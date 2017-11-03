Astros Exercise Club Options On Jose Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez

In perhaps the least-surprising decision of the offseason, Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow tells reporters that the team will indeed exercise its 2018 club options over Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez (Twitter link via the Houston Chronicle’s Jake Kaplan). Altuve will earn $6MM next year, and Gonzalez will take home a $5.125MM salary.
Altuve, of course, is one of the front-runners for American League MVP honors on the heels of a season in which he batted a ridiculous .346/.410/.547 with 24 homers and 32 stolen bases.
The 27-year-old superstar won his second consecutive American League batting championship and his third in the past four seasons. All told, he was a roughly eight-win player by both Fangraphs’ and Baseball-Reference’s version of Wins Above Replacement. In all likelihood, the American League Most Valuable Player Award will come down to a two-horse race between Altuve and Aaron Judge.
He’s led the American League in hits for the past four seasons, topping 200 total knocks in each of those years. Houston holds one more option over Altuve’s services for the 2019 season — yet another bargain at $6.5MM — before the five-time All-Star will be eligible for free agency in the 2019-20 offseason.
Gonzalez, 29 next March, had one of the most impressive and unexpected breakouts of any player in Major League Baseball. After hitting .268/.309/.413 in nearly 1200 plate appearances from 2014-16, the switch-hitting utility man erupted with a .303/.377/.530 batting line in 515 plate appearances. Gonzalez’s 23 homers and 34 doubles shattered his previous career-highs of 13 and 26, respectively. The former Rule 5 pick more than doubled his walk rate and also cut his strikeout rate by nearly four percent when compared to the preceding season.
Beyond his excellence at the plate, Gonzalez saw at least 130 innings at all four infield positions, including 281 at shortstop. He also played 331 innings in left field during the regular season before serving as the team’s primary left fielder in the playoffs. Gonzalez will be a free agent following the 2018 season.
leefieux
I wonder if the Astros will be able to lock up Altuve long term?
start_wearing_purple
They have him for 2 more years so my guess is they wait until next offseason to approach him.
Michael Birks
If he wins the MVP, I think they would have to start now, He hits the open market After next year and who knows?
Michael Birks
He is grossly underpaid for his performance on the field
mikep
What’s the difference whether he wins the mvp or not
GareBear
An agent uses it as leverage, plus he instantly becomes their most marketable player so an extension is great pr
RytheStunner
“The 27-year-old superstar won his second consecutive American League batting championship and his third in the past three seasons. ”
So doesn’t that mean he won his third consecutive American League batting championship?
Steve Adams
Ha. That should’ve read “third in the past four seasons.” Fixed that now. Thanks.
Solaris601
Altuve will be in line for a huge payday in 2020. His performance the past several years have a value in excess of $20M/year, so if HOU intends to keep him they really should talk extension with him sooner rather than later.
Jimmykinglive
Justin Upton just signed a 5 yr./$108m contract and Altuve is a far superior player
mlb1225
I think Altuve will win The MVP over Judge, but not by very much. Yea, Judge led his team to The NLCS, but Altuve led his team to a WS victory. Plus, Altuve did much better than Judge in The Playoffs. That’s just why I think he’ll win it.
Steve Adams
Award voting on MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, etc. is all conducted before the postseason begins. Their postseason performances won’t impact the outcome.
mlb1225
Oh, ok. I’m not sure who would win it then. I think I would go Altuve still. He’s led the league in average, and hits. Plus, he has power and speed.
mikep
I’m a Yankee fan and I think altuve should win it but u have to think the Astros might have still had a shot at the postseason without altuve the Yankees would never have gotten near the postseason without judge
Caught Looking
Voting is determined after the regular season is over so playoff performance doesn’t factor.
If Judge led his team to the NLCS, he should without question be the MVP 😉
dwhitt3
He will never lead the Yankees to the NLCS, no matter how hard he tries. It’s not players choice to change leagues
HereComeThePhillies2018
That was the joke he was making, but thanks for taking the funny out of it.
mikep
Yeah and nothing I said has anything to do with playoff performance
Ezra77
This is as surprising as the Red Sox exercising their option on Sale
B-Strong
Altuves contract has to be the most team friendly contract in baseball. I thought Kluber and Sales were team friendly. They arent even in this realm.
sufferfortribe
Jose Ramirez?
GareBear
Another team friendly deal but it doesn’t approach the Kubler, Sale, Altuve, Sal Perez (pre deal rework), Lucroy, or Yelich zone until he holds that success over a longer period of time.
Yankeepride88
People forget about Goldschmidt’s contract. He signed a 5yr 32 mil deal. Rizzo is also on a 7yr 41 mil deal. Don’t forget about Bumgarner getting 5 yr at 35 mil