all it would be is 250k, must be serious control issues to get that little
Segovia3047
They can only spend 300K due to going over previously their pool is 4.75MM at the beginning of the signing period.
Segovia3047
500K to the Mariners according to link to spokesman.com
rjtfrew
2 trades down, 4 more to go.
RefuseToLose95
Jerry d. has struck again! bring back Ichy and sign otahni and it’s world series time at the safe! we are already looking better then the astros next year…..RTL allllll over again!
TJECK109
It’s interesting you can trade for draft pool money but not amateur draft slotted money. Each team gets a determined amount to be able to spend. Can’t trade the picks why not be able to trade for the cash allotted
pplama
Not entirely true.
Can trade for competitive balance picks and their slot value.
CubsRebsSaints
T W O!!! Bleh, bleh, bleh, bleh!
( in my finest Count Dracula voice from Sesame St!) let’s count his off-season trades this way!
Phantomofdb
So for the second time this week a team made a move to increase their international spending money, and the end result was almost exactly what was already reported to begin with?
Paul_25
Otani doesn’t care about his money. He would have stayed in Japan if he cared about money. He wants to come play Major League Baseball he will eventually get paid and already has money from being pro in japan. He won’t select his MLB team based off money Right now. He will get his money later.
chound
Either way, it’s a smart move. Braves will be losing some IFA, Ohtani should be on the way, and I’m sure I’m missing something!