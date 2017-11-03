Marlins Decline Ichiro’s Option, Claim Chad Wallach From Reds

The Marlins announced that they’ve declined a $2MM club option on outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and also claimed catcher Chad Wallach off waivers from the Reds. The pair of moves leaves Miami’s 40-man roster count at 34 players.
Ichiro, who turned 44 two weeks ago, will see his three-year tenure with the Marlins come to an end as the team’s new ownership begins to trim salary in a reported effort to shed $40-50MM off the payroll for 2018. The future Hall of Famer had a productive second year with the Marlins in 2016, hitting .291/.354/.376 in 365 trips to the plate. However, the 2017 season saw Ichiro receive the smallest amount of playing time he’s had in Miami — just 215 plate appearances — and resulted in a dreary .255/.318/.332 batting line.
The 10-time All-Star is a Cooperstown lock, but he’s had just one season of above-average production (by measure of OPS+) in the past seven years. While it’s natural to wonder if the beloved Ichiro is nearing the end of his playing days, he recently told Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he’d continue to play until he’s “at least 50” if he continues getting opportunities. He may very well have to settle for a minor league pact this offseason, but it’s not out of the question that a team would look to bring the veteran into its outfield mix — particularly an NL club capable of carrying a deeper bench.
Wallach, who will turn 26 tomorrow, was originally drafted by the Marlins in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. Miami shipped him and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the Reds in exchange for a one-year rental of Mat Latos in what now looks to be a lopsided deal (DeSclafani’s injury status notwithstanding).
The son of former big league infielder Tim Wallach, Chad turned in a respectable .240/.363/.410 batting line in 243 Double-A plate appearances in 2016. However, his bat took a big step back in 2017 upon reaching Triple-A Louisville, where he batted just .226/.280/.398 and saw his strikeout rate jump nearly seven percent in the same number of PAs (243). He did make his MLB debut with the Reds in ’17, going 1-for-11 with a single and five strikeouts.
Comments
jorleeduf
He could be a good leader in a young Phillies clubhouse.
PasswordIsPassword
Ichiro is good and all but is he really even close to HoF? he only has 117 career home runs and780 career RBIs?
prich
Dumbest comment I have ever seen. First ballot HoF. He came over when he was 27. Among greatest of all time.
JDGoat
He’s a no doubt hall of famer. His job wasn’t to hit the homers or drive guys in. He was an above average hitter for 10 years though with over 500 steals and gold glove defense.
houkenflouken
Lol nice
Wrek305
He could easily have hit 500 home runs if he wanted to. He chose not to. Simple.
majorflaw
“He could easily have hit 500 home runs if he wanted to.”
Gotta assume this is sarcasm.
“He chose not to.”
If so, that was a dumb choice.
“Simple.”
Yes, it is.
ElasticSyntax
It’s a long-running debate. He used to regularly belt HRs in batting practice, but not in the game. link to sbnation.com
Michael Chaney
If we’re using dumb logic like that, Nolan Ryan has 2 career home runs and 36 career RBIs and he’s a hall of famer
EndinStealth
That’s why he used the dumb passwordispassword account. Not brave enough to say something that dumb on his own account.
davidcoonce74
3000 hits, nobody with 3000 hits isn’t in except PED guys and Rose, who’s ineligible.
John Murray
The only retired 3000 hit guy besides Rose not in The HOF is Palmeiro, and we know why he isn’t. He’s an absolute lock with all his richly deserved Gold Gloves.
Gret1wg
Since when is .240/410 respectable?
AllBUCNday
Good pick up for Miami. Chad Wallach is a really good defensive catcher that has potential at the plate. I’ve been a fan of his since he was drafted … by the Marlins.
redsfanman
“Really good defensive catcher”? Not from what I’ve heard… he plays 1b a bunch because he’s not well regarded defensively. Wallach is a bat first C/1b. I wonder if the Marlins will keep him or DFA him again.
xabial
Please, please, please keep playing, Ichiro.
You’re an inspiration and your performance this year was anything but embarrassing.
The epitome of a true professional.
nwwh
I concur.
lowtalker1
Dang
Hopefully Ichiro can find a team. He has still been productive
alexgordonbeckham
I actually feel like he will re-sign with the Marlins. He just won’t be making $2 million. Especially since there could be a decent amount openings in that OF next year if they trade Stanton and then one/both of Yelich and Ozuna.
tigers6884
Tigers could use him in the outfield as a mentor. He will be a cheap mentor and could help coaching staff
CardsNation5
A reunion with Seattle would be nice
jewishman
Wtf first he says Ichiro’s 255 BA is dreary then calls Wallach’s 240 BA respectable???!
davidcoonce74
The difference between Ichiro Suzuki or any outfielder – and a backup catcher is pretty massive. Backup catchers generally don’t hit at all. And ignore the batting average – the 363/410 is actually quite impressive for a good defensive catcher.
JDGoat
Batting average isn’t the end all stat. The other two numbers are probably more important
vtadave
.650 OPS is dreary
.744 OPS is respectable
tsnydacker
I’d love to see him with the White Sox. A veteran presence like his would be great for the team, especially since they could use a corner outfielder or two. He could be flipped for prospects at the trade deadline if he plays particularly well
baseballpun
Prospects?
Michael Chaney
Yeah if he gets traded at all it would probably be for a low A nobody
shelteredsoxfan
Agreed. Would love to see ichiro on the south side next year.
Gideon Hays
He is Japanese, not Korean. Keep your racist comments to yourself.
Wrek305
Besides his 3000th hit. His time with the Marlins was the worst part of his career. I hope he signs a day deal with Seattle and retires. I think he can still play but going to a losing no fan base team like the Marlins sucked.
stretch123
Hoping he resigns with Miami on a cheaper deal… if not, hope he latches on somewhere else
Tavares
Could he be a Twin?
Ichiro and Molitor have a special bond, they could use his experience (young outfield), and they have #51 available
garhuff65
Would be a good fit in Arlington with the Rangers as a 4th outfielder and part time DH. There’s John Daniels lead off hitter.
Knox Christopher
Come to the braves. Idk why. Just seems cool
outinleftfield
Sad to see Ichiro’s career fading to a close. It was so much fun to watch him play in his prime.
Next stop Cooperstown.